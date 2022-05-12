Connect with us

Florida Republican Draws Criticism for Posting Photo of ‘Baby Formula’ at Federal Facility That’s Mostly Apple Sauce

Trump Trade Policy Partly to Blame

A Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Florida is being criticized after tweeting a photo she says is “baby formula,” taken inside a federal immigration processing center. There is a nationwide baby formula shortage thanks to manufacturer recalls after infants died in bacteria-related infections traced to formula, along with price-gouging, supply chain issues, hoarding, and a “very dramatic decline in rates of breastfeeding,” all of which have sent many parents scrambling.

Republicans are making clear their playbook is now to blame President Joe Biden for practically any problem in the country, regardless of who or what is actually to blame.

That includes the baby formula shortage, an issue that any president, regardless of party, has almost zero control over, especially in a capitalist economic system. Unlike using the Defense Production Act to require manufacturers to make military jets or COVID personal protective equipment, there is no law that would allow a president to take over the manufacturing of baby formula.

Rep. Kat Cammack, one of the youngest Republican women to serve in Congress, however, saw an opportunity to make a name for herself and grabbed it.

She posted a photo of what she described as “Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula” at the federal government’s “Ursula” Central Processing Center, the largest U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention center for undocumented immigrants, in McAllen, Texas.

She also posted a photo of what she says is “a shelf right here at home.”

As many pointed out, the photo of “Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula” is mostly apple sauce.

“This is what America last looks like,” added Cammack, who served as far-right extremist Congressman Ted Yoho’s deputy chief of staff until he retired.

Republicans have been attacking the Biden administration, demanding the President not allow undocumented immigrants to be released. If the federal government is going to house undocumented immigrants, they are also required to feed them, and that includes babies.

“This is being played up big by Fox and other right-wing outlets today to bash the Biden White House,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy notes. “Obviously the formula shortage is a big problem, but what are they suggesting here? Not to provide parents detained at the border and in US custody with food for their babies?”

Right wingers on Twitter expressed outrage, with one saying, “Plenty of formula….for illegals.” Another declaring, “Biden failing America again, or should i say Meximerica? Let’s Go Brandon !” Some expected the Biden administration to somehow manufacture baby formula, which would be socialism.

None thought to blame Donald Trump, but as The Atlantic reports Thursday, “under President Donald Trump, the U.S. entered into a new North American trade agreement that actively discourages formula imports from our largest trading partner, Canada.”

Many on social media were quick to correct the Florida Republican:

 

 

