Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Pregnancy Is the ‘Greatest’ Choice but Women Can ‘Choose to Not Have Sex’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says the “greatest” choice a woman can make is to become pregnant and to be a mother, apparently unintentionally declaring women should have the right to choose. The far-right Republican extremist opposes all forms of abortion.
“Let me tell you what a woman’s choice is: to be a mother,” Greene shouted into a microphone in undated video she posted to her official Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. “That is the greatest choice a woman can ever make.”
“Women need to make better choices if we want to be women who make choices,” she added. “Here’s one thing you can choose if you don’t want to become pregnant right now: Choose to not have sex. You can always abstain.”
Greene added that abortion is the work of the devil, and women can “choose to turn away from the evil that has convinced you, and yes it is Satan that whispers in your ear. I’ll say it over and over again. Because he tries to convince you to do something you know is wrong in your heart.”
Her remarks echo those she made last month, saying that Satan manipulates women into having abortions.
Last year Greene came under fire for saying abortion should be banned because, she claimed, it scars women’s souls and being a mother makes women better people.
Madison Cawthorn Projected to Lose Seat – GOP Nominee Will Face LGBTQ Democrat
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is projected to have lost his primary Tuesday night and be a one-term Congressman.
Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report first made the call Tuesday night:
I’ve seen enough: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has lost renomination to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the #NC11 GOP primary.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022
Business Insider also reports Cawthorn was “ousted.”
Republicans in Cawthorn’s North Carolina district had eight candidates to choose from and picked state Senator Chuck Edwards. As recently as last week Edwards was “polling a distant second at 21 percent,” Newsweek reported.
Edwards will face a formidable Democrat, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. A Buncombe County Commissioner, Beach-Ferrara is an ordained Christian minister and the founding Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE).
Beach-Ferrara has a strong focus on policy. Unlike many modern-day candidates, especially on the right, her website lists her positions on 16 different issues: Agriculture, Children’s Issues, Choice, Climate Issues, COVID, Economic Opportunity & Job Creation, Education, Healthcare, Higher Education & Student Loan Debt, Legalizing Marijuana, LGBTQ Rights, Opioid Crisis, Racial Justice, Social Security & Medicare, Veterans, and Voting Rights & Independent Redistricting.
“Jasmine and her wife, Meghann Burke, live in Asheville with their oldest child Cal, twins Lily and Wyatt and dog, Ruggles,” her campaign website says. “They love hiking, swimming, exploring every playground in the county, and BBQ-ing. Jasmine is a fan of the UNC Tarheels, Carolina Courage, and Carolina Panthers.”
Chuck Edwards was endorsed by several Republicans, including U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, Phil Berger, the President pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, and North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.
But Cawthorn’s constituents reportedly had grown tired of his immaturity, including, as Newsweek noted, “being stopped by police three times since October—for alleged speeding and driving with a revoked license—being caught for the second time with a gun at airport security and accusations he was involved in illegal insider trading in relation to his ties to a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency.”
“Images have also been leaked of him wearing women’s lingerie. Another leaked video appeared to show him naked in bed thrusting against another person. Cawthorn said he was being ‘crass with a friend.'”
UPDATE: 10:24 PM ET –
MSNBC reports Cawthorn has conceded the race.
‘Here We Go’: Legal Experts Discuss New DOJ Request for Transcripts From Jan. 6 Committee for ‘Criminal’ Investigation
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has formally requested transcripts from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, saying their extensive interviews “may contain information relevant to a criminal investigation we are conducting.” The House Select Committee has conducted interviews with more than 1000 people, including former Trump associates and even his family members.
The New York Times, which broke the story Tuesday, reports the request comes “as Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appears to be ramping up the pace of his painstaking investigation into the Capitol riot,” and calls it “the clearest sign yet of a wide-ranging inquiry at the Justice Department.”
Also telling is that the request came from Kenneth A. Polite Jr., the assistant attorney general for the criminal division, and Matthew M. Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
But House Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says not so fast, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell:
New: Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson tells CBS that they won’t turn over transcripts to DOJ right now: “They made a request. We told them that as a committee, our work product was ours, and we’re not giving anyone access to the work product.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 17, 2022
Former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega suggests Chairman Thompson’s remarks may be to ensure no one thinks there was coordination behind the scenes:
“DOJ will get what it needs from the January 6 committee. There might have to be some negotiation, maybe even grand jury subpoenas, but the committee doesn’t want to be seen as working hand in glove with DOJ.”
Meanwhile, Glenn Kirschner, a federal prosecutor for 30 years who is now a popular NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst notes the Dept. of Justice may get access to a wealth of testimony that it might not have been able to obtain otherwise:
“Whether this was always the DOJ plan (& whether the J6 committee knew it or not), important info has been developed by the [January 6 Committee] that would not have been developed had the witnesses been subpoenaed to the grand jury (as they would have pled the 5th).”
(In March, Kirschner concluded that Donald Trump “will be charged” after remarks Attorney General Merrick Garland made.)
National security and civil liberties expert and journalist Marcy Wheeler also suggests this may have been the plan all along, and implies it is a smart strategy:
Outsourcing to Jan 6 allowed the following:
1) Biden to waive privilege w/o learning anything about the DOJ Jan 6 investigation
2) A co-equal branch of govt to beat back the privilege fight
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 17, 2022
“And YES, it allowed Jan 6 to interview people against whom DOJ did not and/or would never get probable cause a crime had committed to share evidence,” she adds.
But former federal and state prosecutor Elie Honig, now a CNN legal analyst, is less complimentary of Garland and DOJ, calling the request for access to transcripts “an obvious and overdue move.”
MSNBC legal analyst Daniel Goldman, the well-known former Lead Counsel for the House Impeachment Inquiry, and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for SDNY agrees it’s wise for the Jan. 6 Committee to focus on its own work and deal with DOJ after the public hearings.
The 1/6 Cmte is wise to let the hearings play out – which will reveal more information about Trump and Pence – and then pursue Trump and Pence testimony. Public pressure will be much greater after the hearings. Trump and Pence would be a sideshow and detract from the hearings. https://t.co/son6VNQ5hF
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) May 17, 2022
Former U.S. Attorney and national security prosecutor Barb McQuade, now a well-known MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and law professor summed up what many appear to be thinking: “Here we go.”
Texas School District Under Fire for Punishing Minority Student Who Was Victim of Apparent Bullying Chokehold (Video)
A video that has been circulated widely on social media platforms over the past week appears to show a white student bullying a student of minority descent, ending with the white student standing over the seated minority student and appearing to put him in a chokehold.
Dr. Brad Hunt (photo), the Superintendent of the Coppell, Texas Independent School District is now under fire after public outrage over how the incident was handled. The white student who appears to be the aggressor was suspended for one day, the apparent victim for three days, his mother says. It is not known what led to the altercation. Because both students are minors NCRM is not using the names of the students in our report.
The Dallas Morning News points to a “petition circulated online by Sonika Kukreja, who is the sitting student’s mother.” She has “called on the district to remove the other student from her son’s classes immediately.”
That Change.org petition has nearly a quarter of a million signatures. It says in part that the “aggressor in the video is on the wrestling team and can be seen carrying out a very dangerous carotid restraint on [the other student’s] neck. This technique restricts blood flow to a person’s brain by compressing the sides of the neck where the carotid arteries are located. {The victim] appears to briefly lose consciousness at the end of the neck choke maneuver.”
“It was horrible. I couldn’t sleep for three nights straight,” Sonika Kukreja told KXAS-TV (NBC5), after watching the video. “I felt like I was being choked. I cried many times watching it.”
Dr. Brad Hunt, the superintendent, said in a public statement to parents: “Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values.”
But Dr. Hunt also calls it a “physical altercation between two students.”
Some on social media have claimed the white student’s father ran for the school board, has connections, and local law enforcement is refusing to issue a police report.
It does not appear that any school official stopped what appeared to be a physical assault.
The school district first made its Twitter account private after this tweet (below) was posted, then appears to have deleted the account altogether. Its Facebook account appears to be shuttered currently.
This is the video that was posted multiple times:
Hello @Coppellisd,
You really witnessed this video and punished the victim?
Is this how you believe brown kids should be treated?
Let’s change your mind:
Can my followers do me a favor and please tag media outlets the Coppell, Texas area. Thank you 🤎 pic.twitter.com/a0nAJDoAWu
— Danesh (@thatdaneshguy) May 17, 2022
