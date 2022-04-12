COMMENTARY
Rhode Island Republican Infamous for Once Having ‘Had a Black Friend’ Files ‘Don’t Say Black or Gay’ Bill
Last year a Rhode Island Republican state lawmaker made nationwide news after claiming to have once “had a Black friend,” lamenting that she lost her despite having done nothing “except be white.” Rep. Patricia Morgan (photo) recently filed a bill targeting schools that could be described as “Don’t Say Black, Don’t Say Gay.”
Morgan in December was thoroughly mocked over this tweet, which as of this writing is still posted on Twitter:
Her latest legislation, H7539, may prove to provoke a similar response. It is another GOP bill designed to erase LGBTQ people from public schools, and to whitewash slavery.
It uses terms like “sexual preference,” which hasn’t been in accepted use for decades, and “sexual lifestyles,” which, given it refers to minors, is disturbing:
“The sexualization of children shall not be permitted in educational or extracurricular activities,” Rep. Morgan’s bill reads. “Sex education shall not explore sexual preference, gender dysphoria, or sexual lifestyles.”
Uprise RI describes Rep. Morgan’s bill as “racist, anti trans anti public education” legislation. In their report they included a massive 43 videos of people, mostly students, speaking against the legislation at Monday’s committee hearing.
“To justify her position, Representative Morgan made a series of claims that ranged from the banal to the outrageous. Some of what she said was factually incorrect – what could be classified as lies,” Uprise RI reported.
Morgan’s bill is steeped in what sounds like reasonable rhetoric, but that quickly unravels into far-right extremism.
“Racial slurs or terms that describe race, ethnicity, gender or religion in a pejorative context shall not be presented or used in schools,” part of the bill reads. That sounds perfectly acceptable, you’re probably thinking about terms like the “n” word, but no, that’s not what she means, according to what’s in the bill:
“Examples of prohibited terms include ‘supremacy,’ ‘racial guilt,’ ‘racial fragility,’ and other racial slurs or terms used to cast negative opinions on individuals based upon race, ethnicity, gender, or religion.”
There’s a good dose of fake anti-CRT rhetoric, like: “An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”
There’s also a move to not judge historical figures for their actions as long as they were somewhat accepted norms at the time, for instance, “owning” people as slaves.
“History shall be taught using the standards, customs, and traditions in use at the time of the historical event.”
The bill is a pro-slavery and Holocaust denier’s dream.
“Books and instructional materials shall not center any race, ethnicity, gender, religion or viewpoint. Instructors, librarians, and all school personnel who interact with children are required to use books that balance instruction and promote critical thinking. In all curricula where ideological material is studied in an educational facility, students shall be exposed to the alternative perspective to achieve educational balance. Provided, historical, factual events shall be taught and presented as historical, factual events, as part of a high quality curricula.”
“Schools shall not use the 1619 Project curriculum or any other curricula that pursues a
predominantly ideological and/or activist outcome.”
Here’s one student’s brilliant testimony during Monday’s legislative committee hearing:
NY Times Pummeled Over Piece Focused on 8 Conservative Men Who Don’t Feel ‘Free to Be Themselves in the Culture’
Some might say The New York Times is the king of normalizing views from the right, even views that could be considered disturbing or, in some cases, even dangerous to their fellow citizens, the nation, or the world. The Times’ pre-World War II profiles of a young Adolf Hitler are a legendary example.
In 2015 The Times republished what it calls “1922: Hitler in Bavaria,” patting itself on the back for getting “a lot of things right,” like its “description of his ability to work a crowd into a fever pitch, ready then and there to stage a coup.”
The Times that year also reported that “several reliable, well-informed sources confirmed the idea that Hitler’s anti-Semitism was not so genuine or violent as it sounded, and that he was merely using anti-Semitic propaganda as a bait to catch masses of followers and keep them aroused, enthusiastic, and in line for the time when his organization is perfected and sufficiently powerful to be employed effectively for political purposes.”
History knows how that turned out.
Fast forward to 2017, when The Times published a profile commonly referred to as “The Nazi Next Door,” originally titled, “In America’s Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door,” which was written by Richard Fausset.
Salon’s Matthew Smith described the piece, bemoaning the “creepy trend of media outlets attempting to humanize Nazis and white supremacists.”
“Tony and Maria Hovater were married this fall,” Fausset’s story begins. “They registered at Target. On their list was a muffin pan, a four-drawer dresser and a pineapple slicer.”
“Ms. Hovater, 25, was worried about Antifa bashing up the ceremony. Weddings are hard enough to plan for when your fiancé is not an avowed white nationalist.”
A caption of a photo reads: “Mr. Hovater and others in the loosely defined alt-right movement are hoping to make their ideas less than shocking, even normal.”
Some felt The Times, intentionally or not, certainly appeared as if it were trying to lend a hand. And in fact, after massive outrage, which forced a headline change (along with removing a link it included to “a webpage that sells swastika armbands,”) the Times’ editors defended publishing the piece by saying they thought “it was important to do so.”
Between 1922, and 2017, and after, no doubt the Times has published other works that normalize the radical right, extremism, and fascism.
Earlier this year a Twitter user posted his take on how the Times in 1935 covered a “large anti-Hitler protest in front of a Nazi ocean liner.”
July 1935. A large anti-Hitler protest in front of a Nazi ocean liner. Protesters managed to rip the swastika flag.
NYT: Reds riot.
Don’t worry, the “aroused” Nazi crew helped police hunt down the protesters.
And oh yes, 1924:
“22,000 Nazis Hold Rally in [Madison Square] Garden; Police Check Foes,” was a front-page headline in the Times about a stunningly disturbing NYC event in 1939.
Meanwhile, fast forward to today.
“These 8 Conservative Men Are Making No Apologies” is the headline in Tuesday’s Times Opinion section. The piece is by the Times’ deputy Opinion editor Patrick Healy and the Opinion section’s editorial assistant Adrian J. Rivera. And while no one should make a comparison to Hitler or Nazis, the question some are asking is why did The Times think it important to profile a group of conservative men, since conservative men have pretty much been in charge for decades?
“There was no talk of a stolen election, no conspiracy theories about voter fraud or rants about President Biden’s legitimacy. Yet listening to our 90-minute focus group with eight conservative men, you couldn’t help but worry for our democracy a bit,” it begins.
“The men didn’t see themselves fitting into American society today. They didn’t feel free to be themselves in the culture,” the piece claims. “Seven of them said they felt like a stranger in their own country. At a time when democratic institutions are under pressure — and even under attack — and the United States feels so ununited, what causes these Americans to feel so alienated from America?”
The Times, to my knowledge, has never done a focus group of, say, eight LGBTQ men over 50. Or eight LGBTQ people of any age. What about doing a focus group of eight Northeast Democrats? How about visiting a diner and listening to supporters of President Joe Biden? Or Senator Elizabeth Warren? Or Reps. Jamie Raskin or Val Demmings?
When does the paper of record start highlighting views of people from the left, rather than a Nazi from 1922 or conservatives from 2022?
Again, The Times defends its piece, claiming these are “Americans whose voices are often not heard in opinion journalism.”
The Times apparently has never heard of Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Breitbart, The Daily Caller, The Daily Wire, or Facebook.
The Times piece includes one hour and 22 minutes of audio it titled, “8 Conservative Men On Being a Man in America Today.”
To give a taste, here are some of the men and their top concerns about America or American society:
Tony (white, 72, retired, Massachusetts): Government spending.
Derrick (Black, 63, software engineer, Georgia): Inflation.
Michael (white, 67, retired, Florida): Economy.
Christopher (Black, 51, small-business loan broker, Maryland): Elitism.
Danny (Middle Eastern, 47, Realtor, Florida): Disgraceful.
Joe (white, 37, apparel manufacturing, New York): Weak.
Joe says: “This is not the America I remember growing up in, and it’s just sad to see what’s going on.”
Robert says: “You’re not free to be yourself anymore because of crime. You’ve got to be concerned about ‘If I go out, am I going to be a victim of crime?'”
(Most crime is actually at historic lows, but you won’t hear that on TV or social media. The Brennan Center reports the “violent crime rate in the United States has decreased sharply over the past 25 years.”)
Later in the piece, Robert reveals, “I voted for Trump. I like Trump from when he was with ‘The Apprentice.’ I knew him as a businessperson. That’s why I voted for him. And then — oh, Lord — from church to every place, people just had a problem with it. You can’t have a different viewpoint.”
One interviewer asked questions like “What does it mean to be a man?” “Is masculinity important to you?” “Who would you all think of as good examples of masculinity or manliness these days? Who’s a good example?”
Responses to The Times’ piece were strong and appropriately unforgiving:
Image via Shutterstock
GOP Is a ‘Dime Store Front for a Terrorist Organization Called MAGA’ Suggests Political Science Professor
Political science professor and MSNBC political contributor Dr. Jason Johnson did not hold back Monday evening when discussing the current state of American politics. He suggested the GOP is a “dime store front for a terrorist organization called ‘MAGA,'” and warned that its “true believers” are “dangerous people” who are “a danger to our democracy.”
After discussing Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey’s decision to go all-in on The Big Lie and declare Donald Trump the winner of the “stolen” 2020 presidential election despite all evidence to the contrary, he unleashed his attack on the entire GOP.
“So this is really my concern going into 2022,” Dr. Johnson told MSNBC host Ari Melber on “The Beat.”
“There are Republicans like Kay Ivey, like Ted Cruz, who do know the truth, right? They know, they don’t pretend, but they do know the truth. They know that Joe Biden won the election, they saw the numbers, they made private phone calls, they know what the Secretaries of State – Republicans and Democrats – have said.”
“They’re just liars, right? They’re just doing whatever’s convenient. They’re gonna blame the Big Tech, Big Blue, Big Contract. We’re gonna blame somebody right, but they know that that’s just a performance thing. What frightens me is a lot of people who we’ve seen running now for the midterms are, they believe this stuff. They’re not just doing this for a performance thing. They really do believe that the election was stolen and that is infinitely more dangerous.”
“I can tolerate the people who are inveterate liars like Ted Cruz. I can tolerate the quislings and weasels who just say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do whatever it is I need,’ but the people who are true believers? They’re dangerous people who were at the Stop the Steal rally, who now want to be Secretaries of State? That is a danger to our democracy.”
“At the end of the day, you have a certain segment of the population that has told the Republican Party, ‘We do not believe in a multicultural democracy.’ So anything that you have to do to make sure that this country stays in the hands of straight white men is okay. That is the danger.”
“I don’t really think there are two parties in this country anymore. One is a semi-governing party called the Democrats, and the other is a dime store front for a terrorist organization called ‘MAGA’. That is the real problem here. It’s no longer about lies and disinformation. It’s about having our sitting government take an active role in controlling dangerous people who do not believe in democracy anymore.”
‘Worst Woman in America’: Jimmy Kimmel Decimates Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘She Called the Same Police She Voted Against’
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday had the ultimate response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who had said she wants the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate Kimmel because of a joke he told about her.
After Greene made the outlandish assertion that anyone who supports now-confirmed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is “pro-pedophile,” Kimmel asked on his show, “Where’s Will Smith when you really need him,” a laugh-line reference to the actor’s Oscar night slap to the face of Chris Rock.
According to Kimmel said, “What a day — I have to tell you. What a night and what a day. I have the weirdest life. I really do. Once again, I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congressperson from the 14th District of Georgia, is unhappy. She’s specifically unhappy with me.”
Kimmel repeated the joke about Greene and then proceeded to label her a snowflake and sociopath – and conflated the two terms into the moniker “snowciopath” for the Georgian’s running to the Capitol Police. “Not only did she call the police — she called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6,” Kimmel said.
You can watch his entire take-down of Greene here.
