‘Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas’: More Than One Million Signatures as Petition Goes Viral

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, like most federal judges, has an appointment for life, but the U.S. Congress has the right and ability to remove him through the impeachment process, and more than one million signatories to a petition that’s going viral are asking lawmakers to do just that.

“The right-wing rigged Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, effectively taking away the right to privacy and bodily autonomy that’s been considered legal precedent for the past 50 years,” reads the Move On petition, which alleges the most right-wing jurist on the nation’s top court “has shown he cannot be an impartial justice.”

“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—who sided with the majority on overturning Roe—made it clear what’s next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights,” it adds.

The petition, which has been gaining 100,000 signatures daily, notes that Justice Thomas voted “against a Supreme Court decision to compel the release of Donald Trump’s records regarding the January 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.” It also points to “his wife—longtime conservative activist Ginni Thomas—was actively urging the White House to overturn election results both leading up to January 6 and after the deadly insurrection.”

Justice Thomas, the petition demands, “must resign—or Congress must immediately investigate and impeach.”

Some of those who have signed the petition offered their thoughts:

“The Supreme Court must be beyond reproach. Instead, they’re political pawns of a fascist right wing agenda.”

“He and his wife have an agenda, and the country will pay the price.”

“The overturning of women’s health, same sex and contraception rights is a huge impact on millions of women including myself. Why is a Judge like Clarence Thomas granted privilege to dictate women’s rights?”

“His inability to keep politics out of important Constitutional decisions has worsened, culminating with the repeal of Roe as case law, instantly turning US women into 2nd-class citizens who have no say over their own bodies.”