‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough

Hard core conservative U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire Monday after posting a tweet complaining about President Joe Biden’s media strategy – one decidedly different from Donald Trump’s, and one that has proven very effective when it comes to approval ratings and actual accomplishments.

“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn tweeted.

He followed that up with this accusation:

Invites the question: is he really in charge? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

Cornyn’s first tweet should have been in quotes, as Matt Negrin from “The Daily Show” revealed it was actually pulled word-for-word from a Politico article.

People are dunking on this @JohnCornyn tweet and while yes it’s typical bad-faith bullshit, it’s *word for word* copy-pasted from a Politico story trying to make Biden look bad for having a press “strategy” that reporters don’t like because he’s not Trump https://t.co/j6ZNCUxwUq pic.twitter.com/DMqrBGpOnj — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) April 12, 2021

Cornyn, who clearly agreed with the Politico attack, is getting mocked and slammed for insisting a president’s job is to feed the media machine instead of doing actual work. Biden’s lack of drama and narcissism are literally disturbing to the Texas Republican senator.

Here’s how some are responding to Cornyn’s attack:

Is he really in charge? Record numbers of vaccines in arms! Checks in our bank accounts! Finally a jobs and infrastructure plan! All this without insane tweets and interviews. Yes he’s in charge and working for the American people. What are you doing John? — Mare (@fetz_mv) April 12, 2021

Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021

Biden got the most votes of any president in history by a mile and he’s been preaching the most moderate and unifying sensible small steps stuff and the republican response has been fuck that you communist we’d rather let trump burn the nation and its laws/democracy to the ground — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 12, 2021

What do you expect from someone who thinks the traditional way to celebrate the Fourth of July is to fly to Moscow?? #GQPTraitorsToDemocracy #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/GkFHJjiw3m — Sheila Saccone (@SheilaSaccone) April 12, 2021

You know what else President Biden isn’t doing? Golfing. Trump’s presidency included watching hours of Fox News, tweeting, golfing, using government funds to enrich his properties & incited insurrection. He spent 4 years promising a new healthcare plan & Mexico wall funding. — James (@JamesSNYC) April 12, 2021

Take all the damned seats in Aggie and Longhorn stadiums combined! Heaven forbid we have a @POTUS who isn’t an ignorant malignant narcissist rage-tweeting, gaslighting, or lapping at Putin’s buttocks all of his waking hours. — David Phillips, MSc MPH #BLM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bigolpoofter) April 12, 2021

Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021

I think @JohnCornyn forgot what normalcy looks and feels like. After 4+ years of Velveeta Voldemort sucking all the oxygen out of his brain, it’s in some ways understandable. — Michael Fisher 😷 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@mjf_dfw) April 12, 2021

Imagine being a senator and dumber than a jar of paste. — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) April 12, 2021