Watch: Morning Joe Rips ‘Radical’ GOP ‘Freaks’ in Epic Takedown: ‘What Lies Ahead if Trumpists Keep Winning?’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on Democrats to show how far out of the mainstream their Republican rivals have fallen since former President Donald Trump took over the party.
President Joe Biden has described the “MAGA crowd” as the “most extreme political organization” in recent U.S. history, and the “Morning Joe” host encouraged Democrats to keep pushing that message into the midterm elections.
“There have been hundreds of thousands of words written about working-class and middle-class Americans and why they were attracted to Trump’s populist message at the beginning, why they’re still disaffected and still don’t want to go back to mainline candidates,” Scarborough said. “But we need to look at the type of candidates that Jen Psaki and the White House are talking about. We need to look at what’s before us and how extreme these Washington politicians, these MAGA Washington freaks are.”
MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said joining the military was “like throwing your life away,” while Rep. Madison Cawthorn called Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelenskyy a “thug” and his government “incredibly evil,” and Scarborough said voters needed to know about that.
“This is also the guy that carries loaded guns to airports and films himself engaging in really disturbing acts,” Scarborough said. “He needs help. Also, their fearless leader, Donald Trump himself, keeps calling Putin a genius, keeps calling the invasion of Ukraine brilliant, keeps refusing to condemn a war criminal that is killing Ukrainians every single day. This is the party. The White House should explain, this is the party that brought you ‘Jewish space lasers.’ This is the party that talked about the dude from Italy who they say stole the election with a satellite. Remember those bamboo particles that Republicans claimed were in Arizona ballots? Those [Cyber] Ninja freaks, whatever they were called, that went in and they were going to show that Biden stole the election but it ended up that they can’t get even more vote — they just get more votes for Joe Biden.”
The party and its leaders have become consumed with conspiracy theories and overblown grievances that cost taxpayers money and undermined democracy.
“There’s always been one phony controversy after another, so Republicans can govern by gesture and proclaim their need to be radical so they can own the libs,” Scarborough said. “Lately, those politics of gesture have morphed into actual policies that are hurting you, that are hurting you and your family, that are hurting Americans in Trump states.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cost his state $4.2 billion in an anti-immigration stunt targeting truckers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could cost Orlando-area taxpayers more than $1 billion by dissolving Disney’s self-governance around the Magic Kingdom, and the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to roll back the right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.
“What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning?” Scarborough said. “It’s just getting worse. Candidates like J.D. Vance say they want the centralized state in Washington, D.C., to seize all assets of the Ford Foundation because they are insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump, a man that he still claims had the 2020 election stolen from him.”
“These people are, if I can quote Aristotle here, crazy as a sh*thouse rat,” he added.
Watch the video below or at this link:
‘From the Moment of Fertilization’: Louisiana Advances Bill Criminalizing Abortion as Homicide – Women, Doctors Could Be Jailed
A Louisiana House committee by a vote of 7-2 advanced a bill that decrees human life begins at the moment of fertilization, abortion is felony murder, and the state has the right to ignore any federal law or court ruling – even the Supreme Court – that is in opposition to those claims. Any pregnant person who obtains an abortion, and anyone assisting them could be charged with homicide, prosecuted, and sent to prison if convicted. Louisiana has a death penalty statute on the books.
The legislation was drafted with the help of a local pastor, the Daily Advertiser reports.
HB 813‘s purpose, the bill reads, is to: “Fully recognize the human personhood of an unborn child at all stages of development prior to birth from the moment of fertilization,” and “Ensure the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization by protecting them by the same laws protecting other human beings.”
If signed into law Louisiana would “Treat as void and of no effect any and all federal statutes, regulations, treaties, orders, and court rulings which would deprive an unborn child of the right to life or prohibit the equal protection of such right.”
The bill has also been drafted to remove the word “implantation” from existing law, meaning any aborted fertilized egg, even one that has zero chance of becoming a human being, could still lead to charges of murder.
“We can’t wait on the Supreme Court,” Louisiana House Republican Rep. Danny McCormick said Wednesday.
Rev. Brian Gunter of First Baptist Church in Livingston helped draft the bill, McCormick said.
“No compromises; no more waiting,” Gunter said. “The bloodshed in our land is so great we have a duty … to protect the least of these among us.”
The bill also says it exists to acknowledge “the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, which should be equally protected from fertilization to natural death.”
Rep. McCormick, (in the gray jacket,) posted this to his Facebook page Wednesday:
Image via Facebook
Watch: Psaki Schools Doocy on What Biden Meant When He Warned ‘MAGA Crowd’ Might Try to Ban LGBTQ Kids From Classrooms
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki again was forced to explain to Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy something very simple – exactly what President Joe Biden meant earlier on Wednesday when he warned that conservatives at some point might try to ban LGBTQ kids from classrooms.
“What happens if you have a state change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” President Biden pondered, as a warning.
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden asked. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.”
President Joe Biden warns conservatives might go as far as to try to ban #LGBTQ children from classrooms.
"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?"
— David Badash (@davidbadash) May 4, 2022
During the White House daily press briefing Doocy asked, “What is he talking about?” as if the President had not been extremely clear.
“Well, I think Peter, we’ve seen extreme laws that target LGBTQ families, their kids across the country, and I think what he’s saying is we don’t know what they’re capable of given what they’ve already done to date.”
Appearing to try to not understand the concept of a hypothetical, Doocy pressed on.
“Which state is trying to segregate LGBTQ children in the classroom?” he asked.
“I think we’ve seen laws that are incredibly discriminatory. That’s what the President’s referring to, and the fact that he doesn’t know what additional steps could be taken by extreme wings of the party that would rather divide, rather than work on issues that the American people actually are focused on actually impacting them.”
Given how conservatives have spent years trying to ban transgender children from restrooms, and given how conservatives have rushed to pass their own versions of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill it’s incredibly foresightful for President Biden to warn about what they could do next to LGBTQ kids.
'Our focus is on … the fact that women's health care is at risk for millions of people across this country' — Jen Psaki tackles questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 4, 2022
Watch: Popular ‘Radical Conservative’ Ben Shapiro Calls on Supreme Court to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Ruling
Now that it seems clear the Supreme Court will take away the constitutional right to abortion, conservatives are urging the Court to attack LGBTQ rights. Ben Shapiro, the “radical conservative” founder of the right-wing website The Daily Wire is calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell, the landmark ruling that finds same-sex marriage is a constitutional right.
“First of all, Obergefell is a bad Supreme Court decision. And if we had a Supreme Court worth its salt, they would overturn Obergefell but they’re not going to,” he claims.
Many legal experts say otherwise.
“Alito says, I think three separate times in that decision that I read in nearly its totality on the air yesterday, that this has no impact on other cases of different lines, which is a clear reference to Obergefell,” Shapiro adds.
Alito also suggests in that leaked opinion that the cases that are the basis for modern-day LGBTQ civil rights were wrongly decided, including Lawrence v. Texas.
But as Politico (and many others have) reported, “Alito’s approach can be used to unwind” the decisions supporting LGBTQ civil rights, including same-sex sex and marriage.
Watch:
Ben Shapiro: “Obergefell is a bad Supreme Court decision and if we had a Supreme Court worth its salt, they would overturn Obergefell” pic.twitter.com/APcKjramGU
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 4, 2022
