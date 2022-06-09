RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
FBI Arrests GOP Candidate for Governor Who Was Allegedly Filmed at Capitol Shouting ‘This Is War, Baby!’
Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested by federal agents Thursday morning at his home after executing a search warrant. He is facing “misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.”
Kelley was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and while he has stated he did nothing illegal, video allegedly shows him shouting, “This is– this is war, baby!” according to The Detroit News:
“In June 2021, the Michigan Democratic Party promoted video footage that appeared to show Kelley shouting ‘Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is– this is war, baby!’ as he moved toward the Capitol building.”
Ryan Kelley:
“Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is, this is war baby!”@kelleyforgov pic.twitter.com/IrNc3Rv10M
— Michigan Tea (@MichiganTea) June 28, 2021
Kelley, who is the founder of the American Patriot Council, is opposed to vaccine requirements and promised supporters he would dissolve the state’s Dept. of Education.
He reportedly has called the state’s top Democrats, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “felons,” and said they should be arrested.
In January, he told a crowd in Livingston County to unplug voting machines from the wall if “you see something you don’t like happening with the machine.”
The Michigan Democratic Party Chair, Lavora Barnes, in a statement said:
“Just days after their field was cut in half due to corruption and mass fraud, Republican gubernatorial candidates’ callous disregard for the principles of democracy was on full display again today as Ryan Kelley was taken into custody by the FBI following his participation in the January 6th insurrection.”
Image via Facebook
Fox News Host Baselessly Alleges Possible ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ From Biden, Top Dems in Kavanaugh Assassination Plot
Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters on Wednesday alleged President Joe Biden and other top Democrats may be behind the man who was arrested earlier that day who reportedly admitted he wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“This could be a little criminal conspiracy,” Watters alleges, asking, “did the orders come all the way from the top?”
For more than seven minutes Watters cobbled together various benign incidents from over the past two years in a clearly fictious narrative that draws the President, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Majority Leader, the White House Press Secretary, and a top Democratic Senator into what he baselessly suggests could be a conspiracy to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Watters – who was highly criticized for using “violent rhetoric” by calling for a “kill shot” in interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci – told Fox News viewers the man who he suggests is some high-powered hit man hired by the President, “got cold feet when he saw U.S. Marshals with arms guarding Kavanaugh’s house and called the cops on himself, telling them everything.”
“He says he was furious over Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned — remember the leak? — and was looking for purpose in his life,” Watters continues, as Media Matters reported. “So he found that purpose by going out and trying to kill a Supreme Court justice. Do you think that idea just popped into his head? Or did the orders come all the way from the top?”
Watters then tries to make his case, which amounts to “by Democrats’ own standards” there must be an investigation into this event because the left has accused Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection, Watters claims, merely by giving a speech at the January 6 rally.
By the end of his seven-minute-plus rant, Watters concludes:
“This is just the beginning, this summer is going to be ugly. That’s why we have to get to the bottom of this. This could be a little criminal conspiracy that needs to be investigated – again by the left’s own standards. We might have to appoint a commission. We might have to hold hearings,” he says, as if he is a member of Congress or DOJ official.
“We have a criminal leak,” Watters falsely claims, referring to the leak of the Supreme Court draft, which legal experts make clear was not criminal.
“We have a group that’s protesting outside [Kavanaugh’s] house. You have an attorney general that’s not doing anything about this,” he claimed, after earlier complaining that the protestors outside Supreme Court Justices’ homes should be arrested.
“You have a senator who’s agitating,” Watters claims, earlier referring to a March 2020 statement Senator Chuck Schumer made.
“You have a White House, who’s giving this license. Maybe time to put some people in leg shackles like they did to Navarro. These people incited violence possibly, we need to hold them accountable if they did. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Warren, anybody who has their hands on this should face consequences again, by the left’s own standards. Don’t call me crazy. They set the rules. We’re just following.”
Watch:
Watch: US Congressman and Georgia Gun Store Owner Demands Teachers Be Given Guns at House Gun Control Hearing on Uvalde
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde is demanding that elected officials give teachers guns and ensure they are legally allowed to carry them in their classrooms. The far-right Georgia Republican who owns several gun stores also demanded “Gun Free Zone” signs in school neighborhoods be replaced with signs threatening teachers will “do anything” to protect children.
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) leans into the idea that ‘the single, most effective method to eliminate school shootings is to take away all the signs that declare all schools are gun-free zones’ ? pic.twitter.com/FnxwRZ6Mi4
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 8, 2022
“To those who say that teachers or staff will not take up arms to protect their students, I say they will,” Clyde told the House Oversight Committee Wednesday during its highly-publicized hearing on gun violence focusing on the victims and families of those killed in recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde Texas.
He praised teachers “who have heroically given their lives to protect their students,” saying “it’s time to give them the tools to help them better protect those children so they have a fighting chance to survive and encounter from someone who is bent on harming them.”
EARLIER: Far Right GOP Congressman Boycotts House Gun Violence Hearing – Claims It ‘Exploits’ Kids After 19 Were Shot Dead
Rep. Clyde, who has owned Clyde Armory since 1991 and was first elected to Congress in 2020, made no mention that he is asking teachers to die rather than take action to reduce gun violence and the number and types of firearms in the U.S.
Clyde was widely denounced after claiming the January 6 insurrection was not an insurrection and looked like a “normal tourist visit.”
“To those who say that teachers or staff will not take up arms to protect their students, I say they will.”
— Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) at the House hearing on gun violence pic.twitter.com/msV3wJgoIa
— The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2022
RELATED:
Gun Seller Turned Congressman Becomes First of Two Republicans Fined for ‘Skipping Past’ Metal Detectors: Report
GOP Congressman Refuses to Shake Hand of Cop Who Saved His Neck on January 6
Far Right GOP Congressman Boycotts House Gun Violence Hearing – Claims It ‘Exploits’ Kids After 19 Were Shot Dead
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the former chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, announced he is boycotting Wednesday’s House hearing on gun violence, claiming it exploits children.
The hearing, which is currently being held, is focused on the victims and survivors of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, in which 29 people in total, including 19 elementary school children, were killed.
“I will not be physically attending the first panel of the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s hearing on gun violence today,” said Congressman Biggs, who sits on that committee. “I object strongly to the Democrats’ exploitation of children who have been victimized so recently in Uvalde.”
In a statement, Rep. Biggs accused House Democrats of exploiting “children who have been victimized so recently in Uvalde.”
USA Today reports the child who is testifying is “Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old who smeared herself with her slain friend’s blood to play dead during the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.”
Her father, Miguel, told USA TODAY this week that Miah is sharing her survival story to “make safer schools.”
Biggs claims he has “no objection to holding a congressional hearing that considers crime, violence, and guns in America,” but the “child who is being brought to testify before the Committee this morning was recently victimized and traumatized. The Chair of this committee is re-victimizing and re-traumatizing this child for political purposes,” Biggs says.
No one is being forced to appear before the House Committee, those testifying are appearing of their own free will.
In 2019 Biggs called a Democratic-sponsored gun control bill “unconstitutional.” Earlier this year Biggs bragged he was leading the effort to “curb” the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) “assault on Second Amendment rights.”
Last year at the far right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Biggs declared his opposition to the Biden administration’s nominee to head the ATF: “The first thing you’ve got to do is stop the guy that’s going to enforce the laws.”
