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America’s ‘Winner-Take-Everything’ War Has Already Begun: Columnist
Republican efforts to wipe Democrats off the face of their states’ congressional maps — the redistricting wars — are not the end of a “winner-take-everything” political “cold civil war,” but merely the beginning, argues Jonathan V. Last at The Bulwark.
President Donald Trump started the redistricting war when he demanded Texas redistrict mid-decade to gain five Republican seats in the House of Representatives. GOP-led states have followed suit, but in some, like America just saw in Louisiana, Republicans are now pushing to send only Republicans to the House. They are redrawing their maps to get rid of districts that voted for Democrats.
Pointing to journalists and analysts, Last argues that that will become a problem some day for Republican states that have no Democratic members of Congress. Because one day there will be a Democrat in the White House, and it will be disadvantageous for there to be no Democrats for those red states to help get their voice out to the new administration.
Last also notes that in this “winner-take-everything” political world that America may be entering, what President Joe Biden did for red states proved to be unhelpful for Democrats, and helped voters push him out.
READ MORE: Republicans Moving to Give Trump Something He’s Wanted Since 2019
“Joe Biden was, famously, a president for all of America,” Last writes. “He pumped hundreds of billions of dollars in federal credits and investments into red states. Biden didn’t just give red states their fair share—he gave them much more.”
Biden’s theory, Last argues, was that “the way to leach the poison of Trumpism out of America was to forgive Republicans and shower them with goodies to prove that he was on their side, too.”
“The notion was that, in exchange, they would reward him politically, or at least be less hostile in their overall political outlook.”
That did not work.
“Instead of conveying to Republicans that the cycle of recriminations could be broken, Biden inadvertently conveyed a different message: That Democrats did not believe in recriminations,” he writes. In other words, the message was that for all of the GOP’s bad faith actions, there would be no political price to pay.
“What message would it send to Republicans if, in 2029, President Raphael Warnock passed an infrastructure package that, just to pick an example, shoveled money for battery factories into Tennessee, after Tennessee gerrymandered its lone Democratic district out of existence?” he posits.
“Democratic deterrence didn’t work,” Last writes.
He points to Democratic states that moved to redistrict after Texas, and notes that the two sides were coming up about even.
But then, Florida moved to redistrict, with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis “doing an end run around the law” to get more GOP seats.
And then, the Supreme Court “rushed to insert itself into the fight by pushing out the Callais decision in time for Southern states to get rid of a bunch of black congressional districts.”
At this point, for Democrats to take back majority control of the House, they will need to “win the national popular vote by more than 4 percentage points.”
This status quo, says Last, is “not sustainable.”
READ MORE: ‘Bad All Around’: Republicans Privately Fear Backing Trump Request Sends Tone-Deaf Message
Image: Public Domain by Architect of the Capitol via Flickr
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News
‘Bad All Around’: Republicans Privately Fear Backing Trump Request Sends Tone-Deaf Message
Capitol Hill Republicans leery or opposed to voting to spend $1 billion in security enhancements for President Donald Trump’s already-controversial White House ballroom are being courted by administration officials trying to win their favor.
The head of the U.S. Secret Service, Sean Curran, is meeting on Tuesday with Senate Republicans, Politico reports, and he is expected to “face several senators who aren’t convinced or are outright opposed to green-lighting the money.”
Politico notes that Curran is expected to pitch the need for the funds in part as necessary to help the agency “keep up broadly with growing threats.”
The Secret Service has been under scrutiny over attempted assassinations of President Trump, including the latest, at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Trump and administration officials used the event to promote the need for the ballroom, although it’s unlikely the WHCA dinner would be held in a White House ballroom.
READ MORE: Republicans Moving to Give Trump Something He’s Wanted Since 2019
House Republicans also appear uncomfortable with the political optics of voting to spend $1 billion on security for a ballroom.
Politico reports “a growing number of Republicans are complaining” the inclusion of the $1 billion in funds in immigration legislation “sends a tone-deaf message as voters struggle with higher gas and grocery prices.”
“It’s a bad look. It’s bad timing. It’s bad all around,” one House Republican told Politico.
In private, House Republican leaders are doubtful the measure will have the votes to pass, but they hope the $1 billion gets stripped out of the bill while it is in the hands of the Senate, before it reaches the House.
READ MORE: ‘Detached From Reality’: Fact Checker Rips Trump’s Latest Overnight Truth Social Spree
Image via Reuters
News
‘Detached From Reality’: Fact Checker Rips Trump’s Latest Overnight Truth Social Spree
President Donald Trump’s massive overnight social media spree — promoting dozens of posts in a 12-hour period — has been called out in the media and by critics, but one CNN fact-checker is labeling it “detached from reality.”
“It’s hard to explain just how detached from reality President Trump’s conspiracy-theory-filled social media posting spree last night and this morning was,” wrote CNN’s Daniel Dale.
“One easy example: The president shared a completely made-up and frankly nonsensical ‘quote’ about former president Obama the post attributed to GOP Sen. John Kennedy,” Dale said. “The fake quote originated with a ‘satire’ website, basically a fakery factory, that invents stories to be shared by online conservatives.”
Dale noted that “versions of this particular fake quote have been wrongly attributed to everyone from Kash Patel to Madonna.”
READ MORE: Republicans Moving to Give Trump Something He’s Wanted Since 2019
The posting spree came just hours before Trump is set to board Air Force One to head to China, a critical trip for foreign relations, the war in Iran, and the U.S. economy.
“Amid the flurry of conspiracy-minded messages he reposted from followers were baseless accusations that Obama had been involved in a ‘coup plot’ by ordering the intelligence community to spy on him during his 2016 presidential run,” The Independent reported, “that he ordered his Department of Justice not to prosecute Hillary Clinton after her emails were leaked, and that he had profited illegally from the Affordable Care Act.”
Dale also said that Trump made a “false and quite bewildering claim” on Truth Social: “No Republican has ever spoken to me about Cuba.”
He reported that there are “lots of examples of Republicans describing having spoken to Trump about Cuba, and obviously Republicans within his administration talk to him about Cuba.”
Dale also pointed to remarks Trump made in 2019 about then-U.S. Senator Marco Rubio talking with him about Cuba.
READ MORE: China Once Envied America — Now Under Trump US Is Seen as an ‘Empire in Decline’: Report
Image via Reuters
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China Once Envied America — Now Under Trump US Is Seen as an ‘Empire in Decline’: Report
For decades, China viewed the United States with admiration and resentment, seeing America as a country of wealth and technological sophistication, The New York Times reports. Now, under President Donald Trump, China sees America as in decline, and as a catalyst for China’s superiority.
“Thank Trump” is the title of a Beijing think tank report that argued that Trump’s policies — on immigration, tariffs, attacks on allies and on the American political establishment — have strengthened China.
“At this turning point in history,” the authors of the report wrote, “what we hear is the heavy and haunting toll of an empire’s evening bell.”
Brookings Institution researchers found that the term “American decline” in official Chinese sources “nearly doubled” in 2025, the Times reports.
READ MORE: Republicans Moving to Give Trump Something He’s Wanted Since 2019
For China, anti-America propaganda is plentiful, thanks to Trump’s “erratic decision-making in both domestic and foreign policy.” The Times points to images in the U.S. of immigration raids, the Minneapolis shootings, and political infighting that “circulate widely on Chinese social media alongside triumphant commentary about American dysfunction.”
An education consultant in China who advises families on overseas studies says once 80 percent of students looked to the U.S. in hopes of an Ivy League education. Now, he surmises, that number is roughly 45 percent.
“The America that represented wealth, freedom and institutional confidence feels like it belonged to a different era,” he told the Times.
Perhaps paradoxically, the Times reports that Trump losing Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives would benefit China. It would force Trump to turn his attention to foreign policy, which would create more space for U.S. compromise with Beijing.
The Chinese government’s official language toward Trump, one study showed, is far less confrontational than it was toward President Joe Biden, because “Trump’s transactionalism is something Beijing understands and can work with.”
Chinese strategists believe that not pressuring Trump will work in China’s favor.
“Beijing can do better by sitting back while the Trump administration fumbles,” the Times reports.
READ MORE: Ex-National Security Official Is Already Warning About the Next ‘Trump Pandemic’
Image via Reuters
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