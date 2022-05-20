BREAKING NEWS
Ginni Thomas Also Pressed Arizona Lawmakers to Overturn 2020 Election: ‘Stand Strong’
Far right wing activist, lobbyist, and spouse of a U.S. Supreme Court justice, Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in Arizona to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In emails she urged them to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” and send a “clean slate” of electors, falsely claiming the choice is “yours and yours alone.”
“The emails, sent by Ginni Thomas to a pair of lawmakers on Nov. 9, 2020, argued that legislators needed to intervene because the vote had been marred by fraud. Though she did not mention either candidate by name, the context was clear,” reports The Washington Post, which broke the news Friday. “In sending the emails, Thomas played a role in the extraordinary scheme to keep Trump in office by substituting the will of legislatures for the will of voters.”
Thomas also pressed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election in an exchange of text messages that spanned several months.
Justice Clarence Thomas has also come under fire for not recusing himself in matters related to his wife’s actions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Georgia GOP Rep. Who Denied Tours Were Given Now at Center of Investigation Into Who Led Pre-Insurrection Capitol Tours
One U.S. Congressman led a tour of the United States Capitol on January 5, 2021, the day before the January 6 insurrection when thousands of Trump-supporting MAGA activists, including many with weapons, breached the building that is the center of American democracy.
Representative Barry Loudermilk, Republican of Georgia, was caught in video surveillance footage leading a tour Jan. 5, according to a letter sent to him by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
The Select Committee has requested that Representative Barry Loudermilk provide information for the committee’s investigation.
The Select Committee has discovered evidence that Rep Loudermilk may have info regarding a tour through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dm6HtRp1Y9
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) May 19, 2022
“Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,” the letter from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney reads.
Loudermilk’s leading a tour is not in itself illegal, but it is complicated by several factors.
First, Loudermilk sits on a committee that point-blank told the House Select Committee no one led any tours on January 5.
“Republicans on the Committee on House Administration—of which you are a Member—claimed to have reviewed security footage from the days preceding January 6th and determined that ‘[t]here were no tours, no large groups, no one with MAGA hats on,’” the Jan. 6 Committee tells Loudermilk. “However, the Select Committee’s review of evidence directly contradicts that denial.”
In fact, as attorney Luppe B. Lupen notes, Loudermilk himself filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) – who is a former federal prosecutor and former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot – urging the Ethics Committee to investigate her and 33 Democrats for claiming “without evidence” there were reconnaissance tours conducted.
Just over a year ago, Loudermilk himself filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Sherrill for making a similar allegation, and put out this statement. https://t.co/fWABJ2TY1K pic.twitter.com/aK3n09RuPw
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 19, 2022
If the evidence bears out the allegation that Loudermilk truly led a tour that fits this description—what he calls an “accusation of treason”—this ethics committee gambit will go down in the all time chutzpah hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/o7wa0zRotS
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 19, 2022
RELATED:
‘I Can Confirm That’: Democrat Says GOP Member of Congress Gave Capitol Tour to Insurrectionists Day Before Attack
Second, Loudermilk was one of the Republicans texting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the insurrection. CNN published this transcript:
Rep. Barry Loudermilk to Mark Meadows
It’s really bad up here on the hill.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk to Mark Meadows
They have breached the Capitol.
Mark Meadows to Rep. Barry Loudermilk
POTUS is engaging
Rep. Barry Loudermilk to Mark Meadows
Thanks. This doesn’t help our cause.
Third, Loudermilk has run interference for Donald Trump numerous times.
“He didn’t have anything to do with January 6. I think that’s a far-fetched idea,” Loudermilk said last year, causing Esquire magazine to literally ask if the Georgia Congressman was “insane.”
One year earlier Loudermilk “criticised the process of impeachment and drew a comparison between the current inquiry into President Donald Trump to the trial of Jesus,” the BBC reported.
Political scientist Norman Ornstein weighs in:
I have spent countless hours over five decades in the Capitol. I have been in the hideaway offices of leaders of both parties– unmarked offices one could never find without advance knowledge. The violent insurrectionists knew. How? Ask Barry Loudermilk, MTG and other GOP members
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 19, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Stefanik on Racist Buffalo Mass Shooting: ‘Not the Time to Politicize This Tragedy’
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Tuesday spoke about Saturday’s racist mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood supermarket in Buffalo, New York, saying that now is “not the time to politicize this tragedy.” 13 people were shot, 10 of them – all Black – died in a massacre by a self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite who said he specifically chose the location to target Black people.
Stefanik stands accused of promoting the false and racist conspiracy theory known as the “great replacement theory,” which has been promulgated by far-right extremists, white nationalists, and white supremacists, including Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson more than 400 times.
“I want to take a moment,” Congresswoman Stefanik said Tuesday, “my home state [of] New York, our nation is heartbroken and saddened of the horrific loss of life in Buffalo. This was an act of pure evil and the criminal should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It is not the time to politicize this tragedy.”
“We mourn together as a nation,” Stefanik said during a Republican House leadership press conference announcing the creation of the “Hispanic Leadership Trust.”
Stefanik then went on to promote what she said will be the “most diverse” GOP ever.
President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and top New York Democrats including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are in Buffalo today to mourn with the families who lost loved ones in Saturday’s targeted massacre.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the mass shooting is being investigated “as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.”
Video of Stefanik’s remarks here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Supreme Court Hands Ted Cruz Lucrative $555,000 Win by Declaring Campaign Finance Rule Violates Free Speech Right
In a 6-3 decision Monday the U.S. Supreme Court handed Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz a lucrative win, declaring a federal rule limiting the amount a candidate who loans money to their own campaign can be repaid violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.
“With the latest SCOTUS decision to further deregulate campaign finance, the Texas senator will be able pay himself back with fresh donor money,” HuffPost reports, adding that Cruz can now “hit up donors to help pay himself back for the $555,000 he loaned to his campaigns in 2012 and 2018.”
Possibly the most consequential result of the ruling is it “could also enable politicians to personally make money on their campaigns by charging interest on loans later repaid by donors.”
Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, which was joined by all conservatives on the bench. Justice Elena Kagan authored the minority opinion, which was joined by the liberals.
Today’s final #SCOTUS decision is in FEC v. Cruz, and Ted Cruz wins in his challenge to election loan repayment rules. The decision is 6-3, with Roberts writing for the court and Kagan writing the dissent. https://t.co/RZytMIUuTh pic.twitter.com/6PbkFyuuPn
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2022
“And as they paid him, so he will pay them,” Justice Kagan, warning of corruption, wrote in her dissent. “In the coming months and years, they receive government benefits ? maybe favorable legislation, maybe prized appointments, maybe lucrative contracts. The politician is happy; the donors are happy. The only loser is the public. It inevitably suffers from government corruption.”
Kagan, in dissent: “The politician is happy; the donors are happy. The only loser is the public.” pic.twitter.com/BHajYAwbWn
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2022
“Cruz,” HuffPost notes, “will be able to raise $555,000 and put it in his own pocket immediately. For that, he can thank the six conservative justices ? three of whom he voted to confirm.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
