'BLATANT ATTACK ON THE CONSTITUTION'
‘This Is Jim Crow in the 21st Century’: Biden Blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘Un-American’ Voter Suppression Law
President Joe Biden on Friday continued his strong attack on Georgia Republicans’ voter suppression law, after having called it “sick” on Thursday. Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law Thursday night behind closed doors.
“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” President Biden said in a statement. “It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act.”
The President makes clear the Republican Party is making it far more difficult to vote because they have no good ideas.
“If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote,” he said, chiding Republicans who enacted a 95-page law that experts says would have allowed Republicans to overturn the election in Georgias had it been law in November, giving Donald Trump the win.
Biden continued, saying: “instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote. This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country is a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience. Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over. It adds rigid restrictions on casting absentee ballots that will effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters. And it makes it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line – lines Republican officials themselves have created by reducing the number of polling sites across the state, disproportionately in Black neighborhoods.”
“I once again urge Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to make it easier for all eligible Americans access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote.”
