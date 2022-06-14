‘Actually Healthy for Us’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Promotes Global Warming and More Carbon (Video)

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), opposing the worldwide scientific consensus that climate change is harming the earth and may lead to mass extinction, on Monday declared that global warming is good for the planet and humans.

“We’ve already warmed one degree celsius and do you know what happened since then?” Greene said Monday on Right Side Broadcasting. “Here, let me tell you. We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people. We are able to producing fossil fuels, keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives. People die in the cold.”

“This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us,” Greene said, which is a proven falsehood. “It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive, it helps – the earth is more green than it was years and years ago, that’s because of the earth warming, because of carbon.”

According to NASA the earth is more green than it was 20 years ago, but that is in part a direct cause of human efforts to plant more trees.

“Two NASA satellites have watched Earth grow greener over the last 20 years — in large part because China is hellbent on planting millions of trees,” Mashable reported in 2019, citing NASA research. “China’s intensive greening efforts, however, have been vastly overshadowed by civilization’s still-rising carbon emissions — which at the current pace likely won’t even peak for another decade. And China is largely to blame.”

NASA makes clear that human activity is causing global warming.

“Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals1 show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree*: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”

The effects, NASA adds, will be extreme.