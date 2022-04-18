RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Evangelical Christians Try to Spread the Gospel With On-Board Airplane Cabin-Wide Preaching and Singing (Video)
A recent attack on U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene serves to expose what appears to be a new religious battlefield: your airline flight.
Rep. Omar focused on a viral video that shows evangelical Christians singing worship music. According to TMZ, the video “shows a packed flight with a good handful of passengers singing what appear to be Christian songs to the rest of the cabin … jamming out on a guitar and walking up and down the aisle in high spirits.” Some of the passengers, however, are clearly uncomfortable and displeased.
Rep. Omar posted the video and said, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”
Greene’s ugly response implied that all Muslims – or at least Omar’s family – are terrorists: “Would that be kind of like when ‘some people did something?'”
Over on Twitter, a very popular freelance reporter who goes by the handle Fifty Shades of Whey posted the video, which has already received tens of millions of views.
Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this pic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2022
Fifty Shades of Whey also shared another video of an evangelical Christian on a plane, this time not singing but preaching the gospel.
“The Bible says all you have to do is repent and give your life over to Jesus. And if there’s anybody in here tonight that would like to do that, would you raise your hand?” the man preaches.
“Amen,” he says after a few do.
“Amen,” some shout in response.
“Right now just say ‘Jesus,'” he continues. “I give you my life. Fill me with the holy spirit. And change my life. In Jesus name. Amen.”
The “amens’ grow louder.
Christian man on an airplane shoves his religion in everyone’s face pic.twitter.com/A4sy6yBgCq
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2022
Presumably, neither of these evangelical Christian worship services were on private flights. The website Live and Let’s Fly reports the singing evangelicals were on an EasyJet flight and the captain approved the singing, which was allegedly repeated in six different languages.
MAGA Christian Nationalist Congressional Candidate Calls on Fellow Christians to Smash Car Windows of Antifa Activists
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist Trump-loving pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, urged conservatives to start smashing the car windows of anti-fascist activists.
Burns spoke at the ReAwaken America rally in Keizer, Oregon, last weekend, where event organizers claimed that “antifa” protestors outside the event were placing sharp objects under the wheels of attendee’s cars in an effort to pop their tires. While at the event, Burns sat down for an interview on “The Black Conservative Preacher” show, where he insisted that Christians should not turn the other cheek, as Jesus commanded, but rather strike back twice as hard.
“You see an antifa flag, knock out their window,” Burns advocated.
“Forgive me, Jesus,” he then added, facetiously. “Lord, forgive me. I’m asking for forgiveness right now.”
“The Bible says that ‘the Kingdom suffers violence and the violent take it by force,’” Burns declared, quoting Matthew 11. “The problem is we’re being too cowardly and too weak and we think that man has authority over us when we serve a big God who has given us power and authority to tread over every demonic spirit. So, if they’re gonna knock out a window, you go knock out two of theirs.”
“Jesus said, ‘Go buy two swords,’” replied host Quincy Franklin, paraphrasing a passage from Luke 22.
“Y’all better go buy some swords in the name of Jesus,” Burns proclaimed. “Go start knocking out some windows!”
Realizing that he may have gone too far, Burns then attempted to backtrack, insisting that he was not advocating violence but was simply promoting “self-defense.”
“I’m only saying that if they’re going to knock out our windows, we’d knock out theirs too,” he said. “They believe that we Republicans are soft and we are quiet and we are cowering down to antifa and Black Lives Matter. The devil is a liar. Don’t let my title [of pastor] confuse you. I’ve been waiting for antifa! … I’m here, come get me. That’s my mentality. Come get me. Want some? Get some.”
“I will Will Smith them in a heartbeat,” Burns pledged. “I’ll put one of them to sleep.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Bible Believing’ Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Shoot ‘Godless Commies’ in the Face Running for State Senate
Last September, MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is challenging Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s Republican primary, held a campaign event at which he was endorsed by right-wing activist Jarrin Jackson.
Speaking at the campaign rally, Jackson declared that he hopes to see the establishment of military tribunals that will send “godless commies” to “burn forever in a lake of fire.”
Speaking at a campaign event for MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is running to unseat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary, “American patriot” Jarrin Jackson says he hopes military tribunals will send “godless commies” to “burn forever in a lake of fire.” pic.twitter.com/XLCWmHOIZK
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 10, 2021
“Godless commies” is Jackson’s preferred term for basically anyone who doesn’t share his right-wing Christian nationalist worldview, and he has not been shy about repeatedly declaring that he wants to “shoot them in the face.”
It’s fortunate that Jarrin Jackson is a Christian, as that seems to be the only thing preventing him from acting out on his incessant desire to shoot godless commies in the face. https://t.co/keUfwq0Kz9 pic.twitter.com/GLbMZb4as9
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 23, 2021
Right-wing commentator Jarrin Jackson says Biden is waging a war on behalf of Satan but urges Christians not to resort to violence because “putting bullets in people’s heads is not going to solve this. We are not there … yet.” pic.twitter.com/hLwvz7qXFK
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 16, 2021
Jackson is now running for a seat in the Oklahoma state Senate. Earlier this week, he released a campaign ad declaring that “we are at war with communism” and asking voters to “unleash me.”
“We are at war with communism,” Jackson says in the campaign ad, as he sharpens a knife. “Or I should say, communism is at war with us. This war is designed to not look like a war. They’re coming for our kids. They’ve destroyed the economy. They’ve hostaged the government. I’m a Bible-believing Christian. I believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ is the only way to salvation. I also think it’s the only way we overcome. I think it’s the way that we win. I know it’s the way that we win. I’m running for state senate, and on June 28, I’d like to ask for your vote and for you to unleash me.”
On his Telegram page, Jackson posted that supporters could send “bullets” in the form of donations to his campaign to help him “spread the gospel. To spark a State sovereignty movement. To engage the godless commies.”
“Send me to war,” Jackson wrote.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Legal Experts Blast Lindsey Graham’s ‘Disingenuous’ Questions to Judge Jackson on Religion (Video)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to take revenge on Democrats for the 2017 Court of Appeals confirmation hearing questions asked of Amy Coney Barrett by asking wildly inappropriate questions of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans have been furious for years because one Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein, expressed valid concern over Barrett’s ability to be impartial given her prior religious statements (see below).
“Thank you, Judge,” Graham began his inappropriate and highly-criticized line of questioning. “You have a wonderful family you should be proud and your faith matters to you. What faith are you by the way?”
Judge Jackson, clearly uncomfortable but trying to maintain composure, replied: “Senator, I am Protestant.”
“Okay,” Graham said, wanting more clarification.
“Nondenominational,” she added.
“Okay. Could you fairly judge a Catholic?” Graham asked, unfairly, and defending his question by saying, “I’m just asking this question because how important is your faith to you?”
“Senator personally, my faith is very important,” Judge Jackson answered. “But as you know, there’s no religious test in the Constitution under Article Six.”
“And there will be none with me ,” Graham claimed, after posing the religion questions.
“So on a scale of one to ten, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?” Graham continued inappropriately. “You know, I go to church probably three times a year so that speaks poorly of me. Or do you do attend church regularly?”
Judge Jackson was not about to succumb to Graham’s disregard for the Constitution and tried to put an end to the questions.
“Well, Senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views,” she said.
Later, Graham said: “Judge Barrett I thought was treated very, very poorly. So I just wanted to get that out. Let’s talk about family,” he added, continuing his inappropriate questions.
Here’s Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern with the video:
Here’s Lindsey Graham grilling KBJ about her faith (to tee about a gripe about Feinstein’s infamous “dogma” comment to Barrett).
“What faith are you, by the way?”
“Could you fairly judge a Catholic?”
“On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?” pic.twitter.com/5HaHGOYy0m
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 22, 2022
The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal makes the critical point about why the questions were asked of Amy Coney Barrett:
Just, like, let’s remember that Amy Barrett has WRITTEN about how her faith should INFLUENCE her judicial opinions, while Ketanji Jackson is saying her faith SHOULDN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO with her decisions.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022
“Lindsey Graham’s attempt to re-litigate Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings is disingenuous,” says attorney, former White House aide, and CNN commentator Keith Boykin. “Republicans always claim they believe in religious freedom, but that doesn’t apply to all faiths. If Ketanji Brown Jackson were a Muslim, they’d be having a different conversation.”
NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang:
Let’s be clear, Sen. Graham knew LAST YEAR WHEN HE VOTED TO CONFIRM HER FOR THE US COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE D.C. CIRCUIT about Judge Jackson’s prior work as a federal public defender, her affiliations, her opinions, her positions on issues, etc.
Spare me his drama this morning.
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 22, 2022
