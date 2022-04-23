A hearing has been set for Monday morning to decide if Donald Trump should be held in contempt for not complying with a court order allowing New York investigators access to three mobile devices and multiple document storage sites containing information sought by the state.

According to a report from CBS, lawyers for the former president will be forced to explain why he missed a March 31 deadline to turn over subpoenaed material.

Graham Cates of CBS wrote that a late Friday filing from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of ignoring the court and urged the judge to “coerce” the former president to comply.

“The Court should put an end to Mr. Trump’s intransigence and subterfuge,” investigating attorneys wrote in the Friday evening filing.

Earlier in the week, Trump attorney Alina Habba claimed that “Trump’s eponymous company may have the documents being sought, but Trump himself does not.”

That brought a rebuke from James who stated “that Trump cannot ‘pass off’ responsibility for complying with the subpoena to his company.”

Cates of CBS adds, “Investigators have identified, but not received subpoenaed data from, three mobile devices belonging to Trump, two of which are personal and one of which is a company-issued phone, according to the filing. They are also waiting for documents from specific Trump Organization locations, such as “the files located in cabinets outside Mr. Trump’s office,” ‘the storage room by Mr. Trump’s office,’ ‘the Executive Office storage closet’ and ‘the file cabinets located on the 25th and 26th floors.'”

You can read more here.