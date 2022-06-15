‘We’re Coming to Take You Out’: Committee Posts Video of Man on Jan. 5 Tour Who Threatened Pelosi, Top Dems on Jan. 6

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has released a video that they say was taken by a man at or near the Capitol on January 6 who can be heard threatening top Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Representatives Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

They say that man was part of a tour of the Capitol complex given by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), just one day earlier.

Off-camera, the man who was on the Jan. 5 tour says, “It has begun. Here at the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C.”

He then calls another man “our fearless leader.”

“Check out my flag I made guy. See it?” the unnamed “leader” says, showing off the top of the flagpole which appears to be pointed, like a small spear.

“There you go,” the man filming says, chuckling. “That’s right, that’s for somebody special.”

Later, the man filming says, “Alright. We are basically at the Capitol. We’re probably close to two million true American patriots,” he claims, which is false.

“There’s no escape, Pelosi,” he declares. “Schumer. Nadler. We’re coming for you.”

The Committee shows a photo allegedly taken by someone on the tour of Rep. Jerry Nadler’s office nameplate. Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and played a large part in the impeachments of Donald Trump.

“We’re coming in like white on rice,” he continues. “For Pelosi. Nadler. Schumer. Even you, AOC,” referring to the Speaker of the House, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Senate Majority Leader, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“We’re coming to take you out.”

“We’ll pull you out by your hairs. How about that, Pelosi?”

“You gonna need a shine up on top of that bald head.”

The video then cuts to people on Loudermilk’s tour taking photos inside the Capitol complex.

NBC News adds that the “surveillance footage released Wednesday shows Loudermilk giving a tour to a small group — some wearing red caps — as some individuals take photos of Capitol staircases, tunnels and security checkpoints that are used by lawmakers and staff members daily.”

