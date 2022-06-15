'CARE TO COMMENT?'
AOC Responds to Video of Man Threatening Her – Suggests There May Be ‘Info About His Other Whereabouts That Day’
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is responding after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack released video of a man they say was part of a tour given by Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk on January 5. That man later threatened the popular Congresswoman from New York and other top Democrats on January 6.
“There’s no escape, Pelosi,” says the man the Committee states was on the tour. “Schumer. Nadler. We’re coming for you.”
“We’re coming in like white on rice,” he continues. “For Pelosi. Nadler. Schumer. Even you, AOC,” referring to the Speaker of the House, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Senate Majority Leader, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Calling the man “an insurrectionist,” AOC posted a tweet asking the Georgia GOP Congressman who gave the tour if he’s like to comment:
On Jan 5th the Capitol was closed to the public. But surveillance video shows @RepLoudermilk bringing in an insurrectionist who was photographing member staircases + exits.
He stormed the Capitol the next day looking for us w/ those references.@RepLoudermilk, care to comment? https://t.co/q7eqfFyWMc
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 15, 2022
Responding to The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez suggested there might be more information about the man the Committee says was on the Jan. 5 tour and later threatened Democrats on January 6.
He “marched to Capitol grounds with a flagpole fashioned into a weapon, but the committee has not released further info about his other whereabouts that day,” suggesting she thinks or knows they have more information about his activities.
Thank you for the detail clarification. He marched to Capitol grounds with a flagpole fashioned into a weapon, but the committee has not released further info about his other whereabouts that day. https://t.co/mmaANxw3Nl
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 15, 2022
All this is in the context of Rep. Loudermilk first denying he gave any tour, then repeatedly changed his story.
CNBC adds that “Republicans on the Committee on House Administration, which Loudermilk sits on, claimed to have reviewed security video footage of the days leading up to the riot and found ‘there were no tours, no large groups, no one with [Make America Great Again] hats on.'”
The video released Wednesday morning appears to show that claim is false, which the January 6 Committee stating its “review of evidence directly contradicts that denial.”
UPDATE: 1:25 PM ET –
AOC posted this new tweet:
Rep. Loudermilk released this statement yesterday: “I never gave a tour of the Capitol on Jan 5, 2021.”
This morning, this footage was released. Dated January 5th, 2021. https://t.co/R0BOpt376j pic.twitter.com/e4NIApUEtV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 15, 2022
