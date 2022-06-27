RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Clarence Thomas Rants Against SPLC’s ‘Hate Group’ Designation of Anti-LGBTQ Christian Church
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday appeared to agree it is a “blatant falsehood” that a far-right Christian ministry that has claimed “homosexuals say yes” to pedophilia and promotes anti-LGBTQ lies is a “hate group” that deserves to be placed on the same map and the KKK and neo-Nazis.
Justice Thomas’ rant appears as the only opposition to the Court’s decision Monday to not take up a case that would effectively revisit the landmark First Amendment case New York Times v. Sullivan, which requires a plaintiff suing for defamation to prove “actual malice.”
Coral Ridge Ministries asked the Supreme Court to review its case, which it lost, against the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating it an anti-LGBTQ hate group. The case is not about whether or not the church is a hate group, but whether or not the Southern Poverty Law Center has the First Amendment right to say so. The court refused, but Thomas in an angry dissent wrote:
“SPLC’s ‘hate group’ designation lumped Coral Ridge’s Christian ministry with groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Neo-Nazis. It placed Coral Ridge on an interactive, online ‘Hate Map’ and caused Coral Ridge concrete financial injury by excluding it from the AmazonSmile donation program. Nonetheless, unable to satisfy the ‘almost impossible’ actual-malice standard this Court has imposed, Coral Ridge could not hold SPLC to account for what it maintains is a blatant falsehood.”
Thomas also writes:
Coral Ridge maintained that although it “opposes homosexual conduct” based on its religious beliefs, it is in no sense a “hate group.” … To the contrary, it “has nothing but love for people who engage in homosexual conduct” and “has never attacked or maligned anyone on the basis of engaging in homosexual conduct.”
That’s false.
In its iconic 2010 report, “18 Anti-Gay Groups and Their Propaganda,” the Southern Poverty Law Center explained that the “late Rev. D. James Kennedy started turning fundamentalist Coral Ridge Presbyterian into a mega-church in the 1960s.”
In an especially nasty 1989 edition of a CRM newsletter, Kennedy ran photographs of children along with the tagline, “Sex With Children? Homosexuals Say Yes!”
“Over the years,” the SPLC report adds, Rev. Kennedy “emphasized anti-gay rhetoric, particularly in his TV ministry. He recommended as ‘essential’ the virulent work of R.J. Rushdoony … who believed practicing gays should be executed.”
Image: USDA photo by Preston Keres via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Supreme Court in Hand, Far Right Wing Prepares to ‘Take the Reins of Government’
On the same day that the Trump-enhanced far right-wing majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Heritage Foundation announced that it is leading The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, a coalition of Christian nationalist, pro-voter suppression, anti-LGBTQ-equality, anti-government, Big Lie-promoting, and Trump-cheerleading groups to “position the movement to take the reins of government” after what they expect will be a Republican victory in the 2024 presidential election. The project is being headed by former Trump administration official Paul Dans.
From the Heritage Foundation press release:
The 2025 Presidential Transition Project is focused on two key fronts—preparing the next administration with conservative policy recommendations and the properly vetted and trained personnel needed to defeat the administrative state, implement those policies, and take back America.”
Notable among the groups represented on the project’s advisory board are religious-right legal giant Alliance Defending Freedom, whose “generational win” goals include banning abortion, reversing marriage equality, and further dismantling church-state separation; the American Legislative Exchange Council, which partners right-wing lawmakers with corporate funders; and the increasingly extremist Claremont Institute, home of Trumpist coup-promoting lawyer John Eastman.
Groups represented on the project’s advisory board so far:
- Alliance Defending Freedom
- America First Legal
- American Accountability Foundation
- American Center for Law and Justice
- American Legislative Exchange Council
- American Moment
- American Principles Project
- Center for Renewing America
- Claremont Institute
- Competitive Enterprise Institute
- Concerned Women for America
- Conservative Partnership Institute
- Defense of Freedom Institute
- Family Research Council
- First Liberty Institute
- Foundation for Government Accountability
- FreedomWorks
- Leadership Institute
- Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America
- Texas Public Policy Foundation
- Young America’s Foundation
Image by Steven Damron via Flickr and a CC license
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Manufacturing Hysteria’: Activist Who Weaponized CRT Tells Conservatives to Make Drag Queens ‘More Lurid’
Christopher Rufo, the far right activist who intentionally turned a college-level school of thought to examine social structures for systemic racism into a fear-mongering right-wing nationwide panic, is now focusing his attacks on LGBTQ people, by effectively weaponizing transgender identity.
Rufo, a senior fellow at the right-wing Manhattan Institute, is the man behind the right’s false panic and fury over CRT, Critical Race Theory. He’s bragged he wants to “have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” and “put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.”
Now he’s applying that model to attack the LGBTQ community – especially transgender people and drag queens.
Rufo wants the right to turn a commonly used phrase, “drag queen,” one that many people both gay and straight use to refer to themselves, into something “more lurid” and sexual.
“Conservatives should start using the phrase ‘trans stripper’ in lieu of ‘drag queen,'” Rufo said openly Friday on Twitter, despite drag queens not generally being transgender. “It has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to sexualization.”
He thinks the 1.6 million people across America who identify as transgender should be victims of his weaponization of their very being.
Rufo knows what he’s doing is twisting language into an attack, and admits that when he uses the word “trans” people think “transgender,” but he outright states: “we can say that ‘trans’ is a stand-in for ‘transvestite,'” which is a word not commonly used in decades.
“Drag queens in schools” invites a debate; “trans strippers in schools” anchors an unstoppable argument.
Let the Left try to nitpick the phrase: we can say that “trans” is a stand-in for “transvestite” and we can show videos that are undeniably strip shows.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 17, 2022
And then he dares the majority of Americans who do not have an issue with transgender people to “engage in language games,” which is exactly what he is doing.
“Trans strippers in schools” is a powerful frame to this debate and, if the Left chooses to engage in language games on that phrase, they will find themselves defending concepts and words that are deeply disturbing to most people. Let them get stuck in the linguistic mud.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 17, 2022
He even gives away his secret formula, while claiming the left is “very good” at this:
“The trick is to shift the language in a way that is factually accurate and has a plausible claim to neutrality, but attaches a new set of connotations to the concept that shifts the debate in your favor.”
RELATED: Far Right Activist Behind CRT Panic Brags About Attacks on Disney, State Farm for LGBTQ Support: Others ‘Will Be Next’
Yale professor Jason Stanley, author of the books “How Propaganda Works” and “How Fascism Works”:
Rufo is also willing to cross moral lines that no US propagandist in recent times has been willing to cross, and this ruthlessness is also key to his particular genius.
— Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) June 17, 2022
Pushback has been quick. Some are mocking Rufo and others making stronger criticisms, with a frequent theme that seems to be accusing him of telling people to lie:
Christopher Rufo’s whole thing is just randomly tweeting like “conservatives need to redefine broccoli as murder lettuce” https://t.co/19OS9PKYz1
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) June 17, 2022
just openly telling the right they should lie in order to manufacture hysteria https://t.co/XO9WxVspWv
— Current Affairs (@curaffairs) June 17, 2022
Most drag queens are cis men in costume doing female impersonation as a form of entertainment. You are fear-mongering about people literally playing dress up.
And it worries me how your mind constantly links children and sex, @realchrisrufo. That’s not normal at all. https://t.co/eAqxlUKMUA
— Leah McElrath 🏳️🌈 (@leahmcelrath) June 17, 2022
We should start using the words “nazis obsessed with childrens’ genitalia” instead of “conservative thought leader.” It has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to these weirdos’ perverse obsessions! https://t.co/7eb7dB8g1b
— Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) June 17, 2022
An interesting thing about Rufo is instead of just quietly lying about things and pretending to believe them, he shouts from the rooftops, “HEY GUYS LET’S LIE ABOUT THIS. I’LL BET IT’LL BE EASIER TO WHIP UP A HYSTERICAL CULTURE WAR PANIC THAT WAY!” https://t.co/kBHGXlTirA
— Ben Burgis (@BenBurgis) June 17, 2022
Somewhat impressed by how open he is that outright lies and deception are among their most powerful tactics. https://t.co/Q4T50D3UPX
— Sturgeon’s Law (@Sturgeons_Law) June 17, 2022
Rufo, who before he pivoted to being a paid shill for racism and queer bashing was a paid shill for creationism, openly admits to lying and propagandizing to stoke fear and violence.
Will any of the media that credulously puts him on reconsider? I doubt it! https://t.co/mTHhGElcKb
— “Delta-8 Mom” on TikTok and Instagram (@RuckCohlchez) June 17, 2022
Using drag queens to further your goal of genocidal violence against trans people is NASTY work
I do not believe people like Christopher should ever be made to feel safe https://t.co/w4fMZIS2kN
— Terrance… (@iTerryTommy) June 17, 2022
This is evil shit. This motherfucker is outright evil. https://t.co/SVICy98TeS
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 17, 2022
This is awful and evil. I encourage you to read this entire thread to see they are saying the soft part out loud — and they don’t care. We are going backwards and it’s scary as hell. I’m proud to know and work w/so many entertainers who are some of the best humans I know. ♥️ https://t.co/ROoThMDxwv
— Jason Matheson (@jasonmatheson) June 17, 2022
What a piece of shit https://t.co/teiLwkFagi
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 17, 2022
This dishonest creep just keeps telling the world OUTRIGHT how the right plans to attack and smear LGBTQ people. Twitter not only lets him do it, they’ve verified him. https://t.co/9rQWYiuczm
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 17, 2022
Rufo is so blatantly dishonest. Drag queens don’t usually strip and aren’t usually trans.They’re typically straight and gay cis men wearing women’s clothes who sing, dance or act, like Rudy Giuliani did. https://t.co/15UY5K7jZA
— Amy Fried 🌻🇺🇦 (@ASFried) June 17, 2022
These fuckers are literally dreaming up anti lgbtq propaganda out in the open https://t.co/JT6VxT0oVj
— Jason (@JLMillse) June 17, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Stefanik-Endorsed Candidate Called Black People ‘Dumb and Hungry,’ Said Trump Sexual Assault Accuser ‘Probably Enjoyed’ It
Carl Paladino, a Republican candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, has called Black people “dumb and hungry,” claimed they are “conditioned” to only vote for Democrats, while insisting he’s not “a racist.” He also said a woman who had accused Donald Trump of sexual assault “probably enjoyed” it.
Paladino, recently endorsed by Elise Stefanik, the chairperson of the House GOP Caucus, is a right-wing New York real estate developer who lost a race for governor in 2010. He was elected twice to the Buffalo school board but removed after publicly disclosing confidential information.
In a 2016 radio interview, Paladino declared “that Black Americans were kept ‘dumb and hungry’ so they could be conditioned to only vote for the Democratic Party, saying, ‘You can’t teach them differently,'” according to a CNN KFile report.
Congresswoman Stefanik, the third most powerful House Republican, on June 3 praised Paladino as an “inspirational” leader, a “doer,” and “the kind of leader we need today.” That endorsement came just days before it was revealed Paladino in 2021 had called Adolf Hitler “inspirational,” and “the kind of leader we need today” (audio.)
Stefanik later doubled down on her endorsement despite Paladino’s praise for Hitler, a genocidal fascist responsible for the murders of approximately 17 million people.
In 2016 Paladino made remarks about Black people during his tenure as a Buffalo school board member who “was defending himself against allegations that previous comments he made were racist,” CNN noted.
“I don’t think of myself in any way as a racist,” Paldino said on local Buffalo radio station WBEN, saying he fought for policies to help Black children while on the Buffalo School Board.
In 2016, “Paladino had said he would like to see Michelle Obama ‘return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,’ and that he hoped Barack Obama would die of Mad Cow Disease after having sex with a cow.”
Also in 2016 Paladino “disparaged a woman who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault,” CNN adds. He tweeted: “get a life. You probably enjoyed the slap at the time,” as this screenshot from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski shows:
Here is Paladino's since-deleted tweet about a woman who accused Trump of sexual assault saying "get a life. You probably enjoyed the slap at the time."
Paladino nuked his account sometime after early January 2021.https://t.co/sWdskal0y7 pic.twitter.com/cowUOevOCn
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 17, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM9 hours ago
Clarence Thomas Rants Against SPLC’s ‘Hate Group’ Designation of Anti-LGBTQ Christian Church
- News2 days ago
‘I Can’t Imagine a Better Turnout Engine’: CNN Conservative Warns GOP About Roe Ruling Blowback
- News1 day ago
Trump Continues to Build the Jan. 6 Committee’s Case Against Him: Conservative
- News12 hours ago
GOP Congressional Nominee Suggests Rape Rarely Leads to Pregnancy: ‘Maybe Because There’s So Much Going on in the Body’
- News12 hours ago
‘She Knew What Brett Kavanaugh Was Going to Do’: Morning Joe Calls Out Susan Collins Over Abortion Ruling
- BREAKING NEWS11 hours ago
Supreme Court Rules for Former Public High School Football Coach Who Prayed on Field
- BREAKING NEWS8 hours ago
‘Momentous’: Jan. 6 Committee Announces Hearing Set for Tuesday With Surprise Unnamed Witness
- News7 hours ago
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement to Anchor MSNBC Primetime Show Announced