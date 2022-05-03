Watch: Judge Jeanine Cites Ridiculously False Abortion ‘Stats’ That Would Mean Most Women Get an Abortion Every Year

Fox News propagandist Judge Jeanine defended the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to strike down the constitutional right to abortion by making an extremely false claim that would mean statistically, on average, almost every woman of childbearing age gets an abortion every year.

Her numbers are way off.

In 2018 there were about 72.7 million women in the U.S. considered to be of “reproductive age,” 15-49, according to The Guttmacher Institute, “a leading research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) worldwide.”

According to Judge Jeanine, there are 63 million abortions every year, which is false.

“And my stats that I have are that there are 63 million abortions a year in this country. Those are the stats that I heard! That’s a little too much!”

She clearly couldn’t be bothered to spend a few minutes googling her stats, which are wrong.

In fact, when NCRM googled “63 million abortions” the first result was a Fox News article from 2021 titled: “An estimated 62 million abortions have occurred since Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.”

(Also false according to numerous legal experts, despite what Jeanine says in the video below, is that overturning Roe v. Wade will not lead to overturning other Supreme Court landmark decisions that made same-sex sex and marriage constitutional rights.)

Watch: