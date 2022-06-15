RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We’re Coming to Take You Out’: Committee Posts Video of Man on Jan. 5 Tour Who Threatened Pelosi, Top Dems on Jan. 6
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has released a video that they say was taken by a man at or near the Capitol on January 6 who can be heard threatening top Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Representatives Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
They say that man was part of a tour of the Capitol complex given by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), just one day earlier.
Off-camera, the man who was on the Jan. 5 tour says, “It has begun. Here at the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C.”
He then calls another man “our fearless leader.”
“Check out my flag I made guy. See it?” the unnamed “leader” says, showing off the top of the flagpole which appears to be pointed, like a small spear.
“There you go,” the man filming says, chuckling. “That’s right, that’s for somebody special.”
Later, the man filming says, “Alright. We are basically at the Capitol. We’re probably close to two million true American patriots,” he claims, which is false.
“There’s no escape, Pelosi,” he declares. “Schumer. Nadler. We’re coming for you.”
The Committee shows a photo allegedly taken by someone on the tour of Rep. Jerry Nadler’s office nameplate. Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and played a large part in the impeachments of Donald Trump.
“We’re coming in like white on rice,” he continues. “For Pelosi. Nadler. Schumer. Even you, AOC,” referring to the Speaker of the House, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Senate Majority Leader, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“We’re coming to take you out.”
“We’ll pull you out by your hairs. How about that, Pelosi?”
“You gonna need a shine up on top of that bald head.”
The video then cuts to people on Loudermilk’s tour taking photos inside the Capitol complex.
NBC News adds that the “surveillance footage released Wednesday shows Loudermilk giving a tour to a small group — some wearing red caps — as some individuals take photos of Capitol staircases, tunnels and security checkpoints that are used by lawmakers and staff members daily.”
Watch:
Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels.
Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022
‘Actually Healthy for Us’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Promotes Global Warming and More Carbon (Video)
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), opposing the worldwide scientific consensus that climate change is harming the earth and may lead to mass extinction, on Monday declared that global warming is good for the planet and humans.
“We’ve already warmed one degree celsius and do you know what happened since then?” Greene said Monday on Right Side Broadcasting. “Here, let me tell you. We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people. We are able to producing fossil fuels, keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives. People die in the cold.”
“This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us,” Greene said, which is a proven falsehood. “It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive, it helps – the earth is more green than it was years and years ago, that’s because of the earth warming, because of carbon.”
According to NASA the earth is more green than it was 20 years ago, but that is in part a direct cause of human efforts to plant more trees.
“Two NASA satellites have watched Earth grow greener over the last 20 years — in large part because China is hellbent on planting millions of trees,” Mashable reported in 2019, citing NASA research. “China’s intensive greening efforts, however, have been vastly overshadowed by civilization’s still-rising carbon emissions — which at the current pace likely won’t even peak for another decade. And China is largely to blame.”
NASA makes clear that human activity is causing global warming.
“Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals1 show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree*: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”
The effects, NASA adds, will be extreme.
Marge Greene presents her scientific argument why global warming is a good thing: “This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.” pic.twitter.com/fw5DMMeSJN
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022
‘Pack Your Stuff and Get Out’: Patriot Front Member Kicked Out of His Mom’s House Following Arrest
One of the Patriot Front extremists was kicked out of his mother’s house after his arrest with dozens of white nationalists allegedly conspiring to provoke violence at an Idaho LGBTQ+ pride event.
Karen Amsden, the mother of Jared Michael Boyce, told The Daily Beast that her son had struggled since his father left their family years ago and came out as gay, and she said she was going public in hopes of damaging her son’s reputation in the group and finally cut ties with white nationalism.
“I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can’t be a part of it,” Amsden said, “and that they don’t want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth and he’s never going to get away with anything.”
Amsden said her son had vowed to remain with the group after his release from jail, so she gave him an ultimatum.
“I told him, ‘Well, then you can’t live here. You can choose between Patriot Front and your family,’” she said, “and he’s like, ‘Well, I can’t quit Patriot Front.’ I’m like, ‘Well, then you’ve just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house.’”
Police said the 27-year-old from Springville, Utah, was among 31 masked men from various states who were spotted climbing into a U-Haul truck packed with riot gear, shields and a smoke grenade, along with an “operations plan” for a possibly violent confrontation at the parade.
“They’re not just white nationalists, they are not Western nationalists, they are not patriots,” said researcher Jon Lewis, of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. “They are neo-Nazis.”
An anonymous donor bailed the group members out of jail, Boyce told his mother, and he justified his actions using language that has filtered up from the QAnon fringes to Fox News prime time programming and GOP lawmakers.
“Don’t believe the media, mom,” Boyce said according to his mother. “We were just there because they’re grooming kids.”
Boyce found the group online in 2018, when he was married with his then-wife and their children, and Amsden said he quickly changed and his views became repugnant to her.
“He’s so misguided and bought into all their rhetoric, it just makes me sick,” Amsden said. “This is not who I raised. This is not the example that was set for him.”
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says You ‘Can’t See’ Video Footage of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told her supporters on Monday that while there are “lots” of security cameras protecting the U.S. Capitol you “can’t see” the video of the January 6 insurrection.
“Third day on the job, the Capitol gets breached, then they blame me and President Trump and many other Republican members of Congress for doing it,” Greene told a Right Side Broadcasting host on Monday (video below).
“I was so shocked, and I’ll tell you what was so shocking,” Greene continued. “I thought the Capitol was the most secure building in our country, at least.”
“Thousands of cameras,” the host interjects.
“Well there are lots of cameras, but you can’t see the video footage. I don’t know why you can’t,” Greene claimed, which is not correct.
In fact, there have been massive releases of video and photographic evidence, including images taken by the insurrectionists themselves. The U.S. Dept. of Justice, and the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack have released video and photographic evidence. There was also video and photographic evidence released by the House impeachment managers during Donald Trump’s second impeachment.
On Thursday evening the House January 6 Committee, in a nationally broadcast hearing in primetime, showed an 11-minute video of the January 6 insurrection, created by a documentary film director.
Just a simple Google search for “house security cameras video insurrection” produces multiple videos and news articles, including a YouTube video from NBC News titled, “Full Video: Impeachment Managers Show New Graphic Security Footage Of Capitol Riot.”
And in March of 2021, Politico reported:
“The Capitol Police shared thousands of hours of Jan. 6 surveillance camera footage with two key congressional committees investigating the mob attack on the building — and provided ‘numerous’ clips to the Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment, the department’s top lawyer revealed Monday.”
“I thought the Capitol was the most secure building in our country … There are lots of cameras, but you can’t see the video footage. I don’t know why you can’t.”
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who apparently missed the January 6th committee’s first public hearing pic.twitter.com/OSzcEZhcow
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
