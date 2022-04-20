Watch: Elementary School Teacher Says She Should Be Allowed to Teach Kids About Jesus to ‘Even Out the Playing Ground’

In a widely-watched video on TikTok an elementary school teacher says she should be allowed to teach her students about Jesus and her personal Christian beliefs because some states have approved curriculums that include teaching about gender identity.

“If schools are allowed to teach gender identity to elemenary [sic] children then I, as a elemenary [sic] educator should also have the freedom to teach them about how God was not confused when he designed them,” says the person in the video, which says it was created by Kristan Whann.

“We must protect our children,” the title reads.

“I should be able to teach them about Jesus and how God created them a boy or a girl on purpose and for a purpose. If you have the freedom to teach my child that they might be confused about their gender, then I should also have the liberty to teach your child that God did not make a mistake when he created them. I think it’s time we even out the playing ground.”

The TikTok video includes the hashtag “christianteacher” and “parentalrights.” In the comments section, Whann says it is her “hearts desire” in response to a user who said: “bring back Jesus in schools!!!!”

The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts have ruled the First Amendment forbids, as Pew Research notes, “state sponsorship of prayer and most other religious activities.”

A quick Google search located a public elementary school teacher by the name Kristan Whann. The account also has other videos on similar topics.

The video was posted to Twitter by a popular freelance journalist who goes by Fifty Shades of Whey.

Watch: