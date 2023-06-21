News
No, Elon Musk, ‘Cis’ Is Not a Slur
Twitter owner Elon Musk just announced that he considers “cis” and “cisgender” slurs. Usage of these terms on Twitter may result in suspension, he said. But, it may shock you to know, Musk is wrong. “Cis” and “cisgender” are not slurs, and the efforts to paint them as such come from anti-transgender activists.
“Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words ‘cis” or “cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform,” Musk tweeted Tuesday evening.
Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.
The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform.
But “cisgender” and “cis” isn’t a slur—it’s merely the opposite of “trans.” “Cis-” is a standard latin prefix, meaning “on this side of.” It’s particularly common in geography, where it just means the same side as the speaker. For example, the region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea is called “Cisjordan”—”Transjordan” means east of the Jordan River, and was used as the name of a British protectorate in 1921. In chemistry, “cis-” is also used to talk about chemical compounds have atoms or groups that exist on the same side of a plane of symmetry.
“Cis-” was first used in regards to sexuality in a 1914 German book on sexology, however the word “cisgender” was first coined in 1994 on Usenet by Dana Defosse. Defosse at the time was a graduate student, and in an February 2023 article for Huffington Post, she said she was working on a paper about the health of trans teens. She needed a term for the opposite of transgender, and looked to chemistry for inspiration, and landed on “cisgender.”
“It seemed like a no-brainer. I had no idea that hitting ‘enter’ on that post would start an etymological time bomb ticking,” she wrote.
The term (and its sister term cissexual—the opposite of the then-common term “transsexual”) was popularized in the 2007 book Whipping Girl by artist and activist Julia Serano, and “cisgender” eventually entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 2015.
Critics like Musk often say they object to being “labelled,” but people are labelled every day, and it’s not always a value judgement. Hell, “man” or “woman” are labels, and Musk would likely not object to being called a “man.”
Defosse and others point out that those calling “cis” or “cisgender” a slur usually object on grounds of “I’m not cis, I’m normal,” defeating the whole purpose of the value-neutral term. Or in other words, as Twitter user @JinkiesJerrica puts it, “transphobic bigots say ‘cis is a slur’ because they have always used ‘trans’ as a slur”.
transphobic bigots say “cis is a slur” because they have always used “trans” as a slur
also, “cis” isn’t a slur because cisgender people aren’t discriminated against legally, institutionally or socially, on the basis of being cisgender https://t.co/tqox3KnVJ8
But as “trans” isn’t a slur, “cis” isn’t either. They’re mere descriptors, with clear linguistic pedigrees—and above all, they’re just plain useful terms when you’re talking about trans issues. It’s the very same issue Defosse ran into in 1994; if we can’t use the word she helpfully coined—what else is there?
Some go for “biological women/men,” but, last time I checked, transgender people are, in fact, biological creatures, just like cisgender people. (I will happily retract this if it turns out that all transgender people are revealed to be, and have always been, robots created in factories out of silicon and steel.)
“Genetic women/men” is another proposed option. After all, we’re taught in high school that men have XY chromosomes and women have XX. But as it turns out, biology is messy. Between 0.02% and 0.05% of people are born intersex—meaning that their sexual characteristics don’t neatly fit into “boy” or “girl”. Some women are born with XY chromosomes, but the male characteristics aren’t expressed—and some women in this situation can even give birth, according to a study by Claus Højbjerg Gravholt, a clinical professor in the Department of Clinical Medicine of Aarhus University.
Just use “cis.” It’s the easiest and clearest way to make the distinction. I’m cis and I’m proud—at least, as proud as one can be over something that I had absolutely nothing to do with and face absolutely zero oppression over.
Michael Fanone Says He Doesn’t ‘Give a S***’ About Jan. 6 Rioter Who Tased Him
In court Wednesday, former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone testified that he didn’t “give a s***” about Daniel Rodriguez, the man who tased him during the January 6 insurrection.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Wednesday for his actions, including using a taser on Fanone, during the riots. Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and brain injury during the riot, and has since battled with PTSD and “emotional trauma,” according to The Hill.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Rodriguez asked for mercy, saying that “Life has always seemed unfair to me,” according to NBC News. He said he wanted to return to “driving a forklift with my GED and living with my mom.”
Fanone addressed the court after Rodriguez spoke, calling for a severe sentence. He said that Rodriguez and other rioters’ actions following January 6 showed a lack of remorse.
“These are Americans that engaged in seditious activity,” Fanone said. “I believe that they were traitors, and they should be sentenced accordingly. We need to stop treating these people as anything other than enemy combatants of our democracy.”
The harassment he faced after January 6 from Donald Trump supporters who believed, falsely, that the 2020 election had been “stolen” via voter fraud also sapped Fanone’s sympathy for the rioters.
“I don’t give a s*** about Daniel Rodriguez. He ceased to exist to me as a person a long time ago,” Fanone said, according to NBC. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who laid siege to our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least in part influenced by their leader Donald Trump and his lies, has been eroded — eroded by the attacks directed at me and my family by supporters of Donald Trump and the right- wing media.”
Fanone also directed ire at Trump himself for stoking the fires with his false claims of election fraud.
“Your honor, we must all join in the fight against Donald Trump and the destructive divisive movement he has come to represent,” he said. “We must offer him no safe harbor, and to his enablers — whether in business, in politics and the media — give no quarter. In the fight to preserve our Republic, there can be no spectators.”
Rodriguez shouted “Trump won!” when he left court following the sentencing hearing.
On January 6, 2021, when rioter Albuquerque Head grabbed Fanone on the capitol steps, Rodriguez put a taser against his neck twice. Following the riot, Rodriguez boasted in a Telegram group chat that he “tazzzzed the f*** out of the blue,” according to court documents. He also called for further violence.
“We must be ready next time for Pence’s body guard. Hang together or we hang separately. The best way for them to win this war is if there’s never a battle. We must do much more next time. Plan on not failing and don’t fail the plan,” Rodriguez wrote, according to evidence presented by prosecutors.
‘And Tango Makes Three’ Authors Sue Florida, Say Law Suggests Book ‘Deserved To Be Banned’
The authors of a beloved children’s book about gay penguin parents, And Tango Makes Three, are suing a Florida school board as well as members of the Florida Board of Education. One of the arguments is that the book, based on a true story, is implied to be obscene by the fact that it’s banned.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, the two authors of And Tango Makes Three, along with six children who wish to read the book and their parents. It challenges Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans education on sexual orientation and gender identity through the third grade. Many Florida school districts ban students up to that grade from checking out books with LGBTQ themes from school libraries.
The suit alleges is that the law in question is “vague and overbroad,” thus running afoul of the First Amendment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that removing And Tango Makes Three from public school libraries was illegitimate because the libraries do not follow a specific curriculum.
“Books in school libraries are, by nature, optional reading. Even if library shelves constituted curriculum, Lake County had no legitimate pedagogical purpose for barring students’ access to Tango,” the lawsuit reads.
And Tango Makes Three tells the true story of Roy and Silo, male penguins at the Central Park Zoo in New York City. The penguins were seen performing mating rituals, and had even attempted to hatch a rock. Zookeepers gave the penguins an egg from a different pair of penguins who were unable to hatch it. With Roy and Silo’s help, the egg hatched into a female penguin chick, Tango.
The suit says that the book “contains no obscenity or vulgarity; and it is factually accurate,” and thus it’s appropriate for schoolchildren in the 4- to 8-year-old age range suggested by the publisher. By keeping it out of the hands of children, the school district is violating the First Amendment rights of the authors based on their viewpoint, the suit says.
“By censoring Tango and barring students below the fourth grade from accessing the book in Lake County public school libraries, Defendants have stripped the Authors’ book of an essential aspect of its communicative value. They have also injured the reputation of the Authors and Tango by implicitly and falsely suggesting that the book contains obscene, vulgar, sexual, or age-inappropriate material that deserved to be banned—contrary to the wholesome, positive and family-friendly content of the book—and have thereby deprived the Authors of more of their target audience and speech rights,” the suit continues.
The students are part of the suit because their “right to receive information” has also been infringed, lawyers argue. The six children, identified only by their initials, all wanted to check out the book from their library at the beginning of the school year, but are prohibited by the law. They would check it out, the suit says, if it were available.
Ironically, this is not the only penguin-related lawsuit over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In May, the publisher Penguin Random House—no relation to And Tango Makes Three—sued Florida’s Escambia County School District in Pensacola for removing books “based on ideological objections to their contents or disagreement with their messages or themes.”
China Calls U.S. ‘Safe Haven for Criminals’ Over Conviction in Stalking Case
Mao Ning, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, called the United States a “safe haven for criminals” following the conviction of two Chinese nationals and a former NYPD sergeant for stalking a former Wuhan city official and his wife.
The ex-cop, Michael McMahon, was working as a private investigator with two Chinese men, Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong. Zhu hired McMahon to track down the former official, who was living in New Jersey with his wife, according to the Department of Justice. When McMahon did, Zheng tried to force himself into their home, failed, and left a note reading “If you are willing to go back to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will be all right. That’s the end of this matter!” prosecutors said.
China accused the former official, identified as Xu Jin by the Associated Press, of taking bribes. Xu and his wife deny this, and instead say that Chinese officials were going after him over disagreements with the Chinese Communist Party.
Xu was a target of China’s “Operation Fox Hunt,” launched in 2014. China says that the initiative is to bring criminals living overseas to justice, as it doesn’t have extradition treaties with other nations. Operation Fox Hunt is an attempt to find corrupt officials as part of the country’s efforts to stop graft.
“No matter where they have fled and how long … we must track them down and bring them to justice,” Huang Shuxian, a senior party disciplinary inspection official, told the official Xinhua News Agency when Operation Fox Hunt was first launched.
Critics, however, say it’s more about silencing dissent, and that Operation Fox Hunt works extrajudicially. Last year, a Chinese national was charged in Manhattan Federal Court over a case where a pregnant U.S. citizen was detained in China for eight months in an attempt to get her mother to face charges in China.
Speaking about Tuesday’s convictions, Mao said that Operation Fox Hunt was “fully justified.”
“The need to fight cross-border crimes, repatriate corrupt fugitives and recover illegal proceeds is widely recognized by the international community. It is a just cause,” she said. “The US, on the other hand, has chosen to ignore the facts, deliberately distorted China’s efforts as something sinister and even resorted to judicial action. China firmly opposes this.
“We urge the US to immediately right its wrongdoing, fulfill its obligations under the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, the UN Convention against Corruption and other international treaties, step up to its international responsibilities and stop America from turning into a safe haven for criminals,” she continued.
The three have not been sentenced yet. McMahon could get up to 20 years in prison on charges of acting as an illegal agent of China, interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking. Zheng could get 10 years following his conviction for interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking. Zhu could get 25 years for acting as an illegal Chinese agent, conspiracy to act as an illegal Chinese agent, interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking.
