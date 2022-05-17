Republicans Block Bill to Stop Price Gouging at the Pump as Gas Hits New Record High

Take a walk through U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers‘ tweets and you’ll find complaint after complaint about the price of gas. Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, Republican of Washington, is the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee but opposes legislation to stop oil and gas companies from price gouging consumers.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers on Monday claimed that making it illegal for oil companies to price gouge is “socialism,” something that’s done in places like “Soviet Russia,” not in America.

“The promise of America is free enterprise, not socialism, not government price controls,” she claimed, as she complained about the price of gas, which just hit a new record high.

Instead of unleashing American energy production, increasing supply, and lowering prices, Democrats are rushing through a bill to impose socialist price controls on gasoline. The result will be long gas lines like in the 1970’s. pic.twitter.com/4BWnIGYTvJ — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) May 16, 2022

Here is the Republican from Washington just one week ago saying it’s time to “get these prices under control.”

President Biden is setting all the wrong records. A gallon of gas in Washington State is now $4.87— a NEW record high. ⛽ It’s taking a devastating toll on the pocketbooks of families. It’s well past time to unleash American energy production & get these prices under control. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) May 10, 2022

The bill would not set price caps as some Republicans suggest, rather, it would empower the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate if oil and gas companies are price gouging consumers.

Republicans on the powerful House Rules Committee on Monday blocked the bill, H.R. 7688, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act. from advancing. The GOP, thanks to McMorris Rodgers, is now calling the legislation the “Socialist Energy Price Fixing Act.”

CNN’s Manu Raju reports House Republican leadership Monday evening was urging its members to vote against the legislation if and when it comes to a vote on the full floor, which is still possible, although questionable.

As House Dems push a bill targeting oil companies on allegations of price gouging, GOP leaders send whip notice to members urging them to vote against it, calling it an “attempt to distract and shift blame” to energy producers — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 16, 2022

C-SPAN’s Craig Caplan:

House GOP ldrs will be talking w/their mbrs during 6:30p votes today,urging them to vote against Democrats’ “Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act” to deal w/fuel price gouging by oil & gas companies later this wk. GOP is calling the bill “Socialist Energy Price Fixing Act.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 16, 2022

The right-wing newspaper The Washington Times reports Democrats “were forced to pull the proposal from consideration during a procedural vote in the House Rules Committee that would have teed up the bill for a final vote later this week.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will bring the bill to a vote on the floor if it passes the House. It would require 60 votes to avoid a GOP filibuster, and therefore is not expected to pass.