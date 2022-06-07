Christian Preacher Calls for All Gay People to Be Put to Death (Video)

A Texas-based Christian extremist preacher is calling on the government to round up “every single homosexual,” put them on trial, convict them, and put them to death by shooting them in the head, which he falsely says Jesus Christ commands.

Dillon Awes of the Stedfast Baptist Church on Sunday also falsely claimed every gay person is a pedophile, every heterosexual pedophile is a “fag,” and “sodomites” are responsible for school shootings. None of those claims are factual.

“What does God say is the answer, is the solution, for the homosexual in 2022, here in the New Testament, here in the Book of Romans?” Awes asked, as reported by OnlySky’s Hemant Mehta. “That they are worthy of death! These people should be put to death!”

“Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with the crime, the abomination of homosexuality, that they have,” he continued. Homosexuality is not a crime in the United States, nor in most countries around the world.

“They should be convicted in a lawful trial,” he added, which would be legally impossible. “They should be sentenced with death. They should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says.”

The Bible says nothing about shooting anyone in the back of the head, as guns had not been invented when the Bible was written. Many oppose capital punishment, with some citing the biblical commandment of “thou shalt not kill,” a claim they often use to fight abortion, but not guns.

Some theologians also dispute the passages of the Bible that condemn homosexuality. Others recognize that the laws of the Bible can not apply to modern-day life, and in fact, it would be unlawful to do so.

The Stedfast Baptist Church appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

“You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says,” Awes falsely claims in this video: