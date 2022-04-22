Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘I Don’t Recall’ a Lot During Testimony – Even to Some Statements She’s on Video Saying

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), during her testimony at a hearing challenging her ability to hold office, repeatedly refused to answer questions, claimed she didn’t remember or recall – which began early during her testimony:

Under questioning, Marjorie Taylor Greene has to be shown the language of the oath she took, because she can’t recall if she said she took on the obligations of office freely & without any purpose of evasion. This is the standard oath fed’l employees take. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 22, 2022

At one point even said she refused to answer:

Question: You think Pelosi is a traitor to the country

Greene: I’m not answering that

Question: You’ve said that haven’t you?

Greene: No I haven’t said that… Oh no wait pic.twitter.com/OSiN3uuDXJ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022

She didn’t remember a lot.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) repeatedly claims she doesn’t remember talking to anyone in government about planned protests on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/YBPF1cg5co — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2022

In one particularly disturbing moment, Greene said, “I don’t recall saying all of this,” after being read a portion of a CNN article quoting her.

That CNN article is titled: “Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress.” It reads in part:

“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene says in the video, which she posted on Facebook at the time. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

Here’s that video, just reposted by that article’s co-author, Andrew Kaczynski:

Marjorie Greene is now being asked about this video, suggesting by Pelosi could be executed for treason. “I don’t recall saying all of this,” Greene just said. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022

She then politicized the question and her answer:

Greene asked about called Pelosi a “traitor to our country,” she initially denies it. Greene:”No I haven’t said that.” Attorney: “Exhibit 5 please.” Greene: “Oh no, wait, hold on now! I believe that by not securing the border that violates her oath of office.” pic.twitter.com/XahwecWOwq — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022

Kaczynski also posted video of Greene Friday afternoon saying she had no idea who liked tweets her account had tweeted:

Marjorie Taylor Greene, asked about liking a comment on her Facebook wall about executing Nancy Pelosi by shooting her in the head. Greene: “I have no idea who liked that.” pic.twitter.com/HHs1JhpnQp — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022

Here’s the like, first reported by @emsteck and I in a CNN article. pic.twitter.com/2QCFT60qcu — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022

Green refused to give a straight answer about if she believed the election had been stolen from Donald Trump. Here’s part of that Q&A:

Question: Is it fair to say that from election night until January 6th, your personal opinion and your wish was that Congress not certify Joe Biden?

Greene: No that’s not accurate pic.twitter.com/9aKJqZkodl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022

But here’s video of her saying she will not allow the election to be “stolen” by Joe Biden: