‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough

Hard core conservative U.S. Senator John  Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire Monday after posting a tweet complaining about President Joe Biden’s media strategy – one decidedly different from Donald Trump’s, and one that has proven very effective when it comes to approval ratings and actual accomplishments.

“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn tweeted.

He followed that up with this accusation:

Cornyn’s first tweet should have been in quotes, as Matt Negrin from “The Daily Show” revealed it was actually pulled word-for-word from a Politico article.

Cornyn, who clearly agreed with the Politico attack, is getting mocked and slammed for insisting a president’s job is to feed the media machine instead of doing actual work. Biden’s lack of drama and narcissism are literally disturbing to the Texas Republican senator.

Here’s how some are responding to Cornyn’s attack:

 

