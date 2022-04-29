RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Nevada Parents Group Rep. Launches Off the Rails Rant at School Board Meeting – Gets Escorted Out
A woman who says she’s from a Nevada parent’s group unleashed an out-of-control rant on the Clark County School Board Thursday, attacking water rights, Planned Parenthood, school trips to Disneyland, claims about “sexually-confused teachers,” and even accusing one member of having a box of “pubic hair.”
The woman, who introduced herself as Stephanie Kinsley from My Children’s Advocate, began by attacking the school board for discussing a sex education curriculum.
“I would like to address why a state that’s failing in school is trying to take on sex-ed – you can’t get math right, why are you trying to take on sex-ed?”
She then immediately attacked the district superintendent’s salary which she labeled “disgusting.”
“Also,” Kinsley continued, “one of the reasons we’re having so much water missing from Nevada is we’re giving seven times the allotted amount to California, which also California is where we happen to take our kids for Disneyland, which is our school trips –” Kinsley said until a board member interjected because she was off-topic.
“Disney is, we’re finding out, super creepy and weird. California allows you to have sex with kids as long as there’s a 10-year or less age difference, that that’s where we’re taking our kids? With our, our sexually-confused teachers who don’t have children of their own?”
The audience then applauded.
“I’ve been with my husband for 27 years. I’ve never had to discuss my sex life in public, because my three beautiful kids, teach your girls to not let every guy come in them, so they don’t have abortions, take control of your children,” she said.
“Don’t let everyone ejaculate in you. Control your own body so you don’t have abortions.”
“Planned Parenthood,” she said, (inaudible) “to kill minorities.”
As the board tried to stop her from continuing her off the wall rant she demanded to know, “Why you cutting off my time?”
“You’re completely out of order,” she was told, then asked to leave the dais.
“No. No. You don’t get to control – Hey! Hey!” Kinsley shouted.
“You have a box of pubic hair,” she declared to a board member, then switched to say, “you have a book of public hair,” as she pointed.
“I know about your book!”
Security officers came and escorted her away.
My Children’s Advocate has a website that appears to be anti-LGBTQ rights, anti-mask, and anti-CRT. On its Facebook page it is promoting Republican Joey Gilbert for governor.
Its most recent post includes these hashtags: #groomers #perverts #genderconfusion #childabuse #woketeachers #saveyourkids #pedos #satanic #evil #agenda.
Full meeting video is here.
Watch:
A leader of a parent group that supports Nevada Republican candidates got kicked out of the Clark County School Board meeting after going off topic to imply teachers are having sexual relationships with students during trips to Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/heGojT6u3d
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 29, 2022
Elon Musk’s Attack on AOC Draws Far Right Twitter Trolls – and Charges of ‘Staggering’ Misogyny
Whether you believe him or not (don’t), Elon Musk claims he is buying Twitter to protect “free speech” but he’s already turning the top social media platform into a home for the far-right – exactly as liberals warned.
On Thursday the billionaire was accused of sounding “just like Trump” when he posted a demonstrably false meme alleging conservatives haven’t changed since 2008, while the “center” and liberals have moved to the left – with liberals running to the extreme far left. Again, demonstrably false.
Apparently not thrilled by the massive negative response from the left, on Friday Musk tweeted, “The far left hates everyone, themselves included!”
About 20 minutes later, again apparently gauging reaction, he added: “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love,” acting as if he already owned the place – which he does not.
Friday night, Musk responded to a tweet from a powerful sitting member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). While she did not tag him, it was clearly about him.
“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she wrote.
News reported Friday suggested Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked Musk to buy the social media site – and “libertarians” like Thiel urged him on.
The Wall Street Journal reported hours earlier that Dorsey “was whispering in Mr. Musk’s ear that Twitter should be a private company, people familiar with the matter say.” The Journal also reported billionaire Peter Thiel, a strong Trump backer, had been urging Musk to get involved. Thiel is also a strong backer of Trump-aligned MAGA candidates.
So it’s no wonder that Musk responded to AOC in a most vile manner, sexualizing her remarks, which was a dog whistle – if not a clarion call – to the misogynistic far right, who came barking with glee.
This was Musk’s ugly response:
Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022
Emma Vigeland, the co-host and producer of The Majority Report with Sam Seder weighed in: “Congratulations on reaching yet another right-wing milestone, Elon: projecting your own creepy sexual fixations onto Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s a rite of passage!”
RELATED: Experts Sound Alarm Against Elon Musk Buying Twitter – and Warn All Your DMs Might Not Be Safe
Geraldine DeRuiter, “the voice behind the award-winning Everywhereist blog,” observed: “This is how the owner of this platform is choosing to engage with elected female officials. The misogyny is staggering.”
Here’s how the far-right responded to Musk’s tweet:
BREAKING: AOC wants to sleep with Elon. https://t.co/sZkkc04EDo
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 29, 2022
OH SNAP ELON JUST BTFO’D AOC DAMN WUT https://t.co/ru0mhOGmaP
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 29, 2022
can you imagine how angry this must be making her?
you could power a continent by just sticking a turbine near the steam bellowing out of her ears. https://t.co/tBoYNl14Cl
— Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaUS) April 29, 2022
Sparks are flying. Love is in the air. https://t.co/Q0lxV8bgXz
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 29, 2022
This man is the king of the world. https://t.co/j8ExLzK8Wk
— Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 29, 2022
Image by Thomas Hawk via Flickr and a CC license
Marjorie Taylor Greene Likened NATO to Nazis ‘Less Than 12 Hours’ After Russian State TV Did the Same Thing: Reports
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is once again being heralded as a hero after his impassioned speech on the House floor Thursday, during which he blasted Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for, among other vulgarities, likening NATO to the Nazis.
“She talks about NATO Nazis. Does the minority believe that our allies in NATO, who are trying to defend the people of Ukraine are Nazis? Has it come to this?” Raskin asked on Thursday.
“She said the aid that the taxpayers of America are sending to the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin and the Russian army falls into the hands of Nazis. I want to see her proof. Where’s her evidence?”
Raskin goes off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gentlelady talked about a massive invasion. We had a massive invasion of our own chamber and she continued to be a cheerleader for the insurrection pic.twitter.com/SOAPOxWkht
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2022
Pointing to an article on Rep. Raskin’s remarks criticizing Greene, attorney, professor, and author Seth Abramson shed a great deal of light on the Georgia Republican Congresswoman.
“I wonder how many Americans know Greene did this,” Abramson asked, referring to Greene likening NATO to Nazis, “less than 12 hours after the top primetime Kremlin TV program compared NATO to the Nazis.”
“I also wonder how many Americans know that one of Greene’s top advisors has been a Kremlin-connected guy for decades,” he added.
Probably not many.
Urging people to “Google both those things,” Abramson writes: “Greene is advised by a Kremlin-connected individual in the same way that Trump was in 2016—and if you think it’s a coincidence she’s parroting Kremlin propaganda in real time the way Trump did you need to follow golf instead of politics.”
He points to a March article at The New Republic titled, “How Republicans Spent Decades Cozying Up to Putin’s Kremlin,” that begins: “The man who once worked to connect Tom DeLay and Jack Abramoff to Russia is now chief of staff to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any questions?”
It gets worse.
“Take Ed Buckham, the recently appointed chief of staff for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene,” The New Republic piece continues. “Today, Buckham handles a congresswoman who proudly attends ‘white supremacist, antisemitic, pro-Putin’ rallies, as Congresswoman Liz Cheney characterized them, and has become renowned for touting conspiracy theories about how the California wildfires were started by Jewish space lasers. On Thursday, when the House of Representatives voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, Greene, not surprisingly, was one of eight Republicans who voted against it.”
Abramson also links to video, and writes: “And here is Kremlin TV calling NATO the world’s ‘collective Hitler’ just hours before Greene did the same thing while advised by a Kremlin-connected chief of staff. Greene has thrown in her lot with the Kremlin. She wants *election aid* from Russia.”
Here’s that video, which is subtitled in English:
Russia’s most famous journalists and “experts” saying on state TV that nuclear war with NATO maybe wouldn’t be that bad after all since the Russians will go to heaven, while the Westerners… pic.twitter.com/xOZvIM6b3h
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 27, 2022
‘Sounds Just Like Trump’: Elon Musk Blasted for Tweeting Demonstrably False Meme Supporting Conservatives
Elon Musk in a court agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission is required to get his tweets pre-authorized after being forced to pay $40 million in a fraud case ($20 from him, $20 million from Tesla). It is not clear he is doing so.
Musk, the richest man not just in the world, but in the history of the world, this week bought Twitter, the social media platform that likely has the strongest ability to shape public opinion. (Kind of like his tweets, the deal is subject to Federal Trade Commission approval.)
On Thursday Musk posted a demonstrably false tweet that suggests conservatives have not changed positions since 2008. It basically also says that liberals have moved much more to the extreme left. And it provides precisely zero evidence to back up the claim.
Many on Twitter blasted Musk, providing ample proof of just how wrong he is.
One of those leading the charge against Musk’s erroneous and divisive claim is Parker Malloy, a former Media Matters editor-at-large who just penned a piece at Substack that begins, “Maybe if Twitter had actually enforced its policies, it wouldn’t have become the type of hellhole a guy like Elon Musk would want to buy.”
Malloy points to a Pew Research Center study that states outright: “Republicans have moved further to the right than Democrats have to the left.”
Wrong https://t.co/J9FuTzxTw4 https://t.co/uIJtYI5N8S pic.twitter.com/65aoeyYnXD
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022
Why is Musk’s erroneous tweet divisive? Because it’s false, yet feeding the already non-reality-based right wing — which is the exact concern many have about what the social media platform that shapes public opinion and legislation will become under Musk’s ownership.
Alexander Howard, the Director of the Digital Democracy Project, also pushed back on Musk’s claim. Pointing to a piece in The Economist, Howard tweets: “The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views. The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.”
Data do show asymmetric polarization – but the opposite of this claim.
The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views.
The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.@TheEIU: https://t.co/TS7BJszIRp https://t.co/ULVEiOAAEB pic.twitter.com/HgfJkMS9EC
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 28, 2022
Malloy also offered up this article from Roll Call:
This is a quantifiable claim, and you have it backwards. I know it’s not in meme form, but https://t.co/so5AYXOKVh
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022
Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer served up more data:
Hey @elonmusk, this is what real data says pic.twitter.com/0DXGWvMR1Q
— Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) April 28, 2022
And a retort: “Get out of your silo,” she said to Musk.
Georgetown professor Don Moynihan pointed to a tweet from the World Bank-funded independent research institute that also disproves Musk’s false claim.
Granted, this isn’t a bunch of cartoon stick figures https://t.co/bfRCeNc8ws
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 28, 2022
NBC News Senior reporter Ben Collins, who covers extremism, adds:
I was alive in 2008. I must have just forgotten about the John McCain stans who stormed the Capitol after he lost because they were convinced he was finally going to arrest all of the lawmakers who were drinking baby blood under the pizza shop. https://t.co/YCq6xnJiIo
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 28, 2022
MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan:
It’s scary that 1) he believes this nonsense, 2) posts this nonsense, and 3) will be controlling a huge social media platform while pushing this nonsense. Imagine thinking the right hasn’t moved far right since 2008 (!) or isn’t the source of political polarization in America. 🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/vCaMWYzWdt
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 28, 2022
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted that Musk “sounds just like Trump.”
I come from the right. This isn’t accurate. And he knows that. But here’s the thing: Musk is purposely fucking with & deceiving his fans on the right. He wants them to think he’ll be their champion & slay all those lefties on Twitter. It’s all an act. He sounds just like Trump. https://t.co/HpnT5o8Dh0
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2022
Image by The Royal Society via Wikimedia and a CC license
