‘This Is What American Terrorism Looks Like’: AOC Slams Insurrectionists After Jan. 6 Committee Primetime Hearing

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out swinging after watching Thursday night’s House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, lambasting both her Republican congressional colleagues and “right-wingers” in general.

“AOC,” as the New York Democrat is often called, tweeted what appears to be her own cellphone recorded clip of a portion of the 11-minute documentary the Committee included in Thursday’s hearing. In that tweeted video someone, presumably the Congresswoman, can be heard saying, “Jesus Christ” when viewing the insurrectionists on the Capital grounds.

“In the days and weeks after the attack, right-wingers tried to downplay what happened,” she tweeted. “They said it was small. They accused us of lying by saying the attack was ‘only’ @ the dome. No. They were everywhere. The screams were everywhere. This is what American terrorism looks like.”

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, like most members of the House and Senate, was at the Capitol on January 6. Her commentary reveals how difficult it is for those who were there to relive the experience.

Tweeting out another clip, AOC reminds that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was “tweeting the Speaker’s location as this was all happening.”

“When I spoke of my fear of being raped again while locked in my office bathroom,” she adds, Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson “mocked it. So did Boebert.” South Carolina GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace “insinuated to her supporters it was a lie.”