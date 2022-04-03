News
Trump Is Making a ‘Key Mistake’ Which Is Boosting Ron DeSantis’ Plan to Replace Him: Columnist
According to Paul Mulshine of the Star-Ledger, Donald Trump is giving an inadvertent helping hand to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ low-key campaign to be the 2024 Republican Party’s presidential nominee.
As the columnist noted, while DeSantis has kept himself in the news by making high-profile and controversial policy changes in his state, Trump made a big deal in the past week– about his golf game.
“Donald Trump sent out a release last week announcing he scored a hole-in-one on one of his golf courses in West Palm Beach. Good for him. Retired presidents are expected to play golf,” the columnist wrote before warning, “But they’re also expected to stay retired. Here Trump is making a key mistake, assuming he wants to run again in 2024. He’s constantly drawing attention to Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago complex is located (on a surprisingly dumpy beach.). “
According to the journalist, keeping the attention on Florida is a plus for DeSantis’ national hopes.
Writing, “Ron DeSantis is taking advantage of it to demonstrate that he, not The Donald, is the most skilled politician in the Sunshine State,” he added that Trump’s controversial comments about Ukraine while praising Vladimir Putin are examples that the former president is losing the ability to read the room — something DeSantis is taking advantage of.
Pointing to the battle DeSantis is having with Disney, Mulshine wrote, “DeSantis [is] to the right of the man who presided over the imposition of many mandates. DeSantis has even gone so far as to state that Trump himself over-reacted to COVID-19. Whatever you think of this sort of thing, it certainly shores up the governor’s support among the conservative voters who dominate Republican primaries.”
According to the columnist, polling shows a DeSantis surge that is surpassing Trump — with out of state conservatives stating they wished DeSantis was their governor when asked — and that Trump seems stuck in the weeds as far as his favorability numbers.
Looking at numbers in New Jersey’s Bergen County, pollster Rick Shaftan claimed Trump would lose to President Joe Biden in the district again — but that DeSantis could pull out a win.
As the columnist pointed out, “I attribute that to personal behavior. Trump is frequently caught making crude remarks that alienate certain voters – middle class women for example – but don’t advance his political interests or the political interests of the Republican Party. With 2024 shaping up as a year a Republican candidate could easily win, Trump would be the one political candidate who could easily lose.”
“The Republican Party leaders realize that and I suspect they will be prepared for it,” he predicted.
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Pro-Trump Republicans Forced to Hold ‘Emergency’ Meeting Over ‘Fallout’ From Ukraine Invasion: Report
According to a report from Politico, Republicans allied with Donald Trump, and who want America to stay out of involvement in halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, held an “emergency” meeting to get their messaging straight as they battle members of their own party.
Politico’s Jacob Heilbrun is reporting the meeting occurred on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Washington, attended by lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul (R- KY), Rep. Tom Massie (R0KY) and aspiring Ohio senator J.D. Vance who have been very vocal about their opposition to U.S. intervention in Ukraine.
As Heilbrun reports, “The event was the ‘Up From Chaos’ conference, a self-described “emergency” meeting organized by the Trumpian wing of the GOP to grapple with the political fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The young men, almost all of them soberly dressed in dark suits, and women, almost uniformly wearing dresses, listened attentively as one speaker after another warned about the perils of intervention for their very own lives,” adding “…as Putin’s deadly and unprovoked assault drags on, the GOP is also going to war — against itself.”
RELATED: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski fact-checks Trump’s latest ‘Russia if you’re listening’ conspiracies
According to Politico, there is a civil war brewing in the GOP between the Trumpian “America First” wing and mainstream Republicans who are joining with Democrats to assist and support the Ukrainian people.
As Heilbrun notes, the anti-interventionists aren’t back down and are hoping to refine their pitch to the American public.
“Though Trump’s view of Putin may be little changed, the Russian invasion has broken open the uneasy marriage between the followers of Trump, who abhor foreign entanglements, and the hawks of the Republican Party, who have rarely seen a war they didn’t want to enter,’ the Politico report states before adding, “nothing provided a better window into the ideological ferment of the GOP — and the staying power of the Trump wing of the party — than the daylong conference at the Marriott Hotel. Throughout, it became clear that the war on Ukraine is not prompting the Trump-aligned right to back down. Quite the contrary.”
Reporting, “The participants generally described themselves as ‘realists’ and ‘restrainers,’ and the meeting featured what amounted to realist royalty — politicians and thinkers, ranging from GOP Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.) to Michael Anton, Sohrab Ahmari, Mollie Z. Hemingway, and, of course, Vance,” the report states before adding, “It was notable that at the conference, speaker after speaker targeted the GOP hawks more often than they spoke about Ukraine itself. Indeed, Kyiv itself was essentially MIA — serving more as a proxy for a dispute about America nationhood than about the country’s own fate as it’s mercilessly pummeled by Putin.”
You can read more here.
News
Psaki Plans to Go to MSNBC This Spring: Report
Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with both the White House Counsel’s office and MSNBC to leave her senior post and head to the cable news network.
Axios reports no contracts have been signed and Psaki is “treading carefully” to respect all the legal requirements, given federal laws regulate how federal government employees “can pursue private sector job opportunities while in office.”
Contrary to speculation, Psaki would not be hired to replace Rachel Maddow, who is currently “on hiatus” as she expands her role dramatically inside MSNBC, and plans to exit her show at some point this year.
“Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock,” and “will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC’s cable network as a voice on different shows.”
Psaki has “told some senior officials at the White House about her departure and her plans to join MSNBC, according to two sources,” but has not made any formal announcement, not even to the White House press team.
Psaki’s daily press briefings have been widely-watched by political observers, activists, and many on the left. She is regularly praised for her fact-based responses to attempts by right-wing media and even mainstream media to falsely-frame Biden administration policies and actions.
News
‘He Can’t Win’: Panicked Georgia Republicans Trying to Derail Herschel Walker’s Campaign
According to a report from Politico, Republicans in Georgia are frantic that former football star Hershel Walker will be their candidate in November for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock believing that he has no chance of winning.
With that in mind, conservative candidates and opponents of Walker — who has received Donald Trump’s endorsement — are preparing to launch a multi-million dollar ad blitz against him in the hope that he won’t get the needed 50 percent of the primary vote which would force him into a run-off.
As Politico’s Natalie Allison wrote, “In the eight weeks running up to the May 24 primary, two super PACs supporting Walker’s GOP rivals plan to drop millions of dollars in ads attacking Walker, according to people familiar with their spending plans — ad buys that stand to alter the shape of a race that could decide control of the Senate,” adding that they are concerned about his general election electability because of his history of domestic violence.
RELATED: Donald Trump is bracing for a ‘humiliating experience’ in Georgia: report
Adding that Democrats would likely focus on his history of threatening and abusing women with attack ads leading up to the November midterms, Republicans in the state want to derail his campaign and replace him with someone without his spotty history.
According to Politico, “At a meeting of the Putnam County Republican Party on Monday night, Walker’s leading challenger, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, closed his stump speech with an impassioned appeal for the crowd to do their research on Walker.”
“Folks, he can’t win in November,” Black told the crowd. “The baggage is too heavy. It’ll never happen. Let the Democrats pour $140 million on top of domestic violence and threatening shootouts with police. Let that happen. That discussion is going to be had right now. I’m pretty passionate about that.”
According to Tyler Foote, a Republican consultant who is supporting one of Walker’s rivals, the former football star has been spared attack ads from rivals so far and that is why his poll numbers are so high.
“Everybody seems to feel like Herschel is kind of inevitable,” Foote explained. “None of the surveys, at least that I’ve seen so far, are actually testing the negative hits against Herschel. They’re just doing the horse race.”
Foote claimed his internal polling shows that Walker is beatable in November.
The report continues, “… a memo sent March 18 to Black’s donors, obtained by POLITICO, says Black’s campaign hired Meeting Street Insights to conduct internal polling in late February and found Walker’s support dropped to 38 percent after Republican primary voters were informed about past allegations and his support for granting a pathway to citizenship to some immigrants living in the country illegally. The pollster interviewed 500 primary voters on landlines and cellphones with a margin of error of 4.4 percent.”
“Polling last summer and in January showed Warnock beating Black by at least 5 percentage points in a general election, though more surveys have tested a match-up between Warnock and Walker, showing an even tighter race,” Politcos’ Allison added.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Gird Your Loins for Battle–Put on the Full Armor of God’: DeSantis Running as a Biblical Anti-LGBTQ Warrior
- News2 days ago
‘He Can’t Win’: Panicked Georgia Republicans Trying to Derail Herschel Walker’s Campaign
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists She’s ‘Not Homophobic’ After Calling LGBTQ Movement ‘Predatorial’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
CBS News Again Under Fire After Its Reporter Asks Psaki if It’s Ethical for Her to Continue White House Briefings
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Congresswoman Thinks You Should Have to Be at Least 21 Years Old Before Coming Out as LGBTQ
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Newsmax Hosts Warn of ‘Gender Indoctrination Centers’ in Wild Rant Attacking Trans People
- News2 days ago
Psaki Plans to Go to MSNBC This Spring: Report
- News1 day ago
Pro-Trump Republicans Forced to Hold ‘Emergency’ Meeting Over ‘Fallout’ From Ukraine Invasion: Report