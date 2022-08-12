RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis’ Divisive Press Secretary Christina Pushaw Resigns to Work on His Campaign
Christina Pushaw, the divisive far right press secretary to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has submitted her letter of resignation as she moves to head rapid response on his re-election campaign.
The Florida Standard, first to break the news, published her resignation letter.
“You gave me latitude to respond to media narratives in direct and often unconventional ways, allowing me to redefine this role for a leader whose actions speak for themselves,” she wrote.
Among those unconventional ways was to popularize against LGBTQ people the dangerous label of “groomer,” during the heated debate over the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which he later signed into law.
“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” Pushaw tweeted in March.
“If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules,” she added.
Just one month later the “groomer” label had been weaponized to such a degree it was prevalent across many social media sites and being used to attack LGBTQ people.
Her two-page resignation letter takes a long trip down her short 15 months in office.
She calls it “unconscionable that anyone would be required to get Covid jabs to eat at a restaurant, enroll in college, keep a job, or compete in the Special Olympics.”
She also claimed that “Florida fought back against the biomedical security state and won. If not for our Governor daring to lead with evidence-driven policy and stand up for freedom – amid relentless attacks from legacy media and ‘experts’ – our country would have remained under perpetual threat of lockdowns and vaccine passports, a two-tiered feudal dystopia,” which is false.
Earlier this year Pushaw was forced to retroactively register as a foreign agent.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Boebert’s Mic Cut After Going Over Time and Refusing to End Lie-Filled Rant
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) refused to end her remarks attacking popular Democratic legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, and after being repeatedly warned – four times – she was over time as she ranted and delivered falsehoods on the House floor her microphone was finally cut.
Congresswoman Boebert, part of the far-right fringe that has taken over the Republican Party, yelled and wagged her finger as she spread misinformation.
In an ironic twist the pro-gun activist and former owner of Shooters Grill angrily – and falsely – claimed the bill mandates the hiring of 87,000 armed IRS agents.
“What are we doing here? What are we passing this so-called Inflation Reduction Act if inflation is at zero percent?” she asked.
Inflation in fact for the month of July was flat, coming in at zero percent, which brought the annual inflation rate down from 9.1% to 8.5%.
“Well in fact it’s the inflation enhancement act,” Boebert, a spreader of conspiracy theories falsely argued, calling it “just another con game by the Democrats,” which also is false.
She then went on to claim the IRS would have more “armed agents” than the Defense Dept.
After being warned four times she had gone over time her mic was cut, but she was subsequently granted additional time.
The Colorado Congresswoman, a pro-gun extremist, went on to lie that the Inflation Reduction Act “hires 87,000 IRS agents and they are armed and the job description tells them that they need to be required to carry a firearm and expect to use deadly force if necessary,” she shouted, calling it “armed robbery.”
The bill will enable the IRS to hire new employees, but nowhere near 87,000. Only a tiny fraction, about 300, would be armed, and not for nefarious purposes like “armed robbery.”
“Though the job is really about sniffing out income and accounting irregularities to build legal cases,” CBS News reports, “one of the potential duties is ‘conduct[ing] or participat[ing] in surveillance, armed escorts, dignitary protection, undercover operations, execution of search and arrest warrants, seizures, etc.,’ the job listing states.”
Boebert began by calling “supporters of this legislation insane,” falsely implied the Inflation Reduction Act increases taxes on ordinary middle-class Americans, while mocking “Green New Deal initiatives.”
Seconds after her “armed robbery” remarks Boebert again ran into overtime. Her mic was cut after the second warning.
Kentucky Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who spoke immediately after her, blasted the Colorado Congresswoman.
Watch below or at this link:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right-Wing Dark-Money Group Gives Trump Timely Political Cover With $1 Million Attack on Merrick Garland
Just days after FBI agents carried out a search warrant for secret documents wrongly being held at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, a right-wing dark-money group that helped secure a far-right majority on the Supreme Court launched a $1 million digital and cable ad campaign attacking Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The Judicial Crisis Network has been at the core of the massive and secretly funded dark-money campaign by right-wing funders and groups like the Federalist Society to secure ideological domination of the Supreme Court and federal judiciary. The group backed former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s abuse of power to prevent the Senate from considering former President Barack Obama’s nomination of Garland to the Supreme Court, and then spent tens of millionspromoting confirmation of Trump’s nominees. More recently, JCN led attacks on the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and dishonest smears against several of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department nominees.
The new JCN ad seeks to undermine Garland’s credibility, accusing him of “cowering to the woke mob.” A press release announcing the ad buy claimed that Garland has “consistently bowed to the radical left’s agenda.” In a statement, the group’s president Carrie Severino repeated a false right-wing talking point accusing Garland of “calling concerned parents ‘domestic terrorists.’”
The ad also claims that Garland has betrayed his former judicial colleague Brett Kavanaugh by not stopping activists from protesting outside the Supreme Court justice’s home. As CNN noted, the rarely enforced law that JCN and right-wing politicians are demanding Garland use against protesters could also be interpreted to forbid the kind of protests at the Supreme Court that anti-abortion groups mobilized for years. The JCN ad notably does not mention that Garland supportedrecent legislation to beef up security for Supreme Court justices and their families.
Right-wing media outlets have given JCN’s campaign a boost, with Fox News reporting JCN’s assertion that the Garland ad is part of a broader $10 million campaign attacking Democrats over the court that will include “paid advertising, earned media, research, grassroots activity, and a coalition enterprise.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Suspect Who Shot Up FBI Office Days After Mar-a-Lago Raid Was Trump Supporter Who Called to Kill FBI ‘On Sight’: Report
The standoff between police and the suspected gunman who threatened and then tried to shoot his way into a Cincinnati FBI Field Office Thursday, leading to a day-long pursuit across parts of Ohio, has ended with the suspect dead.
“Two law enforcement officials have confirmed to NBC News that Ricky Walter Shiffer, the suspect in the attack on the FBI field office in Cincinnati, is dead,” NBC News’ Ryan J. Reilly reports.
NBC News reports “Shiffer posted to Truth Social multiple times in the days after the FBI searched Trump’s residence about wanting to engage in violence. One post called for people to arm themselves and be ready for ‘combat.'”
“In response to another user asking if Shiffer was advocating for terrorism, Shiffer’s account responded that users should kill FBI agents ‘on sight’ and also target a vague list of enemies who try to stop the slayings.”
“The suspect reportedly fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car early Thursday morning,” The Independent adds.
Shiffer allegedly led police on a day-long chase, at one point reportedly shooting from inside a cornfield.
NBC also reports in May, “Shiffer replied to a post by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green on Twitter, in which she wrote, ‘I know they are trying 1984, but I’m feeling 2016 vibes.'”
“’Congresswoman Greene, they got away with fixing elections in plain sight,’ Shiffer wrote. ‘It’s over. The next step is the one we used in 1775.'”
“Authorities said the man was wearing body armor and fled to Clinton County, Ohio, where he hid in a cornfield after exchanging gunfire with the police, and refused to surrender,” The New York Times reports. “Investigators are looking into whether the man had ties to extremist groups, including one that participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.”
Shiffer “seems to have appeared in a video posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, 2021, showing him attending a pro-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington the night before the Capitol was stormed,” The Times adds. “In May, a Twitter user named Ricky Shiffer replied to a photograph of rioters scaling the walls of the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a message that claimed he was present at the building and seemed to place the blame for the attack on people other than supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.”
