‘I’m the President’: Trump So Determined to Go to the Capitol He ‘Grabbed at the Steering Wheel’ From Secret Service: Aide

After delivering his speech at the Ellipse telling supporters to march “to the Capitol,” promising them “and I’ll be there with you,” then-President Donald Trump got into the presidential limousine determined to see the insurrection.

Trump, his chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Secret Service, and many others knew rally-goers and insurrectionists had weapons, including AK-47s, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide and advisor to Meadows.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson told the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that Trump ordered Secret Service to “get rid of the mags,” meaning the magnetometers – metal detectors – so his armed supporters could enter the Ellipse.

“You know, I don’t even care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me,” Trump said.

Hutchinson also told the Committee that Trump ordered Secret Service to take him to the Capitol after his speech, but they refused.

“I’m the f-ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now!” Trump, irate, demanded, as The Washington Post reports.

“The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going the Capitol,’” Hutchinson relayed.

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel,” she said. “When Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicle.”