Watch: Reporter Asks Merrick Garland ‘What’s Taking So Long’ With Mark Meadows Contempt of Congress Referral?
A reporter at the Dept. of Justice Friday asked Attorney General Merrick Garland the question that’s been on many minds of late: Why hasn’t former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows been formally charged with criminal contempt of Congress?
On December 14 the full House of Representatives sent DOJ a contempt of Congress referral for Meadows. Since that time even more damning information has been reported by the press.
The Attorney General was not just unwilling to give a direct answer, he was unwilling to even confirm there was a referral sent to DOJ, a commonly-known fact that is also in the official Congressional Record.
Reporter: It’s been coming up on four months now since Congress referred Mark Meadows to you guys for contempt of Congress… What’s taking so long? pic.twitter.com/6Bw6OXDLIT
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2022
“Four months is a gracious plenty of time to make a decision about whether to prosecute Meadows, especially since SCOTUS has mostly resolved the executive privilege argument,” former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance noted on Twitter.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists She’s ‘Not Homophobic’ After Calling LGBTQ Movement ‘Predatorial’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joined radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his “InfoWars” show Wednesday, declaring that the LGBTQ movement is “predatorial,” while simultaneously insisting that she is not homophobic. By the end of the segment, she promised Jones that she would introduce federal legislation like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill to eliminate federal funding for any school that is “indoctrinating children.”
Greene has made bigotry a focal point of her politics. During another appearance on “InfoWars” in February, Greene called for an act of violence against trans people, Media Matters reported. Two days after that appearance, she spoke at a white nationalist conference, warmly greeting white nationalist Nick Fuentes before attacking trans people in her speech. Over the weekend, the far-right congresswoman made headlines again when she attacked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during a Georgia gubernatorial campaign rally for David Perdue, telling the crowd that Buttigieg “and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”
Greene’s latest comments highlight how the right has revamped troubling false narratives about gay men being predators and pedophiles and applied them broadly to the LGBTQ movement. Both Jones and Greene also returned to another false narrative: that by exposing people to LGBTQ issues, kids could essentially “catch” being gay or trans.
Jones began the segment by playing a video clip of a teacher in Florida talking about not wanting to lie to his students about being gay and another of Disney creatives talking about greater LGBTQ representation in film. Greene called such displays of LGBTQ identity a “radical sexualization of children.”
“Every single person needs to be all hands on deck and protecting our children and stopping this radical sexualization of children. They’re basically exploiting them, brainwashing them, indoctrinating them,” Greene claimed.
“Imagine if we’re at the park, and we’re cooking hamburgers, and some dude walks over and asks your kids, ‘Hey, can I talk about your kids about sex?’” Jones said. “You’d call the police, but now they want to do it in the schools and confuse our little 5-year-old and 6-year-old children. This is ridiculous! This is unbelieve—And then we see the footage even here in Austin of elementary school kids being paraded around like trophies and drag queens—big fat men in clown suits—rubbing all over them and hugging them. I mean this is crazy!”
“This is outrageous,” Greene replied. “We need to be willing to stop it. They have an agenda. And the agenda is very clear: It’s to sexualize children, and it’s to confuse them and make them think they can choose their gender, which absolutely they cannot. And I will stand on God’s truth every single time, there are two genders—male or female. … It’s in the Bible. It’s in Genesis.”
Greene went on to double down on her comments about Pete Buttigieg’s husband, suggesting he was exhibiting predatory behavior for expressing LGBTQ pride.
“The whole idea that teachers, teacher unions, radical activists that are on to this horrible agenda where they want to indoctrinate, sexualize children, confuse them, think they can change their gender or encourage them like Pete Buttigegs’ husband did—I saw him on video among children and he had them say the pledge to the pride flag or something,” she said. “It shouldn’t be pledging allegiance to some sort of movement or sexualization of children. So all of them need to leave kids alone. And there’s nothing wrong with being against this.”
“The left and all this LGBTP is a sex cult!” Jones declared.
“This is predatorial,” Greene declared. “Anyone who is against stopping this and is saying, ‘No, they should be allowed to indoctrinate children into wrong sexual immorality,’ you know what that means: that they are pro predatorial behavior.”
“These are predators, these are absolutely child predators,” Greene said. “Not only are we talking about pedophiles, but were talking about anyone who is willing to coerce a child, indoctrinate a child about sex, about themselves and their own body—that is indoctrination, that his predatory behavior and it must to be stopped at all means necessary.”
“We’re not hateful, we’re not homophobic,” Greene added.
“But we are pedo-phobic,” Jones replied.
When asked what could be done, Greene called for legislation. “There should be no federal funding for any school, any school anywhere that is indoctrinating children, that is teaching them to change their gender, that is teaching them anything sick and disgusting like this.”
“So are you going to write a bill or introduce a bill,” Jones asked, “to pull federal funding out of any school that sexualizes children?”
“Absolutely, 100 percent,” Greene said. “I will meet with my team right after this interview and we will get to work on it.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
GOP Congresswoman Thinks You Should Have to Be at Least 21 Years Old Before Coming Out as LGBTQ
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is jumping on the right’s increasingly extremist anti-LGBTQ agenda, declaring Americans should have to be at least 21-years old before coming out as LGBTQ, and especially transgender.
“We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products,” tweeted Boebert, the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado.
“Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” asked Boebert, a high school dropout, gun rights activist, who has zero education in childhood development, LGBTQ issues, or human sexuality.
Boebert, who repeatedly has been accused of promoting QAnon conspiracy theories, is also an anti-LGBTQ activist who has filed anti-transgender legislation.
On social media, some responded by asking if she would apply the same standard to ownership of firearms, something she has made clear she believes should be unrestricted.
We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products.
Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 1, 2022
Watch: Newsmax Hosts Warn of ‘Gender Indoctrination Centers’ in Wild Rant Attacking Trans People
Right-wing commentators are expanding their attacks on the entire LGBTQ community, digging up old, false tropes equating anyone who does not identify as heterosexual as a threat to children and families.
As the annual Transgender Day of Visibility came to a close Thursday night, two Newsmax hosts went all-in on attacking transgender people, with Benny Johnson falsely declaring the “transgender push” is about “separating children from their parents.” He offered zero evidence to support his claim.
“The goal is ultimately to make sure that the children are items that the state can control, that they have control over their opinions, their minds,” said Johnson, a top official at the far right-wing Trumpist organization Turning Point USA. He added, again baselessly, that the goal is also for young people to be told their sexuality is the most important part of their lives.
Speaking in very broad terms Johnson falsely suggested support for LGBTQ rights is “the kind of stuff that is society and civilization killers, because they want to destroy the family units.”
Newsmax host Grant Stitchfeld interjected to add: “You take away masculinity, I promise you the family unit disintegrates,” which is also an attack on all single mothers. He then attacked one of the highest-ranking officers in the U.S. Military, Lieutenant Colonel Bree Fram. The Daily Beast last year said she “is an active duty astronautical engineer in the U.S. Space Force, currently assigned to the Pentagon to lead space policy integration for the Department of the Air Force.”
Stitchfeld and Johnson continued their attack, with the former claiming Fram is an “inspiration” to China and Russia who want the entire U.S. Military to be “filled with Brees,” and the latter baselessly fear-mongering America is be defeated in battle because of transgender service members.
“We’re going to lose a major war in my lifetime if we keep going down this route of making our military, making our beloved theme parks, making our schools gender indoctrination centers,” Johnson wildly claimed. “There is absolutely zero reason that teachers, pink-haired freakazoids, should be teaching our children about their sex lives.”
“There certainly is absolutely no reason for it in our military. You have to look at it like this Grant. You have to see it as indoctrination through the sword. It’s conversion therapy, but for radical gender ideology,” he claimed. “It’s a religion to these people and they convert it that’s the purpose and they take over the institutions and they wish to turn them into their churches, because they have no churches and they have no God. And so this is what they serve.”
Watch this excerpted clip, or the full video below:
Warning of “conversion” and “gender indoctrination centers,” Newsmax host: “There is absolutely zero reason that teachers, pink haired freakazoids, should be teaching our children about their sex lives” pic.twitter.com/l5a4BzdxCl
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 1, 2022
