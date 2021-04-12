News
‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough
Hard core conservative U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire Monday after posting a tweet complaining about President Joe Biden’s media strategy – one decidedly different from Donald Trump’s, and one that has proven very effective when it comes to approval ratings and actual accomplishments.
“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn tweeted.
He followed that up with this accusation:
Invites the question: is he really in charge?
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021
Cornyn’s first tweet should have been in quotes, as Matt Negrin from “The Daily Show” revealed it was actually pulled word-for-word from a Politico article.
People are dunking on this @JohnCornyn tweet and while yes it’s typical bad-faith bullshit, it’s *word for word* copy-pasted from a Politico story trying to make Biden look bad for having a press “strategy” that reporters don’t like because he’s not Trump https://t.co/j6ZNCUxwUq pic.twitter.com/DMqrBGpOnj
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) April 12, 2021
Cornyn, who clearly agreed with the Politico attack, is getting mocked and slammed for insisting a president’s job is to feed the media machine instead of doing actual work. Biden’s lack of drama and narcissism are literally disturbing to the Texas Republican senator.
Here’s how some are responding to Cornyn’s attack:
Is he really in charge? Record numbers of vaccines in arms! Checks in our bank accounts! Finally a jobs and infrastructure plan! All this without insane tweets and interviews. Yes he’s in charge and working for the American people. What are you doing John?
— Mare (@fetz_mv) April 12, 2021
Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021
Biden got the most votes of any president in history by a mile and he’s been preaching the most moderate and unifying sensible small steps stuff and the republican response has been fuck that you communist we’d rather let trump burn the nation and its laws/democracy to the ground
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 12, 2021
What do you expect from someone who thinks the traditional way to celebrate the Fourth of July is to fly to Moscow?? #GQPTraitorsToDemocracy #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/GkFHJjiw3m
— Sheila Saccone (@SheilaSaccone) April 12, 2021
This you? https://t.co/P1BC6aciJ1 https://t.co/yfEDAGXkk9
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 12, 2021
You know what else President Biden isn’t doing? Golfing. Trump’s presidency included watching hours of Fox News, tweeting, golfing, using government funds to enrich his properties & incited insurrection. He spent 4 years promising a new healthcare plan & Mexico wall funding.
— James (@JamesSNYC) April 12, 2021
Take all the damned seats in Aggie and Longhorn stadiums combined! Heaven forbid we have a @POTUS who isn’t an ignorant malignant narcissist rage-tweeting, gaslighting, or lapping at Putin’s buttocks all of his waking hours.
— David Phillips, MSc MPH #BLM 🏴 (@bigolpoofter) April 12, 2021
Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021
I think @JohnCornyn forgot what normalcy looks and feels like. After 4+ years of Velveeta Voldemort sucking all the oxygen out of his brain, it’s in some ways understandable.
— Michael Fisher 😷 🏴☠️🇺🇸 (@mjf_dfw) April 12, 2021
Imagine being a senator and dumber than a jar of paste.
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) April 12, 2021
President does job. GOP whines that President is too busy to tweet, golf, or to randomly call news media to complain. Senator also ran, and hid, from insurrectionists on 1/6/21 and then claimed they weren’t dangerous…
— W.J.Wylie3 it was an attempted coup not a riot (@BillWylie3rd) April 12, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Wanted a Meeting With Trump at Mar-a-Lago – but Got Denied: CNN
Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was once one of Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders — but now he can’t even score a meeting with the former president.
CNN reports that Gaetz “was recently denied a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the ex-President and his allies continue to distance themselves from the Florida congressman.”
Gaetz tried to meet with Trump shortly after learning he was under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking charges, but CNN’s sources say the former president’s aides advised him to “not stick his neck out to defend Gaetz.”
Gaetz is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials on potential sex trafficking charges involving a 17-year-old girl, and multiple stories about the Florida congressman’s scandalous behavior have emerged over the last few weeks.
Among other things, reports have emerged that Gaetz allegedly shared nude photos and videos of women he slept with to impress his colleagues in Congress; that investigators have uncovered ties between Gaetz and a fake ID scheme; and even for potentially paying for sex with women using the Apple Pay mobile payment platform.
News
Watch: CNN Interview With Trump Supporter Who Is Clearly Divorced From Reality
Donald Trump so successfully pushed his “Big Lie” about election fraud that his supporters stormed the capitol on January 6th. And now, it seems, conservative lies about the insurrection have convinced some of his supporters that the riots never even happened.
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan on Saturday conducted a fascinating interview with Kinnet Ehring McSweeney at Trump National Doral.
“And I do believe that the election was stolen and I do believe it was a peaceful rally that day,” McSweeney said, when in fact the opposite is true. “And that, just because people who were in the capitol were wearing Trump shirts and Trump hats doesn’t necessarily make them Trump supporters — anybody can get one of those shirts.”
She went on to say friends and family think she is “crazy” and “a conspiracy theorist.”
She was then asked about the “QAnon congresswoman,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
“I don’t know what’s so terrible about QAnon,” she said of the insane conspiracy alleging a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
“You know, what is so terrible about conspiracy theories anyway?” McSweeney asked.
Attendees at an event here in Trump National Doral this weekend are attempting to re-write the history of January 6th.
One asks, "what is so terrible about conspiracy theories anyway?"
New reporting today on @CNNnewsroom w/@Acosta. pic.twitter.com/MTPkBYCTWP
— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) April 10, 2021
News
House Ethics Committee Announces It Is Opening an Investigation Into Matt Gaetz in Statement Detailing Broad Scope
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), reportedly under investigation by the Dept. of Justice, is now also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” the Committee’s statement, dated Friday, reads.
It adds that “the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations does not indicate that any violation has occurred.”
Ethics has begin a gaetz probe. pic.twitter.com/aJGxHSiPid
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 9, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Busted: Mike Pence Quietly Adds Hate Group Leader to Advisory Board of His New Organization
- IF THE SHOE FITS3 days ago
Bachmann Goes Berserk on Boehner: ‘How Lacking in Self-Awareness Do You Have to Be to Call Fox Viewers Lunatics?’
- 'BURROWING'2 days ago
‘Red Flag’: Experts Warn After Dozens of Trump Appointees Sought Federal Gov’t. Jobs – and Were Approved Before Biden Inauguration
- News2 days ago
Watch: CNN Interview With Trump Supporter Who Is Clearly Divorced From Reality
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Tells Steve Bannon He’s Hired PI’s to Investigate Fox News, Bots, and Wikipedia
- WHITE SUPREMACISM3 days ago
Anti-Defamation League Chief Says Tucker Carlson ‘Must Go’ After Endorsing Neo-Nazi Conspiracy Theory
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Ex-RNC Head Drops the Hammer on ‘Crazy as Hell’ Marjorie Taylor Greene in MSNBC Tirade
- News3 days ago
House Ethics Committee Announces It Is Opening an Investigation Into Matt Gaetz in Statement Detailing Broad Scope