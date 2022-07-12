RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Tuesday revealed then-President Donald Trump’s now-infamous December 19, 2020 tweet promoting January 6 as an important day for his supporters to come to the Capitol was received. “Be there, will be wild,” Trump had told them.
The Committee explained that Trump posted his “will be wild” tweet as a last-ditch effort to retain power, after being told for weeks by many, including his White House Counsel, that he had lost re-election and there were no legal avenues to stay in office.
In this video, the Committee features the responses to Trump’s tweet, from far-right extremists including Alex Jones. One declared January 6 would be a “Red Wedding,” a reference to “mass slaughter,” Rep. Jamie Raskin noted, from the HBO series “Games of Thrones.”
The Jan. 6 committee plays a bunch of clips from pro-Trump YouTubers and media—including Tim Pool and Alex Jones—hyping up the Jan. 6 rally and calling for supporters to descend upon Washington for a “Red Wedding” immediately after Trump’s Dec. 19 tweet. pic.twitter.com/SK1mFKqhCX
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 12, 2022
READ MORE: Ahead of J6 Hearing Nearly 6 in 10 Say Trump ‘Misled’ Americans About 2020 Election and Blame Him for Attack: Poll
WUSA’s Jordan Fischer posted screenshots from the Committee’s hearing.
A Twitter employee told the committee they watched in horror as Trump’s supporters — who it was clear were “ready, willing and able to take up arms” — responded to his Dec. 19 tweet. pic.twitter.com/SJeeT9ZxkT
— Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 12, 2022
“Why don’t we just kill them?” one Twitter user apparently said. “Every last Democrat.”
Worth noting: “The Turner Diaries” is not some esoteric piece of white supremacist fiction. It directly inspired Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh. It remains widely read among the accelerationist, violently racist far-right. https://t.co/C6PCz4ds38
— Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 12, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida Paper Publishes Op-Ed Praising Proud Boys – Doesn’t Disclose Author Is Married to One: Report
Sarasota, Florida’s Herald-Tribune over the weekend published an op-ed praising the Proud Boys, written by a woman who describes herself as a “God-fearing Christ follower,” a “mother of two beautiful children,” a “patriot,” and the “wife of a man who defends his family and their freedoms.” What the paper and the author neglected to note is she is married to one of the Proud Boys, Mediaite reports.
Based on a quick search of the Herald-Tribune, NCRM was able to identify another opinion piece, published just a few weeks ago, that makes clear the paper should have known the op-ed praising the Proud Boys was written by one of their spouses. It clearly refers to “Proud Boy Nicholas Radovich, and his wife, Melissa Radovich.”
Melissa Radovich is the author of Sunday’s op-ed, which was titled, “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents.” It also appears in a Google search under the headline, “Don’t vilify Sarasota Proud Boys for caring about their children.”
“When I think about the Proud Boys,” Radovich writes, “I think of fathers, business owners and veterans. These fathers have spoken at many School Board meetings. They are concerned about the direction that their local schools are heading in, and I commend them for coming to School Board meetings.”
The Proud Boys have been designated a terrorist group in at least two other countries – Canada and New Zealand – and have been described by New York lawmakers as a “racist, neo-fascist” group that promotes “white nationalist, neofascist rhetoric,” and “racist, misogynistic, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ bigotry.”
In fact, Radovich not only misses every opportunity to disclose she is married to one of the Proud Boys, she goes out of her way to do so, closing with this:
“I am simply a mom who will do what is best for my kids. If I have to speak at School Board meetings, fine. If I have to deal with smear campaigns, so be it. My passion will not be stifled, and my stance will not waver. I am for God, family and freedom – no matter what.”
Mediaite criticizes the paper’s “poorly-executed attempt to tell both sides of the story,” and notes “the paper failed to disclose the author was married to a Proud Boy herself.”
On Sunday many on social media criticized the op-ed for its content, but a few also noted Radovich’s spousal relationship with one of the Proud Boys.
Joe Jervis adds that the op-ed has since “disappeared” from the Herald-Tribune’s website, but one quick social media user posted screenshots before the piece was pulled.
NCRM was also able to find the full op-ed in syndication at Yahoo, but we will not link to it.
Mediaite on Monday also offered this primer on the Proud Boys:
“To be clear, the Proud Boys have a documented history of criminal activities and violent altercations that dates back several years. Along with the Oath Keepers, multiple members of the group have been charged with serious felonies related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and an FBI informant testified to the House Select Committee that Proud Boys had plans that included occupying various federal buildings and assassinating Vice President Mike Pence during the attack. Members of Proud Boys have caused turmoil in various Republican circles across Florida, including contentious squabbles over leadership of local party organizations and even physical brawls.”
Image by Anthony Crider via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Person Behind Viral Anti-Biden Tweet Admits It’s Misinformation — but Is Keeping It Up ‘Because It’s Biden’
A viral tweet that falsely claimed President Joe Biden put a Medal of Honor backwards around the neck of a Vietnam veteran is staying up even though its creator acknowledges that they are spreading misinformation.
As CNN’s Daniel Dale reports, the tweet in question used grainy footage of Biden awarding the veteran the Medal of Honor to falsely claim that he placed it on backwards, even though clearer footage shows that the medal was placed correctly.
“The post that generated more than 2.9 million video views was published on Twitter on Wednesday by an obscure account that has sharply criticized Biden and promoted conspiracy theories,” notes Dale. “Anti-Biden commentators with six-figure followings then amplified that account’s inaccurate tweet, some of them adding their own assertions about how the video supposedly demonstrated that Biden is declining.”
Dale tracked down the person who made the viral tweet and they acknowledged that “it’s the way the medal is and it’s not backwards.”
READ MORE: ‘A little extreme’ House GOP candidate wants immigrants who legally became citizens barred from voting
However, the person also said they would not be deleting the tweet “because it’s Biden and he deserves the scrutiny.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Laura Ingraham Attacks the ‘Madness’ of Public Schools in Call to ‘Defund Government Education’ (Video)
Laura Ingraham is the latest on the far right to attack a bedrock institution of American society: public schools. The Fox News propagandist on Thursday called to “defund government education” and wrongly implied the National Education Association, a labor union, was responsible for establishing education standards and curricula, which is the responsibility of government agencies.
Ingraham hosted Terry Stoops of the right-wing think tank The John Locke Foundation, which Accountable.US has said “repeatedly alleged Democrats conspired to allow widespread voter fraud.”
Stoops complained that Twitter took action against him after he posted what allegedly were proposed agenda items from the National Education Association’s annual meeting. Ingraham showed excerpts saying the NEA will support the right to abortion, LGBTQ rights, and other mainstream positions, which Ingraham attacked as “whackpot declarations.”
RELATED: White Nationalist Laura Ingraham’s Jaw-Dropping Take on Reparations: ‘It’s Called Conquest … We Won, You Lost, That’s That’
Reading some of the proposed items, Ingraham mocked them, saying, “Reading, writing, and abortion.”
Stoops berated the NEA’s discussion of critical issues facing America, suggesting the group, America’s largest labor union and not a think tank or government education agency, was advancing an “insane agenda.”
Ingraham jumped in, calling for an end to public schools, and saying taxpayer funds should be diverted to private education.
READ MORE: GOP Governor Launches Investigation Into Public Schools, Run by His Democratic Opponent – After One Complaint About CRT
As Media Matters reports, Ingraham said the NEA’s annual meeting “is more like a political rally for the far left.”
“I mean, it’s kind of a combination of Human Rights Campaign, BLM, you know, Earth Justice League, whatever it is,” Ingraham continued, conflating a union agenda with a government agency’s work.
“But what it’s not about is education and this is why I think, Terry, a lot of people are saying it’s time to defund government education or at least defund it by giving vouchers to parents so they can say, ‘No, we’re not doing this anymore.’ And I think that just has to happen. We have to stop funding this madness.”
Since colonial times in America public schools, supported by taxes, have existed. In the mid-1800s states began to make public education mandatory. But as the religious right has grown in power, conservatives have tried to steer tax dollars away from public schools and into private and religious schools.
Watch below or at this link:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Florida Paper Publishes Op-Ed Praising Proud Boys – Doesn’t Disclose Author Is Married to One: Report
- News2 days ago
Cassidy Hutchinson In Hiding With Family and Security After Testifying to Jan. 6 Committee
- News2 days ago
Georgia Trump Grand Jury Witness Bluntly Claims Giuliani Committed a Crime in MSNBC Interview
- News1 day ago
Greg Abbott Silent as Electric Power Grid Operator Urges Texans to Turn Off Appliances
- News13 hours ago
Trump Cancels Rally — Will Instead Spend Day Testifying Under Oath: Report
- News1 day ago
Lindsey Graham Ordered by Judge to Obey Subpoena, Testify Before Special Criminal Grand Jury
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
IRS Under Trump Allowed a Decades-Old Influential Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Change Its Tax Status and Become a Church
- News1 day ago
‘Huge Blow’: Steve Bannon’s Attorney Complains After Judge Rules for DOJ – ‘What’s the Point of Going to Trial?’