RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Elementary School Teacher Says She Should Be Allowed to Teach Kids About Jesus to ‘Even Out the Playing Ground’
In a widely-watched video on TikTok an elementary school teacher says she should be allowed to teach her students about Jesus and her personal Christian beliefs because some states have approved curriculums that include teaching about gender identity.
“If schools are allowed to teach gender identity to elemenary [sic] children then I, as a elemenary [sic] educator should also have the freedom to teach them about how God was not confused when he designed them,” says the person in the video, which says it was created by Kristan Whann.
“We must protect our children,” the title reads.
“I should be able to teach them about Jesus and how God created them a boy or a girl on purpose and for a purpose. If you have the freedom to teach my child that they might be confused about their gender, then I should also have the liberty to teach your child that God did not make a mistake when he created them. I think it’s time we even out the playing ground.”
The TikTok video includes the hashtag “christianteacher” and “parentalrights.” In the comments section, Whann says it is her “hearts desire” in response to a user who said: “bring back Jesus in schools!!!!”
The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts have ruled the First Amendment forbids, as Pew Research notes, “state sponsorship of prayer and most other religious activities.”
A quick Google search located a public elementary school teacher by the name Kristan Whann. The account also has other videos on similar topics.
The video was posted to Twitter by a popular freelance journalist who goes by Fifty Shades of Whey.
Watch:
An elementary school teacher on TikTok says she wants to indoctrinate students about God to “even out the playing ground” pic.twitter.com/erDcac49M8
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 20, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Evangelical Christians Try to Spread the Gospel With On-Board Airplane Cabin-Wide Preaching and Singing (Video)
A recent attack on U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene serves to expose what appears to be a new religious battlefield: your airline flight.
Rep. Omar focused on a viral video that shows evangelical Christians singing worship music. According to TMZ, the video “shows a packed flight with a good handful of passengers singing what appear to be Christian songs to the rest of the cabin … jamming out on a guitar and walking up and down the aisle in high spirits.” Some of the passengers, however, are clearly uncomfortable and displeased.
Rep. Omar posted the video and said, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”
Greene’s ugly response implied that all Muslims – or at least Omar’s family – are terrorists: “Would that be kind of like when ‘some people did something?'”
Over on Twitter, a very popular freelance reporter who goes by the handle Fifty Shades of Whey posted the video, which has already received tens of millions of views.
Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this pic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2022
Fifty Shades of Whey also shared another video of an evangelical Christian on a plane, this time not singing but preaching the gospel.
“The Bible says all you have to do is repent and give your life over to Jesus. And if there’s anybody in here tonight that would like to do that, would you raise your hand?” the man preaches.
“Amen,” he says after a few do.
“Amen,” some shout in response.
“Right now just say ‘Jesus,'” he continues. “I give you my life. Fill me with the holy spirit. And change my life. In Jesus name. Amen.”
The “amens’ grow louder.
Christian man on an airplane shoves his religion in everyone’s face pic.twitter.com/A4sy6yBgCq
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2022
Presumably, neither of these evangelical Christian worship services were on private flights. The website Live and Let’s Fly reports the singing evangelicals were on an EasyJet flight and the captain approved the singing, which was allegedly repeated in six different languages.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
MAGA Christian Nationalist Congressional Candidate Calls on Fellow Christians to Smash Car Windows of Antifa Activists
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist Trump-loving pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, urged conservatives to start smashing the car windows of anti-fascist activists.
Burns spoke at the ReAwaken America rally in Keizer, Oregon, last weekend, where event organizers claimed that “antifa” protestors outside the event were placing sharp objects under the wheels of attendee’s cars in an effort to pop their tires. While at the event, Burns sat down for an interview on “The Black Conservative Preacher” show, where he insisted that Christians should not turn the other cheek, as Jesus commanded, but rather strike back twice as hard.
“You see an antifa flag, knock out their window,” Burns advocated.
“Forgive me, Jesus,” he then added, facetiously. “Lord, forgive me. I’m asking for forgiveness right now.”
“The Bible says that ‘the Kingdom suffers violence and the violent take it by force,’” Burns declared, quoting Matthew 11. “The problem is we’re being too cowardly and too weak and we think that man has authority over us when we serve a big God who has given us power and authority to tread over every demonic spirit. So, if they’re gonna knock out a window, you go knock out two of theirs.”
“Jesus said, ‘Go buy two swords,’” replied host Quincy Franklin, paraphrasing a passage from Luke 22.
“Y’all better go buy some swords in the name of Jesus,” Burns proclaimed. “Go start knocking out some windows!”
Realizing that he may have gone too far, Burns then attempted to backtrack, insisting that he was not advocating violence but was simply promoting “self-defense.”
“I’m only saying that if they’re going to knock out our windows, we’d knock out theirs too,” he said. “They believe that we Republicans are soft and we are quiet and we are cowering down to antifa and Black Lives Matter. The devil is a liar. Don’t let my title [of pastor] confuse you. I’ve been waiting for antifa! … I’m here, come get me. That’s my mentality. Come get me. Want some? Get some.”
“I will Will Smith them in a heartbeat,” Burns pledged. “I’ll put one of them to sleep.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Bible Believing’ Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Shoot ‘Godless Commies’ in the Face Running for State Senate
Last September, MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is challenging Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s Republican primary, held a campaign event at which he was endorsed by right-wing activist Jarrin Jackson.
Speaking at the campaign rally, Jackson declared that he hopes to see the establishment of military tribunals that will send “godless commies” to “burn forever in a lake of fire.”
Speaking at a campaign event for MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is running to unseat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary, “American patriot” Jarrin Jackson says he hopes military tribunals will send “godless commies” to “burn forever in a lake of fire.” pic.twitter.com/XLCWmHOIZK
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 10, 2021
“Godless commies” is Jackson’s preferred term for basically anyone who doesn’t share his right-wing Christian nationalist worldview, and he has not been shy about repeatedly declaring that he wants to “shoot them in the face.”
It’s fortunate that Jarrin Jackson is a Christian, as that seems to be the only thing preventing him from acting out on his incessant desire to shoot godless commies in the face. https://t.co/keUfwq0Kz9 pic.twitter.com/GLbMZb4as9
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 23, 2021
Right-wing commentator Jarrin Jackson says Biden is waging a war on behalf of Satan but urges Christians not to resort to violence because “putting bullets in people’s heads is not going to solve this. We are not there … yet.” pic.twitter.com/hLwvz7qXFK
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 16, 2021
Jackson is now running for a seat in the Oklahoma state Senate. Earlier this week, he released a campaign ad declaring that “we are at war with communism” and asking voters to “unleash me.”
“We are at war with communism,” Jackson says in the campaign ad, as he sharpens a knife. “Or I should say, communism is at war with us. This war is designed to not look like a war. They’re coming for our kids. They’ve destroyed the economy. They’ve hostaged the government. I’m a Bible-believing Christian. I believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ is the only way to salvation. I also think it’s the only way we overcome. I think it’s the way that we win. I know it’s the way that we win. I’m running for state senate, and on June 28, I’d like to ask for your vote and for you to unleash me.”
On his Telegram page, Jackson posted that supporters could send “bullets” in the form of donations to his campaign to help him “spread the gospel. To spark a State sovereignty movement. To engage the godless commies.”
“Send me to war,” Jackson wrote.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
