RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Full 11 Minute Documentary Video of Insurrection Shown by Jan. 6 Committee in Primetime Hearing
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack showed to America as part of its first primetime hearing an eleven-minute video from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested.
Quested “was embedded with the Proud Boys for a significant period of time leading up to January 6 and is considered a firsthand fact witness because of the amount of time he spent with the group,” CNN has reported.
News organization The Recount posted Quisted’s documentary to YouTube (embedded below.) They call it “shocking footage from the Capitol insurrection,” and note the “final 20 seconds are chilling.”
Those final seconds, it’s important to note, include a shot of a Trump flag and a Christian flag (screenshot above). The insurrection, as Rolling Stone and other groups have stated, is tied to the far Christian right.
Watch:
Final 20 seconds:
The final 20 seconds of the 1/6 Committee’s stunning video of violent insurrectionists at the Capitol:
“These were great people … The love in the air, I’ve never seen anything like it.” — Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/SxZ1crKby4
— The Recount (@therecount) June 10, 2022
UPDATE:
The Committee posted the video to Twitter. This appears to be slightly shorter:
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Christian Preacher Calls for All Gay People to Be Put to Death (Video)
A Texas-based Christian extremist preacher is calling on the government to round up “every single homosexual,” put them on trial, convict them, and put them to death by shooting them in the head, which he falsely says Jesus Christ commands.
Dillon Awes of the Stedfast Baptist Church on Sunday also falsely claimed every gay person is a pedophile, every heterosexual pedophile is a “fag,” and “sodomites” are responsible for school shootings. None of those claims are factual.
“What does God say is the answer, is the solution, for the homosexual in 2022, here in the New Testament, here in the Book of Romans?” Awes asked, as reported by OnlySky’s Hemant Mehta. “That they are worthy of death! These people should be put to death!”
“Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with the crime, the abomination of homosexuality, that they have,” he continued. Homosexuality is not a crime in the United States, nor in most countries around the world.
“They should be convicted in a lawful trial,” he added, which would be legally impossible. “They should be sentenced with death. They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says.”
The Bible says nothing about shooting anyone in the back of the head, as guns had not been invented when the Bible was written. Many oppose capital punishment, with some citing the biblical commandment of “thou shalt not kill,” a claim they often use to fight abortion, but not guns.
Some theologians also dispute the passages of the Bible that condemn homosexuality. Others recognize that the laws of the Bible can not apply to modern-day life, and in fact, it would be unlawful to do so.
The Stedfast Baptist Church appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
“You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says,” Awes falsely claims in this video:
On Sunday, Christian hate-preacher Dillon Awes said that the government should execute every gay person. All of them.
“They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says.” pic.twitter.com/rMzF3BHSNF
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 7, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘A Male With a Female’: Ohio School District Not Apologizing for Graduation Speaker’s ‘Biblical Principles’ Remarks
The Marion County, Ohio School District superintendent is not apologizing after many expressed “outrage” over the River Valley High School’s invited commencement speaker’s remarks that focused on “biblical principles,” including telling graduating students to ensure they choose a spouse of the opposite sex.
“Choose a spouse, I suggest. I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose biblical principles, you know a male with a female and female with a male,” urged Jim McGuire, a local businessman, and alumnus of the public school.
McGuire did not only condemn same-sex marriage, he advised graduates to not “diminish or play down biblical principles,” and implied Christianity is the one true religion that the world is based upon:
“Everyone in every country in this planet lives by [the] calendar that was based on 2022 years ago, it was established by Jesus Christ, and we need to remember that.”
Marion County School District Superintendent Adam Wickham issued a statement that not only does not apologize for subjecting its graduates and their guests to condemnation of LGBTQ people and same-sex relationships and marriage, but also apparent religious proselytizing.
That statement says the speech was not reviewed prior to it being delivered, and that McGuire “was not a member of the River Valley staff and he was not speaking as an official representative of River Valley Local Schools.” It also says they “value all students, staff, and members of the Viking community.”
But as Hemant Mehta at OnlySky writes, McGuire sits on the board of the Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
His “biography on that website should’ve been a giveaway that school officials should have at least looked over his speech in advance. His bio for the MCBDD stresses his ‘relationship with Christ’ and notes that he’s a ‘strong conservative who loves God and Country.'”
Video via WBNS:
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Catholic Archbishop Defies Vatican by Banning Speaker Nancy Pelosi From Holy Communion – via Twitter
Calling her stance on abortion a “most serious scandal,” and a “grave evil” San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone publicly announced Friday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose district encompasses his diocese, is now banned from taking Holy Communion.
Archbishop Cordileone, a far right activist who repeatedly has challenged Pope Francis, is now in violation of directions from the Vatican to not politicize the Sacraments. Cordileone’s very public decree – made via Twitter – comes just weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” Cordileone tweeted, an apparent attempt to embarrass to the greatest degree possible the Democrat who is second in line to the Presidency,
After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/l7M85CyG86
— Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 20, 2022
“I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically [sic] repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote in that letter to the Speaker.
Fox News calls it “an escalation in a decades-long tension between the Roman Catholic Church and liberal Democratic politicians on abortion,” but in fact other extremist archbishops have taken the same stance against other notable Democrats.
Catholics believe the Pope is God’s infallible representative on earth. Last fall Pope Francis chastised far right Catholic bishops in America who were gearing up to ban President Joe Biden from receiving Holy Communion. In June the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly voted to move toward chastising Biden for his abortion stance, despite the Vatican issuing a clear warning they were not to do so.
President Biden is a devout Catholic who personally opposes abortion but knows as President it is his role to uphold a woman’s right to choose, something has has worked strongly to support and strongly believes in.
“What must the pastor do?” Pope Francis said, The New York Times reported last September when a reporter asked him about President Biden and abortion. “Be a pastor, don’t go condemning. Be a pastor, because he is a pastor also for the excommunicated.”
“I have never refused the eucharist to anyone,” Pope Francis told reporters. The Times aded Francis said bishops should be pastors not politicians.
The Pope also told reporters, “communion is not a prize for the perfect,” and “the eucharist is not the reward of saints but the bread of sinners.”
The San Francisco Chronicle adds that Pope Francis “welcomed Biden for a private meeting at the Vatican last fall and Biden said the Pope told him he was a ‘good Catholic.’ Biden received Communion at St. Peter’s during that trip.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Preacher Calls for All Gay People to Be Put to Death (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘Combative’ Press Secretary for Ron DeSantis Registers as Foreign Agent After DOJ Inquiry: Report
- News2 days ago
Watch: Katie Porter Accuses Heritage Foundation Witness of Falsely Testifying ‘Under Oath’ in Heated House Gun Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Far Right GOP Congressman Boycotts House Gun Violence Hearing – Claims It ‘Exploits’ Kids After 19 Were Shot Dead
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Grassley Slammed for Turning Photo With Iowa Family Who Drove 856 Miles to DC Into ‘Cheap Political Talking Point’
- News3 days ago
Hillary Clinton Goes After Fox News for ‘Sedition’
- News3 days ago
Gun Owners ‘Fed Up’ With ‘Hijacked’ Second Amendment: Matthew McConaughey Gives Speech at White House on Guns (Full Video)
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman Blasts Democrats for Not Agreeing ‘Prayers’ Are the Solution to School Shootings