‘Sour Grapes’: Former Federal Prosecutor Criticizes Bill Barr’s Secret Special Counsel Investigation After Jury Acquits
Bill Barr‘s secret appointment of a U.S. Attorney to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s influence on Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, and the 2016 election has received a big blow. A lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign was just acquitted of a charge of lying to the FBI, leaving legal experts to wonder why John Durham, the former U.S. Attorney appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, just months before his resignation, is continuing in his role as special counsel, and why the investigation, now more two years old, hasn’t closed down.
“The first courtroom test for Special Counsel John Durham ended in defeat Tuesday as a federal jury found a Democratic attorney not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI about allegations of computer links between Donald Trump and Russia,” Politico reports. “The jury deliberated for about six hours before acquitting Michael Sussmann, 57, on the single felony charge he faced: that he lied when he allegedly denied he was acting on behalf of any client in alerting the FBI to claims that a secret server linked Trump and a Moscow bank with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
Former U.S, Attorney Joyce Vance, who is now a law professor and an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, criticized the very existence of the Durham investigation after Sussman was acquitted.
“The failure to convict today, largely was a result, in my judgment, of the fact that the FBI has to establish that not only was Jim Baker – their general counsel – lied to, but the lie was material,” Vance told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell in the noon hour Tuesday. “And of course, the defendant Mr. Sussman maintained that he never lied about who he represented or why he was there. And also the lie even if there was one wouldn’t have been material because the FBI would have still investigated this information.”
“So this entire situation smacks of sour grapes,” Vance continued, referring to the Durham investigation itself. “Perhaps, at best, an effort by former Attorney General Bill Barr to curry favor with the [Trump] White House. At worst an effort to appease Donald Trump and investigate one of his pet theories: what Trump always called ‘the Russia hoax.'”
Former SDNY federal prosecutor:
I hope that Michael Sussman sues Durham, Barr, DeFilippis, & others who were responsible for this completely political/frivolous prosecution. I recommend @lauferlaw.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) May 31, 2022
Political scientist, editor for The Atlantic:
John Durham threw away his reputation to become a Trump lickspittle. He and Bill Barr just slapped down for their behavior. A three year witch hunt.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 31, 2022
Talking Points Memo founder and editor:
this was never a real investigation or prosecutorial effort. it was a political assignment from bill barr to create a phony story for Donald Trump. it would be best if Durham just walked away in shame because the level of corruption here is beyond belief.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 31, 2022
Noted conservative commentator:
Big blow to John Durham / Bill Barr project of punishing those who warned the country about Russia's support for Donald Trump https://t.co/NoB2szJmgn
— David Frum (@davidfrum) May 31, 2022
FBI Serves Subpoena to Trump Advisor Peter Navarro – ‘Big Lie’ Promoter Ordered to Testify Before Grand Jury, He Says
Peter Navarro, the former Trump presidential advisor who has continued to promote the former president’s “Big Lie,” has been served a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury. Navarro, a conspiracy theorist and the architect of what he calls the “Green Bay Sweep,” a plan to block states’ electors in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, says he was served the summons last week.
The New York Times, reporting on the subpoena late Monday night, calls it “the latest indication of an expanding inquiry by federal prosecutors.”
Politico adds that a “grand jury subpoena for Navarro would be the most aggressive known step that prosecutors have taken into Trump’s West Wing related to Jan. 6. There have long been indications, though, that federal prosecutors have been laying the groundwork for a broader probe into Trump’s inner circle to examine their role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election — and stoking the violence that ensued Jan. 6, 2021.”
Navarro “disclosed on Monday that he has been summoned to testify on Thursday to a federal grand jury and to provide prosecutors with any records he has related to the attack on the Capitol last year, including ‘any communications’ with Mr. Trump,” The Times adds.
The subpoena seeks Navarro’s “testimony about materials related to the buildup to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and signals that the Justice Department investigation may be progressing to include activities of people in the White House.”
‘Do You Realize You Are Describing a Coup?’: Trump Aide Peter Navarro Describes How They Tried to ‘Overturn’ the Election
The Times and Politico both report Navarro is suing the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and mentioned the subpoena in a draft lawsuit.
Navarro, Politico reports,said “two FBI special agents banged loudly on my door in the early morning hours” on May 26 and served him a subpoena signed by the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Cops Waited 47 Minutes Because They Were Waiting for a Key to the Door, Thought Shooter Was Barricaded Despite 911 Calls
Texas law enforcement officers on scene in Uvalde, Texas waited 47 minutes to break into the classroom where an 18-year old gunman slaughtered 19 children because they were waiting for a key to open the door, and thought it was no longer an active shooter situation.
“From the benefit of hindsight…it was the wrong decision,” admitted Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McGraw.
That decision was made despite children calling 911 during that time, begging for help, according to multiple reports, including this from the New York Times’ Mike Baker:
Student calls to 911:
12:03—whispered she’s in room 112
12:10—said multiple dead
12:13—called again
12:16—says 8-9 students alive
12:19—student calls from room 111
12:21—3 shots heard on call
12:36—another call
12:43—asks for police
12:47—asks for policehttps://t.co/CzkuF1llq1
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 27, 2022
“You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz said during Friday’s press conference. “What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?”
“None at that time,” DPS director replied.
“The on-scene commander at that time believed it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject,” he said, adding moments later that “he believed there were no more children at risk.”
“Obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom and it was in fact still an active shooter investigation.”
Watch:
>> @ShimonPro‘s first Q at the press conference: “You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere. What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?” The awful answer: “None at that time.” pic.twitter.com/qM1liHrY2e
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 27, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
This article has been updated with New York Times’ 911 call information.
Duggar Gets 12 Years in Jail After Prosecutor Tells Judge He Has a ‘Violent Sexual Interest in Children’
Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV star who was found guilty on horrific child pornography charges in December was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday to serve 151 months – more than 12 years – in prison.
“Duggar has a deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts wrote in a sentencing memo, as Buzzfeed reported.
U.S. District Judge judge Timothy L. Brooks, appointed to the federal bench by President Barack Obama, called Duggar’s crimes “the sickest of the sick,” US magazine noted.
Editor’s note: Caution – graphic descriptions follow.
“Authorities described Duggar, 34, as a ‘very savvy computer user’ who tried to cover his tracks as he downloaded ‘sadistic and masochistic abuse’ material in 2019,” Buzzfeed adds.
Among the more than 600 images and videos that prosecutors said he downloaded was footage of prepubescent girls being raped, whipped, threatened with knives, and held naked in a dog cage.
Another video showed the rape and torture of a toddler — footage so terrible that a Homeland Security Investigations agent said it was among the most horrific things he had been forced to watch in his career.
The 34-year old Arkansas-born Duggar, who was forced to resign as executive director of FRC Action, the political activist arm of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, spent nearly two years promoting his conservative and religious values as he was fawned over as a role model by the far-right, including FRC President Tony Perkins, and former Arkansas GOP governor Mike Huckabee.
“The former TLC personality has previously been involved in multiple scandals over the years,” US adds. “In May 2015, resurfaced court documents revealed that he molested five girls — four of which were related to him — between 2002 and 2003. He was 14 and 15 years old at the time. Sisters Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar)came forward one month later, revealing themselves to be two of their brother’s victims.”
Duggar has seven children with his wife Anna.
Josh Duggar Confessed to Molesting Multiple Minor Girls Close Family Friend Tells Jury Under Oath
Josh Duggar’s Attorneys Ask Court to Drop Child Porn Charges and Suppress Photos of His Hands Taken After Arrest
Federal Prosecutors: Josh Duggar Had Over 200 Obscene Images of Underaged Kids – Some of Children as Young as 5
