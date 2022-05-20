RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Catholic Archbishop Defies Vatican by Banning Speaker Nancy Pelosi From Holy Communion – via Twitter
Calling her stance on abortion a “most serious scandal,” and a “grave evil” San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone publicly announced Friday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose district encompasses his diocese, is now banned from taking Holy Communion.
Archbishop Cordileone, a far right activist who repeatedly has challenged Pope Francis, is now in violation of directions from the Vatican to not politicize the Sacraments. Cordileone’s very public decree – made via Twitter – comes just weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” Cordileone tweeted, an apparent attempt to embarrass to the greatest degree possible the Democrat who is second in line to the Presidency,
After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/l7M85CyG86
— Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 20, 2022
“I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically [sic] repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote in that letter to the Speaker.
Fox News calls it “an escalation in a decades-long tension between the Roman Catholic Church and liberal Democratic politicians on abortion,” but in fact other extremist archbishops have taken the same stance against other notable Democrats.
Catholics believe the Pope is God’s infallible representative on earth. Last fall Pope Francis chastised far right Catholic bishops in America who were gearing up to ban President Joe Biden from receiving Holy Communion. In June the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly voted to move toward chastising Biden for his abortion stance, despite the Vatican issuing a clear warning they were not to do so.
President Biden is a devout Catholic who personally opposes abortion but knows as President it is his role to uphold a woman’s right to choose, something has has worked strongly to support and strongly believes in.
“What must the pastor do?” Pope Francis said, The New York Times reported last September when a reporter asked him about President Biden and abortion. “Be a pastor, don’t go condemning. Be a pastor, because he is a pastor also for the excommunicated.”
“I have never refused the eucharist to anyone,” Pope Francis told reporters. The Times aded Francis said bishops should be pastors not politicians.
The Pope also told reporters, “communion is not a prize for the perfect,” and “the eucharist is not the reward of saints but the bread of sinners.”
The San Francisco Chronicle adds that Pope Francis “welcomed Biden for a private meeting at the Vatican last fall and Biden said the Pope told him he was a ‘good Catholic.’ Biden received Communion at St. Peter’s during that trip.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Christians Helping Resettle Migrants and Refugees Are Controlled by ‘Satan’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sat down for an interview with far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris of Church Militant, where she declared that Christian organizations that are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees in the United States are under the control of Satan.
“I thought we had a separation of church and state,” Greene sighed after Voris complained about Catholic Relief Services and other Christian organizations receiving federal funds to assist in resettlement efforts.
“What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene declared. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.”
“We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws,” she continued. “It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.”
Greene then declared that the federal government should cut off foreign aid to nations from which undocumented immigrants are arriving.
“We should hold those countries accountable,” she said. “‘Oh, I’m sorry, Guatemala, you’re not getting a check this year because you’ve sent X number of thousands and tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands and millions of people to illegally invade our country as if they’re an army. They may not have guns, but they’re the numbers of a regiment of an army. We won’t be able to send you your foreign aid until you bring your people back.’”
“The bishops of Catholic relief charities and services, they should be all in support of that,” Greene declared. “If the bishops were reading the Bible and truly preaching the word of God to their flock and not covering up child sex abuse and pedophilia, loving one another would have the true meaning and not the perversion and the twisted lie that they’re making it to be.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
California MAGA Candidate Claims God Will Commit Voter Fraud on Her Behalf to Help Her Win
On Thursday, Rachel Hamm, a Republican candidate for secretary of state in California, claimed in an interview that God will commit voter fraud on her behalf to cancel out Democrats if they try to steal the election from her.
“I would pray that I win,” said Hamm. “One thing that I have been doing is praying that if anyone tries to steal a vote, that God would send the angels to steal the vote back. To make it an honest vote.”
Rachel Hamm, who is running for secretary of state in California because she claims Jesus appeared in her closet and told her to do so, is praying that if anyone tries to steal votes from her, “God will send the angels to steal the vote back.” https://t.co/Hr5a5oVaMu pic.twitter.com/7L5gxY3Cp2
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 21, 2022
Hamm previously announced her run for secretary of state after claiming that Jesus appeared to her son in her closet and handed her a scroll commanding her to run for the office. She also claims that she has verified former President Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election using her “empath” powers.
READ MORE: Greg Abbott gave Crime Stoppers $6 million — and they’re attacking Democrats: report
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Elementary School Teacher Says She Should Be Allowed to Teach Kids About Jesus to ‘Even Out the Playing Ground’
In a widely-watched video on TikTok an elementary school teacher says she should be allowed to teach her students about Jesus and her personal Christian beliefs because some states have approved curriculums that include teaching about gender identity.
“If schools are allowed to teach gender identity to elemenary [sic] children then I, as a elemenary [sic] educator should also have the freedom to teach them about how God was not confused when he designed them,” says the person in the video, which says it was created by Kristan Whann.
“We must protect our children,” the title reads.
“I should be able to teach them about Jesus and how God created them a boy or a girl on purpose and for a purpose. If you have the freedom to teach my child that they might be confused about their gender, then I should also have the liberty to teach your child that God did not make a mistake when he created them. I think it’s time we even out the playing ground.”
The TikTok video includes the hashtag “christianteacher” and “parentalrights.” In the comments section, Whann says it is her “hearts desire” in response to a user who said: “bring back Jesus in schools!!!!”
The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts have ruled the First Amendment forbids, as Pew Research notes, “state sponsorship of prayer and most other religious activities.”
A quick Google search located a public elementary school teacher by the name Kristan Whann. The account also has other videos on similar topics.
The video was posted to Twitter by a popular freelance journalist who goes by Fifty Shades of Whey.
Watch:
An elementary school teacher on TikTok says she wants to indoctrinate students about God to “even out the playing ground” pic.twitter.com/erDcac49M8
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 20, 2022
