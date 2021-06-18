RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
US Catholic Bishops Move Toward Denying Biden Communion in Political Decision Violating Vatican Direction
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly voted on Friday to move toward chastising President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, for his policies supporting and defending a woman’s right to choose an abortion. It is the first official step toward denying the U.S. President communion. Biden personally opposes abortion but believes it should be a safe, protected, and legal right, which the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled.
The Bishops voted 168-55 to create a “teaching document,” as NBC News reports, to serve as a “rebuke” of Biden and other Catholic politicians who support abortion. The Roman Catholic Church opposes the move.
“The Vatican has warned conservative American bishops to hit the brakes on their push to deny communion to politicians supportive of abortion rights — including President Biden, a faithful churchgoer and the first Roman Catholic to occupy the Oval Office in 60 years,” The New York Times reported Monday, suggesting the U.S. Bishops’ move is just as much a political gesture as a religious rebuke.
“Some leading bishops, whose priorities clearly aligned with former President Donald J. Trump, now want to reassert the centrality of opposition to abortion in the Catholic faith and lay down a hard line — especially with a liberal Catholic in the Oval Office.”
The Times reports the push to go after President Biden is being led by Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles (photo), the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“The focus of this proposed teaching document,” Archbishop Gomez wrote in a memo, “is on how best to help people to understand the beauty and the mystery of the Eucharist as the center of their Christian lives.”
But the Times noted the Vatican does not want “to use access to the Eucharist as a political weapon,” Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest and close ally of Francis, said.
Conservative American bishops were demanding “a strong rebuke of Biden,” NBC notes, “because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access, while opponents warned that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions across the country.”
Image of USCCB President José Horacio Gómez by Prayitno via Wikimedia and a CC license
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Christian ‘Prophet’ Calls Support for Trump a Measure of Loyalty to God
QAnon conspiracy theorist and supposed “prophet” Johnny Enlow appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel Friday, where he claimed that continuing to believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and is still the legitimate president of the United States is a test of one’s true commitment to God.
Enlow, who is among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election and still refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong, actually declared that it is not enough for Christians to simply worship God, but rather they must also recognize that Trump has been anointed by God and therefore continue to support him.
“I call it the ‘Trump Test,’” Enlow said. “It’s a biblical precedent that it’s not sufficient just to say, ‘Hey, I worship God, I’m totally sold out to God or to Jesus.’ There’s this thing going around the body of Christ—and there’s a good part of it, and there’s a bad part of it—’Well, I’m so tired of everything. I just want it to be all about Jesus and all about God and devotion to Jesus, devotion about God.’ You won’t find the time in history where you didn’t have to also figure out who to be aligned and connected with.”
Enlow said that God uses his prophets to let the rest of the church know who has been anointed to serve as leaders, such as Moses and King David. Enlow warned that those who don’t follow God’s chosen leaders, like Trump in this case, are “going to come under the judgment for not recognizing it.”
“If you go against God’s person that he’s using, his instrument,” Enlow explained, “even if you think you have 100 percent devotion to God, it’s going to cost you. … This is a line in the sand, this ‘Trump Test.’”
Enlow claimed that the Christian leaders and ministries currently experiencing great outpourings of God’s blessings are those “who didn’t back off Trump.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Right Wing Christian TV Evangelist: Gay People Should Have to Wear Warning Labels on Their Foreheads
Right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack used Monday night’s episode of his “Truth & Liberty Livecast” to declare that gay people should be required to “put a label across their forehead,” declaring that homosexuality “can be hazardous to your health.”
Wommack’s guest on the program was religious-right activist Janet Porter. While discussing the anti-LGBTQ “documentary” she released a few years ago, Porter eventually turned the discussion to Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor in California.
“I’m praying for Bruce Jenner, who goes by ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner,” Porter said. “I’m praying against the suicide that happens with people that engage in this kind of thing. It’s very, very sad.”
“Homosexuals have like three times as much suicide as heterosexuals, and then you go into transgenders, and it just continues to go up,” Wommack replied. “It’s a very destructive lifestyle. They have 20 years less that the homosexual lives than a heterosexual. And, you know, cigarettes take an average of seven years off of a person’s life, so homosexuality is three times worse than smoking. We ought to put a label across their forehead, ‘This can be hazardous to your health.’”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Duggar Family’s ‘Cult’ Teaches ‘No Personal Responsibility’ for Boys, Girls Are Responsible for Being Sexually Abused: Report
Former members of the Christian offshoot “cult” that the Duggar family belongs to teaches that boys are not responsible for their actions but girls are entirely responsible not only for their actions but for the actions of boys and men, including being raped by them.
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, including images of child sexual abuse, is in part a product of his religious upbringing, the former members say.
Fox News reports that “people familiar with the family’s particular sect of fundamentalist Christianity, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), claim it has played a role in enabling abuse by Duggar and others.”
Among them, Lara Smith, a former member of the Christian fundamentalist sect, who spoke with The New York Post.
“You need to be very careful what you do,” girls are taught in Bible study, says Smith, “what you say, what you wear, how you act, because at any moment, you could trigger a boy, basically.”
But there is “absolutely no personal responsibility for the boys,” Smith added.
The Duggar family is “linked” to the IBLP, Fox News adds. “The many Duggar children were home-schooled using a faith-based program called Advanced Training Institute (ATI), created by IBLP founder Bill Gothard. Gothard even ran the facility that counseled a teenage Josh when he admitted to abusing his sisters. Although Gothard stepped down from IBLP in 2014 after being accused of sexual harassment himself, he continued to work with families, including the Duggars. Gothard has denied the sexual harassment claims against him.”
“A lot of abuse occurred,” because of the group’s teachings, Lara Smith, a former ATI member, told The Post. “With [abusers like] Josh, the whole environment set him up for success in his disgustingness.”
“We were taught our bodies don’t belong to us. They belong to God. And so in that realm, anything that happens, God wants it to happen,” says Smith, who sees ATI and IBLP as a cult.
So does Heather Heath, who was home-schooled and was indoctrinated in the programs.
“If we had been assaulted, we had to confess what we did that brought the assault on us,” Heath said. “My sense of bodily autonomy is still really messed up.”
