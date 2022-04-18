Evangelical Christians Try to Spread the Gospel With On-Board Airplane Cabin-Wide Preaching and Singing (Video)

A recent attack on U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene serves to expose what appears to be a new religious battlefield: your airline flight.

Rep. Omar focused on a viral video that shows evangelical Christians singing worship music. According to TMZ, the video “shows a packed flight with a good handful of passengers singing what appear to be Christian songs to the rest of the cabin … jamming out on a guitar and walking up and down the aisle in high spirits.” Some of the passengers, however, are clearly uncomfortable and displeased.

Rep. Omar posted the video and said, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

Greene’s ugly response implied that all Muslims – or at least Omar’s family – are terrorists: “Would that be kind of like when ‘some people did something?'”

Over on Twitter, a very popular freelance reporter who goes by the handle Fifty Shades of Whey posted the video, which has already received tens of millions of views.

Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this pic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2022

Fifty Shades of Whey also shared another video of an evangelical Christian on a plane, this time not singing but preaching the gospel.

“The Bible says all you have to do is repent and give your life over to Jesus. And if there’s anybody in here tonight that would like to do that, would you raise your hand?” the man preaches.

“Amen,” he says after a few do.

“Amen,” some shout in response.

“Right now just say ‘Jesus,'” he continues. “I give you my life. Fill me with the holy spirit. And change my life. In Jesus name. Amen.”

The “amens’ grow louder.

Christian man on an airplane shoves his religion in everyone’s face pic.twitter.com/A4sy6yBgCq — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2022

Presumably, neither of these evangelical Christian worship services were on private flights. The website Live and Let’s Fly reports the singing evangelicals were on an EasyJet flight and the captain approved the singing, which was allegedly repeated in six different languages.