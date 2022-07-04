Trump Celebrates Fourth of July by Attacking His Enemies as Biden Hails the American ‘Idea’ of ‘Hope’

President Joe Biden is celebrating Independence Day by promoting the American “idea” of “hope” while his predecessor, Donald Trump, is spending the Fourth of July by attacking his enemies and airing his grievances. Later today the President and First Lady will “host a Fourth of July BBQ with military families and deliver remarks to celebrate Independence Day,” according to the president’s official schedule.

Trump is celebrating the most patriotic day on the calendar by attacking his enemies, revisiting his impeachments, the Mueller Report, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, falsely characterizing global challenges, and declaring, “it’s not looking good for our Country right now.”

President Biden on Monday declared on Twitter, “America is an idea.”

“An idea that is stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant,” Biden said. “It gives hope to the most desperate people on Earth, it guarantees that everyone is treated with dignity and gives hate no safe harbor. It instills in every person in this country the belief that no matter where you start in life, there’s nothing you can’t achieve if you work at it.”

Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump posts on the social media platform he owns to his 3.4 million followers, a small fraction of the 88.9 million followers he amassed on Twitter.

“I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now,” Trump says on his Truth Social platform, adding a series of claims like there’s “a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market start in History, the highest Energy Prices EVER, and that is the Good News. Happy Fourth of July!!! ((Don’t worry, We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and remember, none of these terrible events would have happened if I were President!!!))”

He also criticizes the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack as a group of “political thugs,” spreads false information about his impeachments and the Mueller Report, while painting himself as a victim.

Trump targets Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, declaring that she “keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States,” which she did this weekend.

Image: The Bidens watch the fireworks from the White House on July 4, 2021. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.