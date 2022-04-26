News
Watergate Lawyer Speculates Why the Justice Department Hasn’t Indicted Meadows Yet
On Monday, Los Angeles Times legal analyst Harry Litman explained that it appears former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is “up to his neck” in two possible federal crimes.
But former Watergate attorney Jill Wine-Banks said on MSNBC later in the day that such crimes could be the reason that the Justice Department isn’t acting on the contempt of Congress charge.
“I think that some of what we have seen in the last few days may explain why the Department of Justice has not yet indicted Mark Meadows for contempt, and it may be because these documents show him to be an active participant in a coup,” said Wine-Banks. “And maybe they are looking at him more seriously for a substantive part and for obstructing Congress. I think he could be guilty of both and that it is very important to work between the Congress and the prosecutors to make sure of that.”
She went on to explain that Congress wouldn’t give any kind of immunity to Meadows if the DOJ wants to indict him.
“Where Congress says, we really need his testimony — their role is very different,” Wine-Banks continued. “They have to pass laws that will protect us from anything like this happening again. They must do that because this, as you have said, is as close to losing democracy as I hope we ever come. So, I want them to pass the laws. But they can do it without his testimony if he is about to be indicted for a crime.”
‘On His Knees’: Conservative Explains That Trump Has Kevin McCarthy Exactly Where He Wants Him
Donald Trump won’t likely cut House minority leader Kevin McCarthy loose, according to one conservative, because he’s got the GOP leader right where he wants him.
The California Republican was caught in a blatant lie when a recording surfaced showing that he intended to ask for Trump’s resignation after the Jan. 6 insurrection, for which he said the former president accepted some blame, but conservative Charlie Sykes told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that McCarthy would likely remain in his leadership role.
“Well, you know, what’s interesting about Kevin McCarthy’s groveling and lying about this particular incident is the nature of his lie,” Sykes said. “I mean, think about this. What he’s saying is, you know, ‘No, I didn’t really have a moment of decency, principle and duty, I never did anything about it, and I got over it very, very quickly.'”
“Not only does he have to continue to lie about it, he has a pretend that one of those brief moments where he had some clarity about what was right and what was wrong needs to be memory-holed,” Sykes added. “So, yes, the Republicans have created an alternative reality.”
RELATED: DC insider: Michigan Republicans ready to ‘fix’ Trump’s next election loss by backing conspiracy kooks
Sykes said the GOP’s corrupt path was apparent as soon as Trump took over the party, but he said it’s gotten even worse than he expected.
“Things have gotten much, much worse than I expected, and I was not an optimist back then,” he said. “It’s accelerated because Donald Trump keeps raising the ante. I think he likes this, he likes this as an instrument of humiliation. ‘How far can I push people? What can I get you to say? What can I get you to apologize for?'”
“So it’s not surprising that we wake up on Monday morning and find that Donald Trump is completely happy to have the next speaker of the House of Representatives, possibly, on his knees, apologizing to him and acknowledging that he has no political future except by believing and repeating Donald Trump’s lies,” Sykes added. “This is exactly the way Donald Trump wants Republicans to behave right now. Republicans are more than willing to go along with this.”
‘Intransigence and Subterfuge’: NY AG Letitia James Asks Court to Hold Trump in Contempt
A hearing has been set for Monday morning to decide if Donald Trump should be held in contempt for not complying with a court order allowing New York investigators access to three mobile devices and multiple document storage sites containing information sought by the state.
According to a report from CBS, lawyers for the former president will be forced to explain why he missed a March 31 deadline to turn over subpoenaed material.
Graham Cates of CBS wrote that a late Friday filing from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of ignoring the court and urged the judge to “coerce” the former president to comply.
“The Court should put an end to Mr. Trump’s intransigence and subterfuge,” investigating attorneys wrote in the Friday evening filing.
Earlier in the week, Trump attorney Alina Habba claimed that “Trump’s eponymous company may have the documents being sought, but Trump himself does not.”
That brought a rebuke from James who stated “that Trump cannot ‘pass off’ responsibility for complying with the subpoena to his company.”
Cates of CBS adds, “Investigators have identified, but not received subpoenaed data from, three mobile devices belonging to Trump, two of which are personal and one of which is a company-issued phone, according to the filing. They are also waiting for documents from specific Trump Organization locations, such as “the files located in cabinets outside Mr. Trump’s office,” ‘the storage room by Mr. Trump’s office,’ ‘the Executive Office storage closet’ and ‘the file cabinets located on the 25th and 26th floors.'”
Watch: Attorney Lays Out ‘Powerful’ Insurrection Case Against Marjorie Taylor Greene in His Opening Statement
A civil rights attorney laid out the insurrection case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a lawsuit that seeks to remove her from the ballot.
Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech for People, on Friday gave an opening statement during a court hearing in a lawsuit brought by a group of Georgia voters who want her disqualified for office under the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from federal office.
“This is a solemn occasion,” Fein said. “This is not politics. This is not theater. This is a serious case that the voters we represent have brought.”
He compared the Jan. 6 insurrection by Donald Trump supporters to the Civil War, Shays’ Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion, but he said Greene incited the violence through social media, rather than personally riding into battle.
RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene had a days-long meltdown over ‘insurrectionist’ lawsuit – here are 5 key moments
“The evidence today does not include surveillance tapes, purporting to show that Marjorie Taylor Greene was directing the plotting of the attack,” Fein said. “That’s not going to happen today.”
He told the court that no “turncoat witness” would reveal Greene’s role in planning and inciting the insurrection, but he said the first-term congresswoman’s own testimony would implicate her.
“The most powerful witness against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy, the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement of insurrection is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself,” Fein said.
