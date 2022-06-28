‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Experts Say Hutchinson Testimony Is ‘Smoking Gun’ and ‘Strongest Legal Evidence Against Trump’

Legal experts are weighing in on the bombshell testimony delivered Tuesday afternoon by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide and advisor to the then-White House Chief of Staff about the behavior and actions of Donald Trump and Mark Meadows on January 6.

“Bottom line, today’s hearing had the worst, strongest legal evidence specifically against Donald Trump thus far,” said MSNBC anchor and chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

Peter Baker, the Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and an MSNBC analyst, says he spoke with a former U.S. Attorney’s office Fraud Unit chief.

“Did Trump commit a crime?” Baker says he asked Solomon Wisenberg, who served as an Independent Counsel under Kenneth W. Starr during the Whitewater Investigation and the Clinton-Lewinsky Investigations.

“This is the smoking gun,” Wisenberg told Baker about today’s hearing. “There isn’t any question this establishes a prima facie case for his criminal culpability on seditious conspiracy charges.”

National security attorney and former top DOJ official David Laufman, citing today’s hearing and Hutchinson’s testimony:

“Grounds for ⁦@TheJusticeDept elevating Trump’s status to target of investigation into seditious conspiracy getting stronger today with credible testimony about his foreknowledge of violence and overt acts to join in.”

Former Trump White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who has a law degree from Georgetown:

A stunning 2 hours: 1)Trump knew the protesters had guns

2)He assaulted his own security team

3)There may be a line from ProudBoys to the WH

4)Top aides asked for pardons

5)The commission thinks they have evidence of witness tampering. That is a very, very bad day for Trump. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

The Press is going to focus on some sensational revelations from today: guns, grabbing a secret service agent, etc. But the real bomb that got dropped was the implied charge of witness tampering. If there is hard evidence, that is a serious problem for the former President. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022