RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM

‘Lied’: Gorsuch Blasted After Photos Expose His Claims in High School Coach Praying Case Are a ‘Flat Out, Knowing Lie’

Many people from legal experts to court watchers to journalists to ordinary Americans on social media are criticizing Justice Neil Gorsuch for his majority opinion in a decision siding with a former high school football coach. That coach sued after the school district ordered him to stop praying after every game at the 50-yard line. Justice Gorsuch’s opinion, as many are noticing, appears to be based on facts that are false. Several are accusing Gorsuch of just plain lying.

Justice Gorsuch claimed the coach’s First Amendment rights were violated, and that he was merely engaging in “quiet personal prayer” as he knelt.

Gorsuch uses the word “quiet” 14 times, as The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman notes.

“Joseph Kennedy lost his job as a high school football coach because he knelt at midfield after games to offer a quiet prayer of thanks,” Justice Gorsuch writes as he begins his majority opinion. “Mr. Kennedy prayed during a period when school employees were free to speak with a friend, call for a reservation at a restaurant, check email, or attend to other personal matters. He offered his prayers quietly while his students were otherwise occupied. Still, the Bremerton School District disciplined him anyway. It did so because it thought anything less could lead a reasonable observer to conclude (mistakenly) that it endorsed Mr. Kennedy’s religious beliefs. That reasoning was misguided.”

“The contested exercise here does not involve leading prayers with the team,” Gorsuch continues (despite photos that appear to suggest otherwise), “the District disciplined Mr. Kennedy only for his decision to persist in praying quietly without his students after three games in October 2015.”

These are the photos of Coach Kennedy that Justice Sonia Sotomayor included in her dissent:

“They aren’t even trying to use reason anymore,” former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade laments:

And Vox’s Ian Millhiser makes clear what just happened: “The Supreme Court hands the religious right a big victory by lying about the facts of a case.”

Calling the decision “a big victory for the religious right,” Millhiser writes that’s “only because Gorsuch misrepresents the facts of the case.”

On Twitter Millhiser adds that Gorsuch’s own opinion debunks his own opinion:

Don Moynihan, a professor at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy:

Here’s noted political scientist Norman Ornstein:

Others also felt it necessary to correct the facts in the case:

 

 

Watch: Full 11 Minute Documentary Video of Insurrection Shown by Jan. 6 Committee in Primetime Hearing

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack showed to America as part of its first primetime hearing an eleven-minute video from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested.

Quested “was embedded with the Proud Boys for a significant period of time leading up to January 6 and is considered a firsthand fact witness because of the amount of time he spent with the group,” CNN has reported.

News organization The Recount posted Quisted’s documentary to YouTube (embedded below.) They call it “shocking footage from the Capitol insurrection,” and note the “final 20 seconds are chilling.”

Those final seconds, it’s important to note, include a shot of a Trump flag and a Christian flag (screenshot above). The insurrection, as Rolling Stone and other groups have stated, is tied to the far Christian right.

Watch:

Final 20 seconds:

UPDATE:
The Committee posted the video to Twitter. This appears to be slightly shorter:

 

Christian Preacher Calls for All Gay People to Be Put to Death (Video)

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

A Texas-based Christian extremist preacher is calling on the government to round up “every single homosexual,” put them on trial, convict them, and put them to death by shooting them in the head, which he falsely says Jesus Christ commands.

Dillon Awes of the Stedfast Baptist Church on Sunday also falsely claimed every gay person is a pedophile, every heterosexual pedophile is a “fag,” and “sodomites” are responsible for school shootings. None of those claims are factual.

“What does God say is the answer, is the solution, for the homosexual in 2022, here in the New Testament, here in the Book of Romans?” Awes asked, as reported by OnlySky’s Hemant Mehta. “That they are worthy of death! These people should be put to death!”

“Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with the crime, the abomination of homosexuality, that they have,” he continued. Homosexuality is not a crime in the United States, nor in most countries around the world.

“They should be convicted in a lawful trial,” he added, which would be legally impossible. “They should be sentenced with death. They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says.”

The Bible says nothing about shooting anyone in the back of the head, as guns had not been invented when the Bible was written. Many oppose capital punishment, with some citing the biblical commandment of “thou shalt not kill,” a claim they often use to fight abortion, but not guns.

Some theologians also dispute the passages of the Bible that condemn homosexuality. Others recognize that the laws of the Bible can not apply to modern-day life, and in fact, it would be unlawful to do so.

The Stedfast Baptist Church appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

“You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says,” Awes falsely claims in this video:

 

‘A Male With a Female’: Ohio School District Not Apologizing for Graduation Speaker’s ‘Biblical Principles’ Remarks

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

The Marion County, Ohio School District superintendent is not apologizing after many expressed “outrage” over the River Valley High School’s invited commencement speaker’s remarks that focused on “biblical principles,” including telling graduating students to ensure they choose a spouse of the opposite sex.

“Choose a spouse, I suggest. I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose biblical principles, you know a male with a female and female with a male,” urged Jim McGuire, a local businessman, and alumnus of the public school.

McGuire did not only condemn same-sex marriage, he advised graduates to not “diminish or play down biblical principles,” and implied Christianity is the one true religion that the world is based upon:

“Everyone in every country in this planet lives by [the] calendar that was based on 2022 years ago, it was established by Jesus Christ, and we need to remember that.”

Marion County School District Superintendent Adam Wickham issued a statement that not only does not apologize for subjecting its graduates and their guests to condemnation of LGBTQ people and same-sex relationships and marriage, but also apparent religious proselytizing.

That statement says the speech was not reviewed prior to it being delivered, and that McGuire “was not a member of the River Valley staff and he was not speaking as an official representative of River Valley Local Schools.” It also says they “value all students, staff, and members of the Viking community.”

But as Hemant Mehta at OnlySky writes, McGuire sits on the board of the Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

His “biography on that website should’ve been a giveaway that school officials should have at least looked over his speech in advance. His bio for the MCBDD stresses his ‘relationship with Christ’ and notes that he’s a ‘strong conservative who loves God and Country.'”

Video via WBNS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

