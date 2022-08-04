BREAKING NEWS
Authoritarian Orban at CPAC Texas Delivers Anti-LGBTQ Attack on Marriage to Standing Ovation: ‘Leave Our Kids Alone’
Authoritarian dictator Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, was invited to speak to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference. On Thursday he delivered an anti-LGBTQ attack on same-sex marriage and same-sex families, echoing the false “groomer” claims increasingly prevalent on the right by demanding same-sex couples must “leave our kids alone.”
“Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as a union of one man and one woman,” he decreed, to cheers.
“Family ties shall be based on marriage or the relationship between parents and children. To sum up, the mother is a woman. The father is a man. And leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion,” he declared, as the crowd roared with applause and gave him a standing ovation.
CPAC, run by Matt Schlapp, will also host top Republicans during this week’s conference, including Donald Trump. It is among the more far-right of the many conservative conferences but not the only one.
NPR notes that Orbán delivered a speech last week that was “widely decried as racist, even by one of his top aides. She resigned in protest.”
Watch Orbán at CPAC below or at this link:
Viktor Orbán receives a standing ovation at CPAC for expressing his country’s bigoted anti-gay marriage policies. pic.twitter.com/ldPjwQidoc
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 4, 2022
