“Well, you know, what’s interesting about Kevin McCarthy’s groveling and lying about this particular incident is the nature of his lie,” Sykes said. “I mean, think about this. What he’s saying is, you know, ‘No, I didn’t really have a moment of decency, principle and duty, I never did anything about it, and I got over it very, very quickly.'”
“Not only does he have to continue to lie about it, he has a pretend that one of those brief moments where he had some clarity about what was right and what was wrong needs to be memory-holed,” Sykes added. “So, yes, the Republicans have created an alternative reality.”
Sykes said the GOP’s corrupt path was apparent as soon as Trump took over the party, but he said it’s gotten even worse than he expected.
“Things have gotten much, much worse than I expected, and I was not an optimist back then,” he said. “It’s accelerated because Donald Trump keeps raising the ante. I think he likes this, he likes this as an instrument of humiliation. ‘How far can I push people? What can I get you to say? What can I get you to apologize for?'”
“So it’s not surprising that we wake up on Monday morning and find that Donald Trump is completely happy to have the next speaker of the House of Representatives, possibly, on his knees, apologizing to him and acknowledging that he has no political future except by believing and repeating Donald Trump’s lies,” Sykes added. “This is exactly the way Donald Trump wants Republicans to behave right now. Republicans are more than willing to go along with this.”
A hearing has been set for Monday morning to decide if Donald Trump should be held in contempt for not complying with a court order allowing New York investigators access to three mobile devices and multiple document storage sites containing information sought by the state.
According to a report from CBS, lawyers for the former president will be forced to explain why he missed a March 31 deadline to turn over subpoenaed material.
Graham Cates of CBS wrote that a late Friday filing from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of ignoring the court and urged the judge to “coerce” the former president to comply.
“The Court should put an end to Mr. Trump’s intransigence and subterfuge,” investigating attorneys wrote in the Friday evening filing.
Earlier in the week, Trump attorney Alina Habba claimed that “Trump’s eponymous company may have the documents being sought, but Trump himself does not.”
That brought a rebuke from James who stated “that Trump cannot ‘pass off’ responsibility for complying with the subpoena to his company.”
Cates of CBS adds, “Investigators have identified, but not received subpoenaed data from, three mobile devices belonging to Trump, two of which are personal and one of which is a company-issued phone, according to the filing. They are also waiting for documents from specific Trump Organization locations, such as “the files located in cabinets outside Mr. Trump’s office,” ‘the storage room by Mr. Trump’s office,’ ‘the Executive Office storage closet’ and ‘the file cabinets located on the 25th and 26th floors.'”
A civil rights attorney laid out the insurrection case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a lawsuit that seeks to remove her from the ballot.
Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech for People, on Friday gave an opening statement during a court hearing in a lawsuit brought by a group of Georgia voters who want her disqualified for office under the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from federal office.
“This is a solemn occasion,” Fein said. “This is not politics. This is not theater. This is a serious case that the voters we represent have brought.”
He compared the Jan. 6 insurrection by Donald Trump supporters to the Civil War, Shays’ Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion, but he said Greene incited the violence through social media, rather than personally riding into battle.
“The evidence today does not include surveillance tapes, purporting to show that Marjorie Taylor Greene was directing the plotting of the attack,” Fein said. “That’s not going to happen today.”
He told the court that no “turncoat witness” would reveal Greene’s role in planning and inciting the insurrection, but he said the first-term congresswoman’s own testimony would implicate her.
“The most powerful witness against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy, the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement of insurrection is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself,” Fein said.
The experts at Just Security last year in a damning report wrote that Meadows “may face significant criminal exposure for directly participating in a scheme to pressure the Justice Department to investigate baseless election fraud claims.”
There’s a litany of other possibly unlawful or unethical actions Meadows reportedly may have taken in service to Donald Trump, but among the more hypocritical if not illegal is that until recently he was registered to vote not in one state, not in two, but in three states.
Months before the 2020 presidential election, Meadows told CNN: “I don’t want my vote or anyone else’s to be disenfranchised. … Do you realize how inaccurate the voter rolls are, with people just moving around? … Anytime you move, you’ll change your driver’s license, but you don’t call up and say, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m re-registering.’”
The Post reveals that “until last week, Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in three different states — North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina — according to state records obtained by The Fact Checker.”
“The overlap lasted about three weeks, and it might have continued if revelations about Meadows’s voting record had not attracted scrutiny in North Carolina. Meadows is still registered in Virginia and South Carolina.”
Earlier this year, “the New Yorker reported that Meadows had registered to vote at a home where he did not reside. Meadows and his wife, Debra, had submitted voter registration forms that listed as their residential address a 14-by-62-foot mobile home in Macon County, N.C., with a rusted metal roof that sold for $105,000 in 2021, even though they did not actually own it or live there. He then voted in the 2020 election via absentee ballot.”