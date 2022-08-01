BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Biden to Address Nation on Counterterrorism Operation Killing Top al-Qaeda Leader
President Joe Biden will address the nation Monday evening at 7:30 PM ET to officially announce the United States has successfully completed a counterterrorism operation killing the top al-Qaeda leader who succeeded Osama bin-Laden.
“The United States has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda and one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists, who oversaw the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, alongside the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter,” The Washington Post reports. “The Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to officials familiar with the matter.”
“Both men escaped U.S. forces in Afghanistan in late 2001, and Zawahiri’s whereabouts had long been a mystery. Bin Laden was killed in a raid by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.”
It is being described as a “significant moment in his presidency,” by MSNBC’s Kristen Welker.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace called al-Zawahiri the”most pursued terrorist the world over,” noting that Biden is the fourth U.S. president to go after him.
President Biden is still recovering from COVID and will make the announcement from the Blue Room balcony.
Watch live below at 7:30 PM ET:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Democrats About to Vote on Assault Weapons Ban Ahead of August Recess – Expected to Be ‘Tight’
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on Democratic legislation to ban assault weapons, presumably including many AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles designed originally for the military that are an increasingly common choice of mass shooters.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman says it’s unclear if the bill, HB 1808, will pass. It’s “gonna be tight.” The legislation has well over 200 co-sponsors.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the vote, which comes just before the August recess.
READ MORE: Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
“Today, our Democratic Majority will take up and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation,” Pelosi declared in a letter to Democratic lawmakers, calling it “a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation.”
“More mass shooters are using semi-automatic rifles,” USA Today reports, noting they are “often bought legally.”
“Gun-makers made millions marketing AR-15-style guns as a sign of manhood,” the Associated Press reported Thursday.
The Gun Violence Archive reports as of July 29, 2022, there have been 25,530 gun violence deaths this year, including nearly 200 children aged 0 to 11 years old, and well over 400 deaths of children 12-17. There have been 373 mass shootings this year alone. In the past 72 hours there have been over 275 separate incidents, where at least one person was shot or killed.
READ MORE: Biden: ‘I Don’t Need to Wait Another Minute’ to Ban Assault Weapons – Congress Should Pass Bills Immediately
“Gun-makers have taken in more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade,” the AP added, “at times marketing them as a way for young men to prove their masculinity, even as the number of mass shootings increases, according to a House investigation unveiled Wednesday.”
Reuters adds that the legislation “faces a tough road in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Durbin Tests Positive for COVID – Absence Threatens Dems’ Major Breakthrough Agreement on Climate, Energy, and Healthcare
For the first time in almost a year the stars seemed to be aligning for Senate Democrats – and President Joe Biden’s agenda – as Senator Joe Manchin (R-WV) Wednesday night finally reached an agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to support legislation to attack climate change, invest in energy, and address healthcare issues including pricing in Medicare and the Obamacare exchanges. Also on deck is legislation to protect same-sex marriage.
Thursday morning Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat from Illinois and the Senate Majority Whip, announced he had received a positive COVID test.
“He starts his quarantine today and will be unavailable for votes for at least next 5 days in the 50-50 split Senate,” reports C-SPAN Capitol Hill producer Craig Caplan.
READ MORE: Pro-Same-Sex Marriage Senators’ COVID Diagnoses Could Threaten Plan to Pass Bill This Week
In a 50-50 Senate, one Democrat generally means game over — or in this case something akin to a postponement due to weather.
Wednesday evening when news of the Manchin-Schumer bill broke, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes tweeted: “Wait what is this strange feeling…hope? Optimism? Feels weird!” That may have been a bit premature.
Majority Leader Schumer had planned to put the legislation on the floor this week.
READ MORE: Marco Rubio Recorded an ‘Emergency Video’ After Pete Buttigieg Responded to His Anti-LGBTQ Attack. It Didn’t Go Well.
The Senate leaves late next week for the August recess, so timing here is everything.
CNN calls the deal “a major reversal for Manchin, and the health and climate bill stands a serious chance of becoming law as soon as August — assuming Democrats can pass the bill in the House and that it passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian to allow it to be approved along straight party lines in the budget process.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation After Negative COVID Tests
President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday morning after receiving two negative COVID tests, less than one week after his initial positive test.
Last Thursday the White House announced President Biden had received a positive COVID test, and would isolate until he tested negative, which is more restrictive than CDC guidance of a five day isolation.
But Biden has now tested negative, and will address the nation at 11:30 AM ET (video below). The White House says Biden will end his “strict isolation,” according to the Associated Press.
“President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36 hours ago,” Physician to the President Kevin C. O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours.”
“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved. Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures.”
“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him. For this reason, he will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others.”
“Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication.”
President Biden has now tested negative for COVID-19.
A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022
Watch live below or at this link:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
