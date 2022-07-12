Watch: Cheney Reveals Trump May Have Engaged in an ‘Effort to Influence Witness Testimony’

At the end of Tuesday’s House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack hearing, Vice-Chair Liz Cheney suggested that Donald Trump may have engaged in an effort to influence witness testimony.

“After our last hearing,” Cheney said in her closing remarks, “President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation – a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings.”

“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call, and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us,” Cheney revealed.

RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet

“This Committee has supplied that information to the Dept. of Justice,” she noted. “Let me say one more time: We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.”

At the beginning of Tuesday’s live hearing, Cheney said it was “nonsense” to allow anyone but Trump to be blamed for his actions.

“President Trump is a 76-year-old man,” Cheney declared. “He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”

Watch her accusation of possible attempted witness intimidation or influence below or at this link: