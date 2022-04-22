RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘I Don’t Recall’ a Lot During Testimony – Even to Some Statements She’s on Video Saying
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), during her testimony at a hearing challenging her ability to hold office, repeatedly refused to answer questions, claimed she didn’t remember or recall – which began early during her testimony:
Under questioning, Marjorie Taylor Greene has to be shown the language of the oath she took, because she can’t recall if she said she took on the obligations of office freely & without any purpose of evasion. This is the standard oath fed’l employees take.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 22, 2022
At one point even said she refused to answer:
Question: You think Pelosi is a traitor to the country
Greene: I’m not answering that
Question: You’ve said that haven’t you?
Greene: No I haven’t said that… Oh no wait pic.twitter.com/OSiN3uuDXJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022
She didn’t remember a lot.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) repeatedly claims she doesn’t remember talking to anyone in government about planned protests on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/YBPF1cg5co
— The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2022
In one particularly disturbing moment, Greene said, “I don’t recall saying all of this,” after being read a portion of a CNN article quoting her.
That CNN article is titled: “Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress.” It reads in part:
“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene says in the video, which she posted on Facebook at the time. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”
Here’s that video, just reposted by that article’s co-author, Andrew Kaczynski:
Marjorie Greene is now being asked about this video, suggesting by Pelosi could be executed for treason.
“I don’t recall saying all of this,” Greene just said.
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
She then politicized the question and her answer:
Greene asked about called Pelosi a “traitor to our country,” she initially denies it.
Greene:”No I haven’t said that.”
Attorney: “Exhibit 5 please.”
Greene: “Oh no, wait, hold on now! I believe that by not securing the border that violates her oath of office.” pic.twitter.com/XahwecWOwq
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
Kaczynski also posted video of Greene Friday afternoon saying she had no idea who liked tweets her account had tweeted:
Marjorie Taylor Greene, asked about liking a comment on her Facebook wall about executing Nancy Pelosi by shooting her in the head.
Greene: “I have no idea who liked that.” pic.twitter.com/HHs1JhpnQp
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
Here’s the like, first reported by @emsteck and I in a CNN article. pic.twitter.com/2QCFT60qcu
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
Green refused to give a straight answer about if she believed the election had been stolen from Donald Trump. Here’s part of that Q&A:
Question: Is it fair to say that from election night until January 6th, your personal opinion and your wish was that Congress not certify Joe Biden?
Greene: No that’s not accurate pic.twitter.com/9aKJqZkodl
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022
But here’s video of her saying she will not allow the election to be “stolen” by Joe Biden:
Here's video of Marjorie Taylor Greene at the White House in late Dec 2020 saying she had a "great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/1kpWs0HS7j
— The Resistance (@BillResistance2) April 20, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis’ Anti-LGBTQ Attack on Disney Could Hand Orlando Taxpayers $2 Billion of Debt – That’s $2200 Per Family: Report
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is one-third of the way to punishing Disney for opposing his anti-LGBTQ legislation, the widely-discredited, potentially unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” law, but some Florida taxpayers are in for a reportedly multi-billion dollar shock if he signs on the dotted line.
On Wednesday the Florida Senate, succumbing to DeSantis’ worst instincts, passed a bill that would eliminate a 1967 law that essentially created a 39-square mile area, now almost entirely occupied by Disney World, that enables it to act as its own government – including providing all the services, like power, water, sewers, police, and fire, that local governments do.
Called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, DeSantis now wants to essentially void that law. The House is expected to pass that bill Thursday, putting DeSantis’ temper tantrum at his feet.
But according to the Orange County Tax Collector, Orange County would be on the hook for “all debt and obligations with no extra funds,” meaning “Orange County would take on $163 million [in debt obligations] per year.”
It gets worse for Florida taxpayers.
“If Reedy Creek is dissolved, Orange and Osceola counties would assume responsibilities handled by the district like sewer and road maintenance, meaning taxpayers in those counties would pay, The Miami Herald reports. “Taxpayers would also collect the tax revenue Disney pays itself, WFTV 9, an ABC affiliate in Orange County explains. But these counties’ residents would also absorb a lot of debt, too. That debt is no small number: a reported $1 billion.”
That number could actually be $2 billion, as Inside The Magic‘s Luke Dammann reports. according to the Miami Herald’s Capitol Bureau Chief, Mary Ellen Klas.
Here she quotes Florida state Senator Gary Farmer:
Details emerge on @GovRonDeSantis idea to repeal Disney’s special district governing authority. To pay the Disney’s $2 B in bond debt, Orange and Osceola county families would have to be assessed $2,200 tax bill says @FarmerForFLSen. “This is shoot first and ask questions later.”
— Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) April 20, 2022
She also quotes state Senator Jeff Brandes, who says the DeSantis move effectively cancels $2 billion of Disney’s debt:
Sen. @JeffreyBrandes asks: “My concern is this bill essentially wipes away Disneys’ $2 billion of debt…if the legislative intent here is ultimately to attack them, then why would we want to cancel $2 billion of debt?”
— Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) April 20, 2022
Separately, The Miami Herald Editorial Board writes: “DeSantis unleashes vengeance on Disney. This is the stuff of Nixon’s enemies list.”
“Back in 1971,” the editorial board writes, “Nixon’s list had 20 names on it. Over the next few years, it grew to 576 names. We all know how that ended. Now we have DeSantis’ frightening misuse of power. It must stop here, and that starts with lawmakers stiffening their backbones. Today, it’s Disney. Tomorrow, who knows?”
UPDATE:
The knee-jerk, vindictive, un-researched and reckless GOP plan to ABOLISH Disney’s #ReedyCreek district also appears to be ILLEGAL. pic.twitter.com/LEXh5Rwvwd
— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) April 19, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Shoved Down Teachers’ Throats’: School Board Bans ‘Political’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Calling It a ‘Gateway’
A Maryland school board has banned the LGBTQ pride flag by falsely claiming it is “political,” a “gateway for other flags,” and even claiming ones provided by PFLAG for free to those who wanted them were “shoved down teachers’ throats.”
The move came in response to a local chapter of PFLAG donated “a collection of small rainbow Pride flags” to the Carroll County Public Schools district. Fox News reports “schools staff members were encouraged to display them as support for the LGBTQ community.”
“These flags were shoved down teachers’ throats to put on their desk – that’s not inclusive,” school board President Kenneth Kiler said. “That’s not the way it ought to be.”
School board member Tara Battaglia said, “What this does is open up a gateway for other flags to come into our schools that other people will not like.”
“We’ve already banned the Confederate flag, and that was done a couple of years ago. … The premise behind the Pride flag was social advocacy … which is political.”
Parent Caitlin Edmondson told Fox News the pride flags are “very concerning” and “being forced upon teachers. They “do not solely represent the gay community. They also represent gender identity and transgender ideology.”
(“Gender identity” and “transgender” are not ideologies.)
“As a parent of a 6-year-old in CCPS, it is very concerning that anyone would think it is OK to push these agendas on our youngest and most vulnerable,” Edmondson added.
Fox News reports the schools superintendent made clear the flags were not “forced” on any teacher, and did not report any teacher complaining they were.
School board member Donna Sivigny during last week’s meeting suggested the LGBTQ pride flag is part of a political agenda that students need “protecting” from. She also suggested the flags created a hostile work environment,
“I also respect the rights of teachers to work in a non-hostile work environment, deliver an effective lesson and support all kids in the best way that they can, but we require that they do it in a politically neutral way that creates a safe space for every student in our schools,” said Sivigny, who opposed masks in schools last fall, asking, “Where’s the emergency?”
She claimed, “many teachers have reached out to me saying that they’ve been pressured or bullied to put flags in their classroom, and that’s a problem that needs to be addressed.”
The right-wing local group Concerned Parents of Carroll County supported the move to ban the pride flags. They say they are working with another right-wing group, Moms for Liberty, to provide American flags for classrooms in the district.
Numerous parents spoke at last week’s meeting, with several warning that LGBTQ students are at risk, including for suicide. One parent (video below) made clear board members are creating a hostile environment.
“Any youth in this county who’s LGBTQ who commits suicide, that is on you,” she warned. The board was unmoved.
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Washington Post Unmasks Viciously Anti-LGBTQ Twitter Account that Promotes ‘Groomer’ Label – the Right Is in Outrage Overdrive
The anti-LGBTQ tweets have not just gone viral but appeared on Fox News and in the right-wing media echo chamber. The tweets, often targeting LGBTQ people, have had an impact on legislation, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, and helped fuel the vicious “groomer” label the right – including Governor DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw – has embraced as a weapon against the LGBTQ community. And now The Washington Post has unmasked the person behind the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, and conservatives are outraged beyond belief.
“Libs of TikTok is basically acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem,” Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ program director for Media Matters told The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz. “It’s been shaping public policy in a real way, and affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms.”
Reporting on conservatives’ outrage over The Post’s report, Rolling Stone calls Libs of TikTok “an openly bigoted and homophobic social media account that reposts so-called ‘liberal’ content culled from various platforms repackaged to produce maximum engagement via rage clicks.”
Meanwhile, according to The Post, the Libs of TikTok account had been “leaning hard into ‘groomer’ discourse, calling for any teacher who comes out as gay to their students to be ‘fired on the spot‘” all the way back in January, and before.
“Libs of TikTok has become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community,” The Post adds. “The anonymous account’s impact is deep and far-reaching. Its content is amplified by high-profile media figures, politicians and right-wing influencers. Its tweets reach millions, with influence spreading far beyond its more than 648,000 Twitter followers.”
The Libs of TikTok account is “shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage among the right.”
“The role I’ve seen this account playing is finding new characters for right-wing propaganda,” said Gillian Branstetter, a media strategist for the ACLU. “It’s relying on the endless stream of content from TikTok and the Internet to cast any individual trans person as a new villain in their story.”
Spotify’s Joe Rogan has repeatedly promoted the anti-LGBTQ account, calling it “one of the greatest f—ing accounts of all time,” the Post notes. Rogan’s “seal of approval” “skyrocketed” Libs of TikTok account’s popularity.
Lorenz is now under attack by conservatives, including very powerful right-wing media outlets who are accusing her of “doxxing” the anonymous Twitter account owner.
The right-wing website Hot Air, created by the far right’s Michelle Malkin in 2006 but later sold, went ballistic on Lorenz, noting she “claimed ‘severe PTSD’ from Internet criticism — and then doxxed an anonymous Twitter user.”
“The content on the account is almost entirely reposting of insane TikTok videos without comment or just a few snarky words,” wrote Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey.
But is it?
Lorenz links to a Twitter search of the Libs of TikTok account that reveals it has used the word “grooming” 16 times. Among those tweets includes reports of teachers being fired. So let’s look at some of those “snarky words.”
“cultish grooming behavior”
“this is grooming.”
“why are you grooming kids?”
“Teacher brags about grooming kids”
And back in February Libs of TikTok tweeted this praise to the sponsor of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation:
“The libs continue with their cognitive dissonance in a desperate attempt to defend teachers grooming kids in schools. They think they own your children. Shoutout to @josephbharding for sponsoring the bill in Florida. Every state should follow.”
DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw was contacted by The Post for the story. She posted Lorenz’s emails to Twitter, with her own commentary Monday night, giving conservatives a heads up.
“By March,” The Post’s report notes, “Libs of TikTok was directly impacting legislation. DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw credited the account with ‘opening her eyes‘ and informing her views on the state’s restrictive legislation that bans discussion of sexuality or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, referred to by critics as the ‘don’t say gay’ bill. She and Libs of TikTok have interacted with each other at least 138 times publicly, according to a report by Media Matters. When asked by The Post about her relationship with the account, Pushaw wrote, ‘I follow, like and retweet libsoftiktok. My interactions with that account are public,’ and added that she’s a strong supporter of its mission.”
Rolling Stone also suggests the right’s outrage has more to do with its hatred of Lorenz than the “doxxing” of the Libs of TikTok owner. And they offer another look at the tweets from Libs of TikTok:
Among the myriad on-brand pearl clutching promoted by Libs of TikTok: expressing horror that college students (who, let’s be real, have definitely seen much worse) are being exposed to anatomically correct vulvae; calling mask mandates for unvaccinated toddlers “child abuse;” stating teaching elementary school students the proper terminology for genitalia amounts to “grooming;” and getting inexplicably angry that LGBT-identifying high schoolers are allowed to dance with one another. (In case you were worried the right had moved on from its obsession with race, don’t worry! Libs of TikTok has you covered in all racism-baiting departments, too!) The account is also responsible for continuing to spread the since-debunked urban legend that schools are providing litter boxes in restrooms for students who participate in the furry fandom.
Trending
- 'REPUBLICANS GET MORE AND MORE HYSTERICAL'3 days ago
‘Openly Fantasizing About Cartoon Mouse’: Cruz Mocked for Claim Disney Is Now ‘Gonna Have Mickey and Pluto Going at It’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Elementary School Teacher Says She Should Be Allowed to Teach Kids About Jesus to ‘Even Out the Playing Ground’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Shoved Down Teachers’ Throats’: School Board Bans ‘Political’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Calling It a ‘Gateway’
- HEROIC ACTS2 days ago
Watch: Democratic State Senator’s Viral Speech Destroying GOP Lawmaker Who Baselessly Called Her a ‘Groomer’ (Full Text)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
DeSantis’ Anti-LGBTQ Attack on Disney Could Hand Orlando Taxpayers $2 Billion of Debt – That’s $2200 Per Family: Report
- News2 days ago
Yet Another House Republican Now Under Ethics Committee Investigation
- News2 days ago
Revealed: Ginni Thomas Texted Friend Whose Boss Tried to Get Trump Election Challenges to Supreme Court
- News1 day ago
Georgia Substitute Teacher Fired After He’s Caught Raging at Obama in Obscenity-Laced Rant