‘Find a Spine’: State Farm Criticized After Celebrating Pride Then Dropping Program Supporting LGBTQ Books in Schools
Over the past year, insurance giant State Farm has posted ten tweets supporting LGBTQ people, programs, and organizations, as recently as last week:
When we talk about mental health, we take away the stigma. For #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, learn about challenges faced by LGBTQ+ youth in the new 2022 national survey on LGBTQ+ youth mental health from @TrevorProject: https://t.co/KQ74fWPDvx
— State Farm (@StateFarm) May 19, 2022
The $79 billion company will turn 100 years old next month, which coincidentally is LGBTQ Pride Month. It has made strong statements in support of LGBTQ equality and diversity. Just last June they tweeted: “We believe no one should be afraid to celebrate who they are. Let’s support our LGBTQ+ neighbors and show our Pride together!” They even tagged the tweet with their own corporate branding, using #GoodNeighbor and #PrideMonth hastags.
We believe no one should be afraid to celebrate who they are. Let’s support our LGBTQ+ neighbors and show our Pride together! #GoodNeighbor #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/yRB5QcVXm0
— State Farm (@StateFarm) June 8, 2021
So many were left stunned when the Illinois-based corporation’s chief diversity officer sent an email to employees and agents, as The Daily Beast reports, stating it was dropping its “support of a philanthropic program, GenderCool,” saying it “has been the subject of news and customer inquiries.”
The program helps put LGBTQ-inclusive books into libraries and schools.
“This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity,” Victor Terry continued. “We will no longer support that program.”
And in an apparent bowing down to rising far right-wing extremism and anti-LGBTQ hate, the diversity expert declared, “conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents.”
The right-wing outlet Washington Examiner on Monday, as part of a series titled “Restoring America” published a report on State Farm’s support of LGBTQ students: “Backlash prompts State Farm to end program donating trans books to schools.” That article was a follow-up to one the very same day titled, “State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida.”
Here’s what those two pieces look like:
Outrage over State Farm’s “180” was immediate.
Well-known LGBTQ Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer explained via her Substack platform:
Last night, State Farm, the insurance company, gave up on LGBTQ rights after being pressured by hateful extremists.
So much for being a good neighbor. I wrote about it here.https://t.co/m5VD6Nu2qA
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 24, 2022
Parker Molloy, also a well-known LGBTQ activist and writer, blasted State Farm.
Since the company is so clearly and easily moved by public backlash, State Farm customers should call their agent and cancel their policies.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 24, 2022
She adds: “One of the reasons this is getting to me so much has to do with the fact that my dad (who is great and accepting, etc.) is a State Farm agent. That company has been a part of my life for as long as I’ve been alive.”
Bobby Lewis, who writes for Media Matters, tweeted, “something as anodyne as a fucking insurance company buying kids books turned into another fascist outrage campaign, and the corporate cowards caved in a second. it’s pathetic.”
He wasn’t finished, adding: “corporate pride is all window dressing that will never save anyone, but goddamn find a spine you sniveling cowards.”
RELATED –
Far Right Activist Behind CRT Panic Brags About Attacks on Disney, State Farm for LGBTQ Support: Others ‘Will Be Next’
Veteran journalist Michelangelo Signorile, host of the SiriusXM Progress’ “Signorile Show” and writer of The Signorile Report newsletter calls State Farm’s actions “grotesque as LGBTQ rights are backsliding across the country. Now companies joining Ron DeSantis, MAGA and the ‘don’t say gay’ purge.”
i’ll be canceling the State Farm insurance, switching to another company. You should too.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 24, 2022
More responses:
Shame on you @StateFarm . https://t.co/kFKxUFjpvk
— Colleen •WearAMask• Barry 🇺🇦🌻 (@Cbeary1608) May 24, 2022
.@StateFarm is a horrible neighbor to LGBTQ families.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 24, 2022
Like your bigoted, racist neighbor, State Farm is there. https://t.co/KbHbFGH6yX
— Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) May 24, 2022
So @StateFarm = cowards. Teaching kids about different identities is suicide prevention. Comprehensive sex education prevents *actual* grooming. Don’t listen to right-wing pundits and bitter transphobes. State Farm should double down, not back off. GenderCool does important work.
— Finley Daniels ☭🇵🇸 (he/him) (@FinleyDaniels1) May 24, 2022
State Farm is caving to the bigots and bullies and helping them erase LGBTQ children.https://t.co/pzZXZ8oqAE
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 24, 2022
.@StateFarm Do us all a favor and skip your #Pride tweet this year.
There is no greater cowardice than giving into hate out of financial convenience.
When you appease homophobes, you empower homophobia and put LGBTQ families at risk. https://t.co/Nfcm5gZv1v
— Melanie D’Arrigo for NY03 (@DarrigoMelanie) May 24, 2022
Grow a backbone @StateFarm https://t.co/IuW8sXIM4o
— Erica French Csapo (@EricaCsapo) May 24, 2022
‘Sordid, Corrupt, Lawless’: Experts Call New Ginni Thomas Revelations ‘Breathtaking’ and Ask ‘What Did Her Husband Know?’
The latest revelations about the actions of Ginni Thomas, the far right wing activist, lobbyist, and spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice who had unprecedented access to the Trump White House are leading experts to demand Clarence Thomas’ recusal while calling the combination of their actions “breathtaking corruption,” and noting the Justice’s extraordinary hypocrisy.
Later Friday morning The Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas pressed two Arizona lawmakers to overturn the will of Arizona’s voters in the 2020 presidential election by choosing a “clean” slate of electors, representing Donald Trump and not Joe Biden. The Post notes Thomas did not mention any candidate by name but reports “the context was clear.”
“Before you choose your state’s Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,” an email bearing Ginni Thomas’ name, sent to the Arizona lawmakers, reads.
It included a link to a video of a man delivering a message meant for swing-state lawmakers, urging them to “put things right” and “not give in to cowardice.”
“You have only hours to act,” said the speaker, who is not identified in the video.
Thomas also pressed Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the election, as has been widely reported.
Her efforts, combined with Justice Thomas’ actions on the Supreme Court, amount to “breathtaking corruption,” writes Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern.
“The conflict of interest between Ginni and Clarence Thomas has never been greater. While Clarence was applying the ‘independent state legislature doctrine’ from the bench, Ginni was using the exact same theory to try to overturn the 2020 election. Just breathtaking corruption,” Stern says.
Clarence Thomas’ continued service on the Supreme Court is a scandalous and appalling breach of judicial ethics. He is implementing the exact same theories that his wife used to try to steal the 2020 election for Trump. It is sordid, corrupt, and lawless in the extreme.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 20, 2022
He adds:
To be clear, I put “independent state legislature doctrine” in quotes because it’s a baseless theory that shouldn’t be taken seriously. It is precisely what Ginni Thomas describes in that email, though she didn’t use the academic name for it. Read more: https://t.co/6Hwvb1Q6ES
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 20, 2022
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, now an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst and law professor, issued a strong warning:
“Either Justice Thomas recuses in every case that comes to the Court where his wife is heavily involved in the action or the public’s confidence in the Court will be damaged beyond repair.”
Reuters reporter covering the U.S. Supreme Court, Lawrence Hurley:
“I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them,” Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni’s husband, said last week https://t.co/MQNH8YDupn
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) May 20, 2022
Former federal corruption prosecutor Noah Bookbinder, who is president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) says it is “outrageous” Justice Thomas has refused to recuse:
“New evidence that Ginni Thomas’s participation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election was even greater than we knew; in this case pressure on AZ legislators to overturn that state’s vote. Makes it even more outrageous that Justice Thomas did not recuse.”
“Wow!” exclaimed Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof. “Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed Arizona legislators to overturn Biden’s win and choose a ‘clean slate of electors.’ In other words, she supported a coup to overthrow an elected president. What did her husband know?”
Economist and frequent political commentator David Rothschild observes, “Ginni Thomas was conspiring with high ranking Republicans to overturn [the] republic, and her husband was either privy to or actively involved in this conspiracy before using his position to coverup his wife’s role.”
Former SDNY Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli sums up:
“clean slate of Electors” = sedition
Ginni Thomas = psycho https://t.co/UGygIBpaPu
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) May 20, 2022
‘Y’all Don’t Give a Damn’: 192 ‘Heartless’ Republicans Just Voted Against a Bill to Help Ease the Baby Formula Shortage
Republicans just voted against two bills to ease the baby formula shortage they have spent weeks falsely trying to pin on President Joe Biden.
In tweets and in floor speeches, Republicans have been attacking President Biden for the nationwide baby formula shortage caused by one manufacturer’s recall and closure of its plant for bacterial infection after two infants died. The shortage has been exacerbated by a trade agreement signed by then-President Donald Trump that makes it extremely difficult and expensive to import formula from other countries, and the fact that 90 percent of baby formula in the U.S. is manufactured by just four companies. Also, hoarding, and price-gouging.
Last week President Biden sat down with manufacturers and retailers to map out a plan to get more formula onto store shelves immediately and directed the Food and Drug Administration to help get the plant reopened. This week he went two steps further: he invoked the Defense Production Act to force manufacturers to produce more formula and produce it ahead of other products and created a program to use federal planes to import baby formula from other countries.
House Democrats last week also opened an investigation into the baby formula shortage.
On Wednesday the House voted on two emergency bills to further ease the shortage.
One example of Republicans falsely attacking President Biden and the left is House GOP Caucus chair Elise Stefanik‘s now-infamous tweet accusing Democrats of having “no plan” as she labeled them “pedo grifters.”
The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 13, 2022
One bill would give FDA $28 million to add staff, work to help get more formula to consumers, and create a long-term strategy, including increased safety inspections so this cannot happen again. The second would dramatically increase supply from foreign sources to consumers using the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.
192 House Republicans voted against giving FDA $28 million to help fix the crisis and ensure it does not happen again.
Nine House Republicans voted against making it easier for WIC customers to get access to baby formula.
Many Americans are becoming outraged as the news from last night’s votes is spreading online.
How heartless do you have to be to vote against this pic.twitter.com/uf8kk3vp5S
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) May 19, 2022
Today’s GOP are Monsters! GOP wants to FORCE women to have children but 192 Republicans voted against federal funding for baby formula. They literally don’t care if babies die after birth from starvation as long as they control women by imposing their “religious beliefs” as law.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 19, 2022
Thomas Massie just voted against funding baby formula. https://t.co/8wQ1w7wYR1
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 19, 2022
Imagine being so “pro-life” that you are willing to vote against baby formula …
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 19, 2022
Why would anyone vote against a bill to ensure families can buy Baby formula?
Here’s the list of 9 members of Congress (all Republicans)who voted NO:
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Matt Gaetz
Louie Gohmert
Lauren Boebert
Paul Gosar
Thomas Massie
Andy Biggs
Clay Higgins
Chip Roy.
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2022
TODAY 192 House Republicans voted AGAINST funding to address the manufacturing shortage of baby formula.
Y’all don’t give a damn about actually HELPING people if they don’t come with a campaign donation! #FraudFearFascism pic.twitter.com/hAQgX2wtbm
— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) May 19, 2022
There were two seperate bills voted on in the House today to help ease the baby formula shortage.
Thomas Massie voted against both of them. https://t.co/YsU4eBZIhe
— What Biden Has Done 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@What46HasDone) May 19, 2022
When 192 Republicans vote against funding to fix the baby formula shortage, they are telling you they don’t care about the health of babies or actual governance. But you already knew that if you’ve been paying attention.
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 19, 2022
Thomas Massie is the guy whose Christmas card was him with his wife and kids posing with guns in front of their Christmas tree. A week after posting this angry tweet, Massie voted against funding to address the baby formula shortage. Stop calling these folks pro-life. https://t.co/IWQ4qr73WO
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 19, 2022
192 Republicans voted against $28 million for baby formula. Their faux outrage was always just opportunistic performance to stir up the base ! pic.twitter.com/Y9qq6ME8bH
— Truth Seeker 🕵️♂️ (@WSSMomma) May 19, 2022
Wow. After Republicans spent every waking hour over the last week blaming Biden for no baby formula, only 12 Republicans voted YES on $28M for baby formula.
192 Republicans voted NO.😳
Making babies starve is apparently “pro life” now. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/atR6kX1g8U
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 19, 2022
‘Straight-Up Contradicting Plain Reality’: Chris Wallace, Mocked for Election Night Claim, Gets New Sunday Show on CNN
The former top Fox News anchor who headed to CNN’s short-lived streaming service will get his own show on the third-rated cable news network. Chris Wallace, the subject of some mockery during Tuesday night’s primary election coverage, will host a CNN show Sunday nights, Axios reports.
“At a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first,” announced Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery is the newly-merged media conglomerate that is now CNN’s parent company.
“Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven’t been shy about their intentions for CNN,” Axios adds, “saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network’s future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.”
Wallace was considered one of the best journalists Fox News had. But regardless of which network he works for, many still consider Wallace a right-wing journalist, as he proved Tuesday night.
Wallace was mocked as “out of touch” after declaring that Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, would face difficulty in November’s general election.
“While his authenticity and ‘down-to-earthness,’ if there’s such a phrase, played very well in the Democratic primary, you get to a general election, particularly if you end up with a moderate like [Republican] Dave McCormick, there are a lot of things that the Republicans are going to have, to work with, in going after John Fetterman,” Wallace said.
“This is a guy who’s against limits on abortion, he’s for universal background checks, he wants to end the filibuster, he wants to legalize pot,” Wallace warned.
“CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s ‘for universal background checks’ and ‘wants to legalize pot,'” tweeted The Recount’s Steve Morris. Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks.”
CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s “for universal background checks” and “wants to legalize pot.”
Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks pic.twitter.com/qUqddpAIxh
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022
He’s being mocked for being out of touch with voters.
Regardless of what you personally feel on those issues, we have data on this! Wallace is just straight-up contradicting plain reality. CNN gets what it paid for with a Fox alum https://t.co/z1rMIrHLr3https://t.co/ajWjc6S5lp
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022
More responses:
Also, Toomey, the Republican they’re running to replace, was one of the lead sponsors of background check legislation, so it’s not even that Fetterman’s position on that issue would be a shift.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 18, 2022
Chris Wallace is way out of touch with the American people
— Tara O’Grady (@TaraLOGrady) May 18, 2022
I think the outgoing GOP incumbent supports background checks, right? He’s the Toomey in Manchin-Toomey
— John Gunnison (@johnwgunnison) May 18, 2022
You can take the journalist out of Fox, but you can’t take Fox out of the journalist.
— Fran Adkins 🇺🇸🇺🇦 Vote for a Blue Senate 💙🌊 (@MarVistaWriter) May 18, 2022
You can take the person out of FoxNews but you can’t take the FoxNews out of the person
They were at FoxNews for a reason…https://t.co/a0ocDX1XYc
— XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) May 18, 2022
Chris Wallace on CNN saying Fetterman is too radical and left to win a general lmao these dudes do not get it
— brent loves Amtrak 🚂 (@brent858) May 18, 2022
