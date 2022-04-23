Despite being the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows “spread bogus election fraud claims,” Vanity Fair reported last month, noting he is now under investigation for voter fraud himself. The New York Times reported in December that Mark Meadows played a “central role in Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn a democratic election.” Meadows was also involved in planning the January 6 insurrection march to the Capitol.
The experts at Just Security last year in a damning report wrote that Meadows “may face significant criminal exposure for directly participating in a scheme to pressure the Justice Department to investigate baseless election fraud claims.”
There’s a litany of other possibly unlawful or unethical actions Meadows reportedly may have taken in service to Donald Trump, but among the more hypocritical if not illegal is that until recently he was registered to vote not in one state, not in two, but in three states.
Months before the 2020 presidential election, Meadows told CNN: “I don’t want my vote or anyone else’s to be disenfranchised. … Do you realize how inaccurate the voter rolls are, with people just moving around? … Anytime you move, you’ll change your driver’s license, but you don’t call up and say, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m re-registering.’”
That’s according to yet another damning report, out Friday, this time from the fact-checkers at The Washington Post.
Apparently, Meadows was speaking from experience.
The Post reveals that “until last week, Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in three different states — North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina — according to state records obtained by The Fact Checker.”
“The overlap lasted about three weeks, and it might have continued if revelations about Meadows’s voting record had not attracted scrutiny in North Carolina. Meadows is still registered in Virginia and South Carolina.”
Earlier this year, “the New Yorker reported that Meadows had registered to vote at a home where he did not reside. Meadows and his wife, Debra, had submitted voter registration forms that listed as their residential address a 14-by-62-foot mobile home in Macon County, N.C., with a rusted metal roof that sold for $105,000 in 2021, even though they did not actually own it or live there. He then voted in the 2020 election via absentee ballot.”