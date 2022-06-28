News
‘Desperately’: Trump ‘Wanted to Walk Into the House With an Armed Mob’ Says Yale Historian
The revelations from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson are being called “bombshells” and, according to a former advisor to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, a “cluster bomb.”
But one Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, Dr. Joanne Freeman, is urging Americans to focus on an important part of Hutchinson’s testimony.
“People are focusing on the drama of [Donald Trump] trying to grab the steering wheel to force his car to go to the Capitol,” Dr. Freeman writes. “But far more revealing — and alarming — is the fact that he wanted to walk into the House with an armed mob.”
“Again: think COUP.”
Freeman, the author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War,” adds: “Hutchinson testified that there was discussion about having him enter the House chamber.”
Hutchinson also testified that Trump and Meadows knew the rally-goers and insurrectionists were armed, some heavily. And he demanded the “mags,” the magnetometers, or “metal detectors,” be removed.
“I don’t fucking care that they have weapons, they’re not here to hurt me.,” Trump allegedly said, according to Hutchinson. “They’re not here to hurt me. Take the fucking mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here, let the people in and take the mags away.”
“Today we saw 1/6 was a plot to overturn the election w/*deliberately incorporated* violence,” she says.
“That was wild,” Freeman said after the hearing ended.
This was gripping revealing testimony describing an attempted coup supported by multiple WH insiders.
I can’t shake the image of DJT entering the House accompanied by an armed mob–which he desperately wanted to happen–enough to grab the steering wheel & attempt assault.#HATH
— Dr. Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) June 28, 2022
Hutchinson did in fact testify there were discussions about Trump walking into the House chamber, which would be yet another violation of centuries of precedent: the President cannot just show up; he must be invited.
Hutchinson on what Trump wanted to do when he got to the Capitol on January 6: “There were discussions about him having another speech outside the Capitol before going in. I know that there was a conversation about him going in the House chamber at one point.” pic.twitter.com/2Yno9eBlyY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2022
News
‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Experts Say Hutchinson Testimony Is ‘Smoking Gun’ and ‘Strongest Legal Evidence Against Trump’
Legal experts are weighing in on the bombshell testimony delivered Tuesday afternoon by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide and advisor to the then-White House Chief of Staff about the behavior and actions of Donald Trump and Mark Meadows on January 6.
“Bottom line, today’s hearing had the worst, strongest legal evidence specifically against Donald Trump thus far,” said MSNBC anchor and chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
Peter Baker, the Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and an MSNBC analyst, says he spoke with a former U.S. Attorney’s office Fraud Unit chief.
“Did Trump commit a crime?” Baker says he asked Solomon Wisenberg, who served as an Independent Counsel under Kenneth W. Starr during the Whitewater Investigation and the Clinton-Lewinsky Investigations.
“This is the smoking gun,” Wisenberg told Baker about today’s hearing. “There isn’t any question this establishes a prima facie case for his criminal culpability on seditious conspiracy charges.”
National security attorney and former top DOJ official David Laufman, citing today’s hearing and Hutchinson’s testimony:
“Grounds for @TheJusticeDept elevating Trump’s status to target of investigation into seditious conspiracy getting stronger today with credible testimony about his foreknowledge of violence and overt acts to join in.”
Former Trump White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who has a law degree from Georgetown:
A stunning 2 hours:
1)Trump knew the protesters had guns
2)He assaulted his own security team
3)There may be a line from ProudBoys to the WH
4)Top aides asked for pardons
5)The commission thinks they have evidence of witness tampering.
That is a very, very bad day for Trump.
— Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022
The Press is going to focus on some sensational revelations from today: guns, grabbing a secret service agent, etc.
But the real bomb that got dropped was the implied charge of witness tampering.
If there is hard evidence, that is a serious problem for the former President.
— Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022
Cheney’s closing is stunning: they think they have evidence of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.
There is an old maxim: it’s never the crime, it’s always the coverup.
Things went very badly for the former President today. My guess is that it will get worse from here
— Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022
News
Newsmax Hosts Laughs at Rudy Giuliani’s Assault Claims: ‘I’ve Got to Be Honest – It Doesn’t Look That Bad’
A host on the right-wing Newsmax network belittled Rudy Giuliani’s claims that he was assaulted at a Staten Island grocery store.
The former New York City mayor called in to host Greg Kelly’s prime-time program from a rally for his son’s gubernatorial campaign, and they discussed an incident Sunday afternoon at a ShopRite, where an employee approached Giuliani, tapped him on the back and called him a “scumbag.”
“I’m going to show the people what happened and you tell me, because let me see the video if you don’t mind, uh, this person with the hand on your back, I’ve got to be honest — it doesn’t look that bad,” Kelly said. “But I understand that looks can be deceiving.”
The district attorney downgraded charges for employee Daniel Gill to third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment over the caught-on-camera confrontation inside the supermarket, but Giuliani insisted he could have been seriously injured.
READ MORE: ‘Couldn’t be further from the truth’: Reporter debunks Trump allies’ expected attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson
“You know that that was that was the woman who was rubbing my back, not the guy,” Giuliani said, as Kelly chuckled. “Are you watching? So the woman, that woman, uh, gave a statement to the police and the guy hit me so hard that she herself almost fell from the reverberation of it. She’s a city worker. There’s a second-grade detective there, that’s the lady who helped me.”
Kelly, who had been making skeptical and amused faces as Giuliani spoke, told the former mayor he was glad he hadn’t been injured.
“Alright, good, that that makes sense,” Kelly said. “Well, look, I’m sorry you were roughed up.”
News
Eric Trump Was ‘Unbothered’ His Father’s Lies Could Lead to Violence on Jan. 6: Report
Eric Trump was “unbothered” his father’s falsehoods could lead to violence on January 6, 2021.
That’s according to the British documentary filmmaker subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Alex Holder, who told The Independent that Eric Trump thought inciting violence was “fair game.”
“In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said Trump family members — and Eric Trump in particular — were unbothered by the idea that the often violent rhetoric they and their patriarch espoused after his loss to now-president Joe Biden would inspire his supporters to act out,” The Independent reports.
“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was … fair game in that it … was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do … because the election was stolen,” Holder said.
Holder also “said he had a foreboding feeling about the chance for violence as filming went on and the former president and his family continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen, even as courts rejected at least 60 lawsuits seeking to invalidate the results.”
At least seven people who were at the attack on the Capitol died during or in the days following the insurrection.
