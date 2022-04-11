COMMENTARY
GOP Is a ‘Dime Store Front for a Terrorist Organization Called MAGA’ Suggests Political Science Professor
Political science professor and MSNBC political contributor Dr. Jason Johnson did not hold back Monday evening when discussing the current state of American politics. He suggested the GOP is a “dime store front for a terrorist organization called ‘MAGA,'” and warned that its “true believers” are “dangerous people” who are “a danger to our democracy.”
After discussing Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey’s decision to go all-in on The Big Lie and declare Donald Trump the winner of the “stolen” 2020 presidential election despite all evidence to the contrary, he unleashed his attack on the entire GOP.
“So this is really my concern going into 2022,” Dr. Johnson told MSNBC host Ari Melber on “The Beat.”
“There are Republicans like Kay Ivey, like Ted Cruz, who do know the truth, right? They know, they don’t pretend, but they do know the truth. They know that Joe Biden won the election, they saw the numbers, they made private phone calls, they know what the Secretaries of State – Republicans and Democrats – have said.”
“They’re just liars, right? They’re just doing whatever’s convenient. They’re gonna blame the Big Tech, Big Blue, Big Contract. We’re gonna blame somebody right, but they know that that’s just a performance thing. What frightens me is a lot of people who we’ve seen running now for the midterms are, they believe this stuff. They’re not just doing this for a performance thing. They really do believe that the election was stolen and that is infinitely more dangerous.”
“I can tolerate the people who are inveterate liars like Ted Cruz. I can tolerate the quislings and weasels who just say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do whatever it is I need,’ but the people who are true believers? They’re dangerous people who were at the Stop the Steal rally, who now want to be Secretaries of State? That is a danger to our democracy.”
“At the end of the day, you have a certain segment of the population that has told the Republican Party, ‘We do not believe in a multicultural democracy.’ So anything that you have to do to make sure that this country stays in the hands of straight white men is okay. That is the danger.”
“I don’t really think there are two parties in this country anymore. One is a semi-governing party called the Democrats, and the other is a dime store front for a terrorist organization called ‘MAGA’. That is the real problem here. It’s no longer about lies and disinformation. It’s about having our sitting government take an active role in controlling dangerous people who do not believe in democracy anymore.”
COMMENTARY
‘Worst Woman in America’: Jimmy Kimmel Decimates Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘She Called the Same Police She Voted Against’
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday had the ultimate response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who had said she wants the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate Kimmel because of a joke he told about her.
After Greene made the outlandish assertion that anyone who supports now-confirmed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is “pro-pedophile,” Kimmel asked on his show, “Where’s Will Smith when you really need him,” a laugh-line reference to the actor’s Oscar night slap to the face of Chris Rock.
According to Kimmel said, “What a day — I have to tell you. What a night and what a day. I have the weirdest life. I really do. Once again, I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congressperson from the 14th District of Georgia, is unhappy. She’s specifically unhappy with me.”
Kimmel repeated the joke about Greene and then proceeded to label her a snowflake and sociopath – and conflated the two terms into the moniker “snowciopath” for the Georgian’s running to the Capitol Police. “Not only did she call the police — she called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6,” Kimmel said.
You can watch his entire take-down of Greene here.
COMMENTARY
CBS News Again Under Fire After Its Reporter Asks Psaki if It’s Ethical for Her to Continue White House Briefings
CBS News is in “turmoil” after network executives decided to hire former Trump official Mick Mulvaney, to “gain ‘access’ ahead of a ‘likely’ Democratic midterm wipeout,” a network official was caught on tape admitting, according to The Washington Post.
The news outlet came under fire again on Friday after its senior White House and political correspondent, Ed O’Keefe, asked Biden administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki if it is unethical for her to continue in her current role after an Axios news report revealed she has been in talks for a gig at MSNBC.
“Is it ethical for you to continue conducting this job while negotiating with a media outlet?” O’Keefe asked Psaki inside the White House briefing room.
“I have always gone above the stringent legal and ethical requirements of the Biden administration,: Psaki responded. “I take that very seriously. And as a standard for every federal employee.”
“I have received rigorous ethics counseling as it relates to any future employment,” she added. She said she has also “taken steps to recuse myself as appropriate.”
Axios earlier Friday reported Psaki would be leaving for a job at MSNBC this spring, but made very clear she is working with the White House counsel’s office to ensure she does not violate any ethics laws and has not formalized any plans.
Reporter: Is it ethical for you to continue conducting this job while negotiating with a media outlet? pic.twitter.com/Nmbje8NMQ8

— Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2022

Blowback was swift:
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2022
Blowback was swift:
Wait is this a CBS news guy after they just hired that Mulvaney liar?
— ????????? ? And Now This… (@hcesd) April 1, 2022
Same press corps had less of an issue of Kayleigh McEnany literally acting simultaneously as White House spokesperson and Trump Campaign spokesperson than they do with Jen Psaki reportedly having an interview… https://t.co/THCc99yeoE
— Let’s Go Gophers (@Lionel_Hutz_Esq) April 1, 2022
Stupid senseless question.
— Frank Lee (@Franklee255B) April 1, 2022
From the CBS guy whose network just hired the liar Mulvaney and besides when did the press give a shit about ethics because they certainly didn’t when Trump was president. https://t.co/aQJmvdLgMo
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) April 1, 2022
Omfg ? Trump hired multiple Fox News minions and now Kayleigh works for Fox https://t.co/kiz57bH8Ds
— Shawny? (@Shawnrobb72) April 1, 2022
Really? REALLY? After the multiple ethics violations of Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders Huckabee, Stephanie Grisham, Kelly McEnany & Kellyanne Conway, your 1st ethics question of a President’s spokesperson is of Jen Psaki for doing a job interview while employed? Wow, mind blowing. https://t.co/LOYpVTZLqb
— Imagine… (@SpeediMart) April 1, 2022
Siri, who was Tony Snow? https://t.co/5q5yjOZyo8
— Kerr Avon ????????? ??????? (@KerrAvon4) April 1, 2022
COMMENTARY
Pence’s ‘Freedom Agenda’ Is Just Repackaged Trumpism Loaded With His ‘Hyperreligious Obsessions’: Columnist
Using a report from Politico praising Mike Pence for putting distance between himself and the twice-impeached Donald Trump with his “Freedom Agenda,” New Republic’s Alex Shepard suggested people should not be applauding the former vice president since he is just repackaging Trumpism.
To kick things off, Shepard suggested Pence is an empty suit who is only famous nationally because of Trump, with the columnist writing, “… he’s a charisma-free, ultrareligious guy with the hair of a Lego figurine who is best remembered for the time a fly spent several seconds on his head. Pence is a national figure because he’s a loser: In the summer of 2016, no one thought Donald Trump could win and therefore no one wanted to be his vice president. Pence saw a low-risk opportunity to boost his profile. Four years later, Trump’s supporters nearly killed him.”
Getting that out of the way, Shepard said a deep dive into Pence’s plan would reveal some of Trump’s nearest and dearest campaign pledges have been taken up by the former VP — just in a kinder and gentler way.
Citing Politico’s Alex Isenstadt writing, “Pence is releasing a 19-page policy platform on Thursday aimed at casting himself as a figure of the future and moving the country “forward to ensure that the best days for the greatest nation on earth are yet to come.” It’s the kind of statement most prospective presidents would make, but in this case it’s also an implicit swipe at Trump, who is focused on relitigating the 2020 election as he weighs a comeback bid,” Shepard added, “When you actually examine Pence’s policy platform, what you see is … a lot of stuff that Donald Trump and Mike Pence did while running the country.”
READ: One of Trump’s favorite TV networks is getting booted from DirecTV in just a few days
Writing, “It’s heavy on Pence’s hyperreligious obsessions: Its first list of items is focused on ending federal funding for abortions domestically and abroad, repealing the Johnson amendment (which prevents churches from endorsing candidates), and supporting ‘religious freedom.’ These were never big Trump priorities,” he added, ” the former vice president’s action plan gets Trumpier still”
“Pence notes, for instance, that as president he will prioritize finishing the wall on the southern border and ‘immediately deporting all’ undocumented ‘criminals and gang members.’ Sanctuary cities would be ‘banned.’ There would be severe limitations on the granting of H1B visas, and immigrants would be required to prove that they were ‘financially stable’ before entering the country,’ the columnist explained before adding, “Pence continues to tread within Trump’s anti-China footprints, stressing that the country is an economic and security threat. The only recognizable difference here is that Pence doesn’t follow Trump into the wilderness of Vladimir Putin–worship or admiration for his regime.”
“All in all, there is scant evidence in this policy brief to support the idea that Pence has meaningfully different ideas from Donald Trump, other than the fact that he’s somewhat squishier on the issue of whether he should be murdered by rioters during an assault on the U.S. Capitol,” he wrote. “Other than that detail, Pence, like the rest of the Republican Party, remains in thrall to Trump.”
You can read the entire piece here.
Image via Shutterstock
