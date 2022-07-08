RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Laura Ingraham Attacks the ‘Madness’ of Public Schools in Call to ‘Defund Government Education’ (Video)
Laura Ingraham is the latest on the far right to attack a bedrock institution of American society: public schools. The Fox News propagandist on Thursday called to “defund government education” and wrongly implied the National Education Association, a labor union, was responsible for establishing education standards and curricula, which is the responsibility of government agencies.
Ingraham hosted Terry Stoops of the right-wing think tank The John Locke Foundation, which Accountable.US has said “repeatedly alleged Democrats conspired to allow widespread voter fraud.”
Stoops complained that Twitter took action against him after he posted what allegedly were proposed agenda items from the National Education Association’s annual meeting. Ingraham showed excerpts saying the NEA will support the right to abortion, LGBTQ rights, and other mainstream positions, which Ingraham attacked as “whackpot declarations.”
Reading some of the proposed items, Ingraham mocked them, saying, “Reading, writing, and abortion.”
Stoops berated the NEA’s discussion of critical issues facing America, suggesting the group, America’s largest labor union and not a think tank or government education agency, was advancing an “insane agenda.”
Ingraham jumped in, calling for an end to public schools, and saying taxpayer funds should be diverted to private education.
As Media Matters reports, Ingraham said the NEA’s annual meeting “is more like a political rally for the far left.”
“I mean, it’s kind of a combination of Human Rights Campaign, BLM, you know, Earth Justice League, whatever it is,” Ingraham continued, conflating a union agenda with a government agency’s work.
“But what it’s not about is education and this is why I think, Terry, a lot of people are saying it’s time to defund government education or at least defund it by giving vouchers to parents so they can say, ‘No, we’re not doing this anymore.’ And I think that just has to happen. We have to stop funding this madness.”
Since colonial times in America public schools, supported by taxes, have existed. In the mid-1800s states began to make public education mandatory. But as the religious right has grown in power, conservatives have tried to steer tax dollars away from public schools and into private and religious schools.
Watch below or at this link:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Governor Launches Investigation Into Public Schools, Run by His Democratic Opponent – After One Complaint About CRT
Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday he is calling for an investigation into the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), declaring he is “concerned” they may have taught critical race theory (CRT) in violation of state law. He also called for a financial audit of TPS. Stitt is running for re-election against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, who serves as Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, in charge of all public schools and school boards.
“Hey Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt here. I want to update you directly with some news at the request of two Tulsa school board members,” Stitt says in video posted to Twitter. “Today I’m calling for a special audit of Tulsa public schools and the potential mishandling of public funds as one of the largest districts in the state,” he says, despite an investigation having already taken place, as Oklahoma’s News on 6 reports.
“I’m also concerned that TPS may have violated state law, specifically House Bill 1775, which bans public schools from teaching critical race theory,” Stitt continues. “Specifically, the bill prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex. I firmly believe that no, not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans by their race or sex. Let’s teach students not indoctrinate them.”
Echoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin, Stitt declares: “As Governor, I will always stand with parents.”
“We will get to the bottom of what’s going on in Tulsa public schools. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the great state of Oklahoma.”
News on 6 reports both issues have already been investigated. The financial issue was “related to the management of a contractor two years ago,” and the alleged CRT issue is being resolved after a single complaint was lodged and investigated.
That complaint appears to be related not to classroom instruction of students, but to a third party’s “training sessions, seminars and professional development for staff.”
Watch Gov. Stiff below or at this link:
Today I am calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and the potential mishandling of public funds. I’m also concerned TPS may have violated state law by teaching critical race theory.
We will get to the bottom of what’s going on at Tulsa Public Schools. pic.twitter.com/0nhMhfRXh2
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) July 7, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker’s Own Advisors Don’t Trust Him, Think He Isn’t Mentally Fit for the Job – Report
Advisors to former NFL star and Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, don’t trust him, think he is not mentally fit for the job, and have called him a “pathological liar,” according to reporting from The Daily Beast.
“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” an advisor said, adding campaign aides have “zero” trust in their candidate.
The Daily Beast reports it obtained emails and texts that “show advisers discussing how they don’t trust Walker—both to tell the truth to them and to handle campaign events properly—and harboring concerns that he isn’t mentally fit for the job.”
Recently, when The Daily Beast broke the news that Walker has a secret son, campaign aides asked the candidate if there were any more undisclosed children. He reportedly told them there were not. But two more undisclosed children were discovered by that same Daily Beast reporter, Roger Sollenberger.
Walker has now acknowledged he has fathered four children with four different women. Walker’s only previously known child is now an adult, Christian Walker, a popular social media influencer who does not want to be called gay but says he is “a conservative who likes men.”
Christian Walker and his dad have repeatedly criticized men, especially men in the Black community, for not being good fathers, while Herschel Walker has painted himself as a model dad. The mother of Walker’s first secret son had to go to court to secure child support.
In addition to lying to his own campaign about the existence of three of his own children, Walker “has, in fact, racked up a staggering record of falsehoods.”
“He has claimed he was a trained FBI agent and worked for law enforcement, neither of which is true. He has told a preposterous series of lies about his academic record—forcing his campaign to delete claims from his official bio. He has grossly overstated his business success. He has falsely taken credit for founding a veterans support program. And, most recently, he claimed that former President Donald Trump had never said the 2020 election was stolen.”
The Daily Beast’s “campaign source painted a picture of an operation that for months has been at the mercy of a volatile, deceitful candidate.”
“A campaign’s worst nightmare,” the source said. “It’s like a shitshow on a train in the middle of a wreck.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ohio Republicans Allow Anti-Vaxxers to Advance Effort for Broad Constitutional Amendment Banning Medical Mandates
If anti-vaxxers are successful, enshrined into the Ohio constitution will be a ban on any entity, including the state, requiring vaccinations – not only against COVID but against any of the 20 or so diseases the CDC recommends every person be inoculated against by their 18th birthday.
With the help of Republicans, anti-vaxxers are working to place a ballot initiative before voters next year that not only would ban medical mandates like vaccines, but would ban any medical requirements, and would make a private company’s choice to only serve those vaccinated against deadly diseases like COVID-19 illegal.
“If passed, Ohio would become the only state in the nation with an explicit ban of vaccine mandates in its constitution,” the Ohio Capital Journal reports. “It would mark a major step backward for public health, dampen an already sluggish COVID-19 vaccination effort in Ohio, and nix a practice of mandating vaccination that traces back through early American history.”
“The Ohio Ballot Board — a bipartisan panel controlled by Republicans — allowed organizers of the ‘Medical Right to Refuse’ amendment to begin gathering the 443,000 voters’ signatures required to place the referendum on a ballot. Organizers said they’re hoping to put the issue to voters in May 2023.”
The proposed ballot initiative to change Ohio’s constitution includes this passage:
“No law, rule, regulation, person, employer, entity, or healthcare provider shall require, mandate or coerce any person to receive or use a medical procedure, treatment, injection, vaccine, prophylactic, pharmaceutical, or medical device nor shall the aforementioned discriminate against the individual who exercises this right.”
That would mean parents would no longer be required to inoculate their school-aged children against any of the 20 or so diseases, some deadly, the CDC recommends vaccinations for, including polio, chickenpox, influenza, Hepatitis A and B, Rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type b, Streptococcus pneumonia, Measles, mumps, rubella, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Meningococcal Disease, Pneumococcal disease, Dengue fever, or COVID-19.
The proposed initiative also includes this crucial line: “An individual’s right to refuse any medical procedure, treatment, injection, vaccine, prophylactic, pharmaceutical, or medical device shall be absolute.”
The Ohio National Guard, local school districts, medical facilities, hospitals, laboratories, restaurants – any public or private employer would be unable to protect their staff by requiring vaccinations or masks.
Organizers will have to obtain at least 443,000 signatures to get the initiative on the ballot.
