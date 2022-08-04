BREAKING NEWS
DeSantis Suspends Democratic State Attorney, an Elected Official, Calls Him ‘Soros-Backed’
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning he is suspending the elected state attorney of Hillsborough County, Democrat Andrew Warren. DeSantis claims he is taking this extraordinary action in response to Warren’s refusal to prosecute certain crimes, including those related to performing abortions and alleged “sex changes” for transgender minors, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Standing in front of a backdrop of Hillsborough County Sheriffs, the Florida governor made his announcement, alleging Warren has “put himself publicly above the law.”
“We are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement, according to Fox News. The “Soros-backed” remark refers to George Soros, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, whose name is often invoked by the right in antisemitic attacks.
READ MORE: Ron DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Goes Into Effect as Schools Scramble to Avoid Parental Lawsuits
“The constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the governor, not in state attorneys,” DeSantis said in his public announcement. “We are not going to allow this pathogen of ignoring the law get a foothold in the state of Florida.”
Warren, who has not yet responded publicly, is a former federal prosecutor. Earlier this year Florida Politics named him a “social justice warrior” and “No. 15 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians.”
“Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw dramatically announced Wednesday night, saying the governor would deliver a “MAJOR announcement” Thursday morning.
After the governors announcement Pushaw continued her line of attack:
“Progressive prosecutors backed by Soros have refused to enforce laws across the country. They treat criminals with deference & victims with contempt. This dereliction of duty is why crime is surging. But @GovRonDeSantis won’t stand for this. He just suspended the one in Florida.”
READ MORE: ‘Combative’ Press Secretary for Ron DeSantis Registers as Foreign Agent After DOJ Inquiry: Report
Kyle Lamb, a member of the communications team in the Florida Executive Office of the Governor tweeted: “Today, @GovRonDeSantis announces we are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state. It is dangerous to Floridians that state attorneys are neglecting criminal prosecution.”
BREAKING NEWS
Federal Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Pat Cipollone, the former Trump White House Counsel, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury conducting a dual investigation into the January 6 insurrection and the efforts to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election, according to an ABC News report late Tuesday night.
“The move to subpoena Cipollone signals an even more dramatic escalation in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack than previously known, following appearances by senior members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff before the grand jury two weeks ago,” ABC News adds.
The grand jury’s move comes on the heels of Cipollone’s damning testimony given to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, which was broadcast during a primetime hearing watched by more than 17 million Americans last month.
“Cipollone spoke to the committee on a number of topics, including how he wanted then-President Donald Trump to do more to quell the riot on the day of the attack, and how Cabinet secretaries contemplated convening a meeting to discuss Trump’s decision-making in the wake of the insurrection,” ABC adds.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Biden to Address Nation on Counterterrorism Operation Killing Top al-Qaeda Leader
President Joe Biden will address the nation Monday evening at 7:30 PM ET to officially announce the United States has successfully completed a counterterrorism operation killing the top al-Qaeda leader who succeeded Osama bin-Laden.
“The United States has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda and one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists, who oversaw the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, alongside the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter,” The Washington Post reports. “The Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to officials familiar with the matter.”
“Both men escaped U.S. forces in Afghanistan in late 2001, and Zawahiri’s whereabouts had long been a mystery. Bin Laden was killed in a raid by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.”
It is being described as a “significant moment in his presidency,” by MSNBC’s Kristen Welker.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace called al-Zawahiri the”most pursued terrorist the world over,” noting that Biden is the fourth U.S. president to go after him.
President Biden is still recovering from COVID and will make the announcement from the Blue Room balcony.
Watch live below at 7:30 PM ET:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Democrats About to Vote on Assault Weapons Ban Ahead of August Recess – Expected to Be ‘Tight’
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on Democratic legislation to ban assault weapons, presumably including many AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles designed originally for the military that are an increasingly common choice of mass shooters.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman says it’s unclear if the bill, HB 1808, will pass. It’s “gonna be tight.” The legislation has well over 200 co-sponsors.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the vote, which comes just before the August recess.
READ MORE: Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
“Today, our Democratic Majority will take up and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation,” Pelosi declared in a letter to Democratic lawmakers, calling it “a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation.”
“More mass shooters are using semi-automatic rifles,” USA Today reports, noting they are “often bought legally.”
“Gun-makers made millions marketing AR-15-style guns as a sign of manhood,” the Associated Press reported Thursday.
The Gun Violence Archive reports as of July 29, 2022, there have been 25,530 gun violence deaths this year, including nearly 200 children aged 0 to 11 years old, and well over 400 deaths of children 12-17. There have been 373 mass shootings this year alone. In the past 72 hours there have been over 275 separate incidents, where at least one person was shot or killed.
READ MORE: Biden: ‘I Don’t Need to Wait Another Minute’ to Ban Assault Weapons – Congress Should Pass Bills Immediately
“Gun-makers have taken in more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade,” the AP added, “at times marketing them as a way for young men to prove their masculinity, even as the number of mass shootings increases, according to a House investigation unveiled Wednesday.”
Reuters adds that the legislation “faces a tough road in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
