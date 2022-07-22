‘I Am Unrepentant’: Josh Hawley Defiant in Far Right Convention Speech After J6 Committee Video

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), the subject of tremendous mockery and derision after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Thursday night aired previously unseen footage of him running away from rioters and insurrectionists, took to the stage at a far right convention in Florida on Friday to declare he is not ashamed and not backing down.

“And here I am standing in front of you and I am unbowed. I am unrepentant. And I am unafraid!” Hawley defiantly announced. “And if I can do it you can do it.”

Josh Hawley tonight: “I am unbowed. I am unrepentant. I am I afraid!” pic.twitter.com/9O9vvWcdAj — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2022

Thursday night at its final hearing until September, the Select Committee showed the iconic photo of Hawley pumping his fist in the air, as “Committee member Elaine Luria said a Capitol police officer on the scene testified that the gesture ‘riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers,'” New York magazine reported.

Not only did Hawley say he was unrepentant, he announced at the Turning Point USA annual Student Action Summit in Tampa he has no regrets about his actions.

“I objected on January 6, and I just want to say, to all of the liberals out there, to the liberal media – just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it!” he shouted. “And I am not backing down! I’m not going to apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you, I’m not gonna bend the knee!”

Josh Hawley runs out on stage in Tampa tonight and says he has a message for liberals about J6: “I do not regret it! I am not backing down! I’m not gonna apologize, I’M NOT GONNA COWER, I’M NOT GONNA RUN FROM YOU, I’m not gonna bend the knee!” pic.twitter.com/e14PhWaTyD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2022

Turning Point Action is a “‘dark money’ group that helped sponsor the rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” Open Secrets reports Friday. It “more than quadrupled its revenue during its most recent fiscal year, according to OpenSecrets’ review of tax returns.”

“Turning Point Action is the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of Turning Point, a conservative student group that flourished under former President Donald Trump’s administration,” Open Secrets adds. “Turning Point is spearheaded by its 501(c)(3) arm, Turning Point USA, and is best known for conservative youth engagement efforts and digital operations, which were used to promote the Jan. 6 rally.”