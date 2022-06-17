News
‘One of the Worst Breaches of Trust’: Clarence Thomas Is a ‘Corrupt Jurist’ Who Should Resign Says US Congressman
Five-term U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, and says the long-serving jurist and his wife Ginni Thomas “participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system.”
“Last night, we read yet more reports that the wife of the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court was actively conspiring with Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election and overthrow American democracy,” Rep. Pascrell says in a press release on Thursday. “And while she was doing all this, her husband, Justice Thomas, was hearing litigation related to the 2020 election at the High Court.
“Public confidence in our nation’s highest court is at its lowest levels in generations. The American people rightly question whether rightwing jurists in our federal courts can adjudicate the law impartially,” adds Rep. Pascrell, who has served in public office since 1988, including as mayor of Paterson and as a state lawmaker at the same time, from 1990-1997.
“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system. Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign.”
News
YouTube Defends Its Deletion of Jan. 6 Committee’s Video Clip of Televised Hearings: Report
YouTube has deleted a video of a public congressional hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has been trying to draw more eyes to its televised hearings by uploading clips of the proceedings online. But YouTube has removed one of those videos from its platform, saying the committee was advancing election misinformation,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “The excerpt, which was uploaded June 14, included recorded testimony from former Attorney General William P. Barr. But the problem for YouTube was that the video also included a clip of former President Donald J. Trump sharing lies about the election on the Fox Business channel.”
In the clip, Trump lied when he said, “we had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account.”
YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi defended the company’s action.
“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context,” Choi said in a statement. “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”
The select committee’s video of Thursday’s complete hearing is still available to watch on YouTube.
Watch below or at this link.
06/16/22 Select Committee Hearing
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Pure 100-Proof Fascism’: Morning Joe Panel Hammers ‘Completely Lawless’ Trump Election Plot Revealed in New Emails
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and conservative attorney George Conway condemned Ginni Thomas for exchanging emails with a right-wing lawyer who was plotting to overturn Donald Trump’s election loss.
Newly revealed emails show attorney John Eastman claimed to have insight into a “heated fight” among Supreme Court justices about hearing cases related to Trump’s election challenges, and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro said he believed the court would be more inclined to act if there were “‘wild’ chaos” in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in an apparent reference to a tweet sent out by the former president.
“What Donald Trump’s lawyer who she is texting with, what he and his cohort are talking about, there’s a tidy little definition for it,” Scarborough said. “It’s called fascism. Call it mob rule, but this is just pure, 100-proof fascism, where you have Trump’s lawyer going, we may not win on the merits. Another guy going, with mob rule, if there is enough chaos, if the justices are intimidated, even though we don’t have the law on our side, maybe we can intimidate them through force and violence to rule our way. Fascism, right?”
Conway agreed, saying he was thankful their plot didn’t come to fruition.
READ MORE: Trump’s inner circle is keeping their distance from his 2024 presidential plans: report
“It’s a completely lawless view of the world,” Conway said. “Thankfully, the Supreme Court did not give any of those lawsuits the time of day, so I hope to heaven sake that all of this was John Eastman blowing smoke and he wasn’t really commenting on actual deliberations before the court. There wasn’t really any evidence presented in anything the court decided that there was any serious controversy at the court around the various cases Trump lost up there.”
Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany said the House Select Committee was becoming increasingly interested in the role played by Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“I think that the committee is getting there with her,” Alemany said, “as more and more information comes in. We have to remember, this is a live, ongoing investigation. At the moment, our reporting does not show the committee is necessarily calling her in as a witness because of the emails that recently have been delivered to the committee by John Eastman, because of a ruling by federal court Judge David Carter that happened last week, the scope of her involvement in the efforts to overturn the election is wider than previously known. What’s under discussion is at least using part of the hearing focusing on her involvement.”
News
Watch Live: President Biden Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With LGBTQ Kids and Families – Will Sign Order to Protect Them
President Joe Biden will host an LGBTQ Pride Month celebration in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, focusing on LGBTQIA children and families, and will sign a “historic” executive order to protect them and the LGBTQIA community.
According to the White House, the President’s executive order will address “discriminatory legislative attacks against LGBTQI+ children and families,” will direct “key agencies to protect families and children, and ” prevent “so-called ‘conversion therapy’ with a historic initiative to protect children from the harmful practice.” It is also designed to safeguard “health care, and programs designed to prevent youth suicide.”
The White House says the order will also support “LGBTQI+ children and families by launching a new initiative to protect foster youth, prevent homelessness, and improve access to federal programs.”
The President’s executive order comes as Republican state lawmakers across the country have introduced over 300 bills targeting the LGBTQ community, especially, the White House notes, “transgender children and their parents.”
Wednesday afternoon, starting at 4 PM ET (video below) President Biden will join with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and “hundreds of LGBTQI+ leaders,” the White House says.
“Most importantly, the President is bringing LGBTQI+ kids and families from across the country who have been personally impacted by these discriminatory bills to the White House — kids from Texas and Florida who have seen their rights under attack, who have had to stand up to their governors and their state lawmakers as they advance discriminatory legislation,” the White House adds.
That will include Javier Gomez, “an inspiring 18-year-old Floridian who just graduated from high school and helped to organize the statewide student walkouts over the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that bans teachers from discussing LGBTQI+ people and families.”
Watch live:
