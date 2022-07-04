News
‘The American People Are on Our Side’: Democrat Offers Idea to Save Women’s Freedoms
Speaking to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Sunday, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), a Harvard Law School graduate, explained that Congress could protect the freedoms of women and his plan doesn’t have anything to do with an attempt to overthrow the government.
“I knew that we would arrive at this point,” Jones explained. “My colleague scoffed at me at the time that I introduced the bill, in April of 2021. Of course, the American people are on our side, when you look at poll after poll. And thankfully, we do have about 58 House members who are supportive of adding four seats to the Supreme Court, but that is not nearly enough. We can’t pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, after getting rid of the filibuster, which we obviously need to do. But this Supreme Court has shown a willingness to strike down newly enacted laws by Congress. They did so with the decision after decision of the Voting Rights Act, which has been reauthorized nearly unanimously. I’m under no illusions anything short of court reform, specifically adding seats to the Supreme Court, is going to preserve fundamental rights permanently.”
He disputed President Joe Biden’s statement that adding seats to the court would be “polarizing.” Already, the American people have the lowest opinion level of the Supreme Court in history. Jones said that the more polarizing thing is the degradation of the most fundamental rights in America: personal freedoms.
“Whether it is the right to abortion, which is a 50-year-old Constitutional right, or of course, imminently, the right to contraception, and the right to marriage equality, and the right to same-sex intimacy,” Jones continued, citing key court decisions cited by Justice Clarence Thomas that he wants to see fall next.
Jones went on to say that one of his ideas with the new voting rights bill was to add a provision that would deprive the Supreme Court of jurisdiction to review the constitutionality and legality of the statute.
“We have seen that this supreme court majority, this far-right majority is hostile to democracy itself,” said Jones. “If we are to vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act for the second time this term, I am pushing to include a provision to deprive the Supreme Court of review of that statute. There is precedent for this, it has been done before, and it is a practice that has been upheld before. We know that most of the cases the Supreme Court decides, it is only able to decide because of the jurisdiction that Congress has explicitly legislated it to have. The Constitution is very narrow in terms of the scope of jurisdiction that it grants to the Supreme Court. We have tools at our disposal here.”
See the full conversation below:
Image by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Wikimedia
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Celebrates Fourth of July by Attacking His Enemies as Biden Hails the American ‘Idea’ of ‘Hope’
President Joe Biden is celebrating Independence Day by promoting the American “idea” of “hope” while his predecessor, Donald Trump, is spending the Fourth of July by attacking his enemies and airing his grievances. Later today the President and First Lady will “host a Fourth of July BBQ with military families and deliver remarks to celebrate Independence Day,” according to the president’s official schedule.
Trump is celebrating the most patriotic day on the calendar by attacking his enemies, revisiting his impeachments, the Mueller Report, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, falsely characterizing global challenges, and declaring, “it’s not looking good for our Country right now.”
President Biden on Monday declared on Twitter, “America is an idea.”
“An idea that is stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant,” Biden said. “It gives hope to the most desperate people on Earth, it guarantees that everyone is treated with dignity and gives hate no safe harbor. It instills in every person in this country the belief that no matter where you start in life, there’s nothing you can’t achieve if you work at it.”
Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump posts on the social media platform he owns to his 3.4 million followers, a small fraction of the 88.9 million followers he amassed on Twitter.
“I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now,” Trump says on his Truth Social platform, adding a series of claims like there’s “a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market start in History, the highest Energy Prices EVER, and that is the Good News. Happy Fourth of July!!! ((Don’t worry, We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and remember, none of these terrible events would have happened if I were President!!!))”
He also criticizes the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack as a group of “political thugs,” spreads false information about his impeachments and the Mueller Report, while painting himself as a victim.
Trump targets Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, declaring that she “keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States,” which she did this weekend.
Image: The Bidens watch the fireworks from the White House on July 4, 2021. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.
News
‘Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas’: More Than One Million Signatures as Petition Goes Viral
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, like most federal judges, has an appointment for life, but the U.S. Congress has the right and ability to remove him through the impeachment process, and more than one million signatories to a petition that’s going viral are asking lawmakers to do just that.
“The right-wing rigged Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, effectively taking away the right to privacy and bodily autonomy that’s been considered legal precedent for the past 50 years,” reads the Move On petition, which alleges the most right-wing jurist on the nation’s top court “has shown he cannot be an impartial justice.”
“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—who sided with the majority on overturning Roe—made it clear what’s next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights,” it adds.
RELATED: Clarence Thomas Rants Against SPLC’s ‘Hate Group’ Designation of Anti-LGBTQ Christian Church
The petition, which has been gaining 100,000 signatures daily, notes that Justice Thomas voted “against a Supreme Court decision to compel the release of Donald Trump’s records regarding the January 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.” It also points to “his wife—longtime conservative activist Ginni Thomas—was actively urging the White House to overturn election results both leading up to January 6 and after the deadly insurrection.”
Justice Thomas, the petition demands, “must resign—or Congress must immediately investigate and impeach.”
Some of those who have signed the petition offered their thoughts:
RELATED: ‘One of the Worst Breaches of Trust’: Clarence Thomas Is a ‘Corrupt Jurist’ Who Should Resign Says US Congressman
“The Supreme Court must be beyond reproach. Instead, they’re political pawns of a fascist right wing agenda.”
“He and his wife have an agenda, and the country will pay the price.”
“The overturning of women’s health, same sex and contraception rights is a huge impact on millions of women including myself. Why is a Judge like Clarence Thomas granted privilege to dictate women’s rights?”
“His inability to keep politics out of important Constitutional decisions has worsened, culminating with the repeal of Roe as case law, instantly turning US women into 2nd-class citizens who have no say over their own bodies.”
News
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Dismisses ‘Real Small, Minor Number’ of Rapes Requiring Abortions
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declined to say on Sunday if he would sign a bill removing abortion exceptions for rape because they only represent a “real small, minor number” of cases.
During an interview on Fox News, host Mike Emmanuel asked Reeves if he would remove the abortion exceptions for rape in Mississippi.
Reeves sidestepped the question by insisting that the bill would never make it through the legislature.
“There’s a lot of effort, particularly in Washington and other places mainly by the Democrats, to try to talk only about the real small, minor number of exceptions that may exist,” he complained. “Over 90% of all abortions that are done in America, some 63 million babies aborted since Roe was wrongly decided in 1973, over 90% of those are elective abortions.”
Reeves argued that the “far-left” should not be talking about “all these exceptions and minor numbers.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Meadows Allegedly Behind Possible Attempt at Witness Intimidation of Cassidy Hutchinson: Reports
- News2 days ago
Trump Hinted Jan. 6 Would Be His ‘Last-Ditch’ Attempt to Overturn the Election Results: Filmmaker Alex Holder
- News1 day ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Dismisses ‘Real Small, Minor Number’ of Rapes Requiring Abortions
- News9 hours ago
‘Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas’: More Than One Million Signatures as Petition Goes Viral
- News6 hours ago
Trump Celebrates Fourth of July by Attacking His Enemies as Biden Hails the American ‘Idea’ of ‘Hope’
- News9 hours ago
‘The American People Are on Our Side’: Democrat Offers Idea to Save Women’s Freedoms
- BREAKING NEWS4 hours ago
Mass Shooting at Fourth of July Parade Leaves Six Dead, Possibly Two Dozen Wounded – Shooter at Large: Reports
- BREAKING NEWS1 hour ago
President Biden: ‘Jill and I Are Shocked by the Senseless Gun Violence’ at Highland Park July 4th Mass Shooting