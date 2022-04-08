News
‘Torture’: Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Ramps Up Anti-Vaxx Rhetoric After Pelosi Tests Positive
“Fox & Friends” has decided to flex its anti-vaxx muscles again, as rates of COVID vaccinations dramatically slow amid what appears to have been a brief respite of the pandemic. But this week as many prominent Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (and GOP Senator Susan Collins) test positive for the coronavirus, the far right-wing cable network is back to downplaying the vital vaccine.
“You tell us the vaccine works, but then you stop talking about it, and everybody who’s testing positive for it – like Jen Psaki – four shots. You wonder why people are having doubts about this whole two-year torture, condescending talk that we’ve been experiencing from that White House,” raged co-host Biran Kilmeade.
“Nancy Pelosi, vaccinated and boosted, we do wish her well,” added co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “We hope she’s OK. We wonder if she’s going to get the monoclonals.”
Kilmeade interrupted, declaring, “I heard she’s asymptomatic – most people are asymptomatic.”
The vaccines, of course, are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. On that front, they continue to do excellent work. They also protect against contracting COVID, but nothing is 100 percent guaranteed. And as too many Americans, mostly conservatives, continue to refuse to get vaccinated – allowing variants to mutate and become more transmissible, more people are going to get infected.
What the Fox News crew almost never talk about are the after-effects of COVID. Months after contracting COVID many have difficulty breathing, coughs, lasting lung damage, some experience long-term cardiac effects, and more.
Watch:
Fox is using the wave of high-profile, vaccinated Democrats getting COVID as a hook for more anti-vax talk. pic.twitter.com/VKKeNgv6Ey
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 8, 2022
RELATED:
Fox & Friends Joins Right Wing Regeneron Cult: Antibody Treatment Is ‘Basically Still Getting Vaccinated’ (It’s Not)
Watch: Senate Republicans Walk Out of the Chamber as Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed as First Black Woman Justice
It was a historic vote that will live forever in the history books: The Senate confirmed the first Black woman to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice. And it was a vote that too will go down in history. Not only for being by such an incredibly slim margin – 53 to 47 – but for how Senate Republicans treated the entire process.
Take Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who purposely made the entire country – including the President and his nominee, watching from the Roosevelt Room in the White House – wait more than 16 minutes until he showed up to cast the final vote, a “no.” Sen. Paul wasn’t even dressed in a suit, he wore “casual attire” and had to vote from off the Senate floor, just one more on a pile of indignities he inflicted on what many experts have said is one of the most qualified people ever to be nominated to the Supreme Court.
Rand Paul wasn’t the only Republican to treat Judge Jackson with disdain. Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, Mike Lee, Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn – among others – all but accused her of being soft on pedophiles.
After Sen. Paul cast the final vote – Democrats let the clock run as they waited for him to show up – the chamber erupted in celebration. At least Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who voted for Jackson, stood and applauded.
History made: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote.
She will be the first Black woman and first former public defender to ever sit on the bench. pic.twitter.com/xwAzdNhBN8
— The Recount (@therecount) April 7, 2022
Within seconds, Senate Republicans got up and walked out. No effort to congratulate the Democrats, no effort to acknowledge the historic nature of the proceedings, they just stood up, and skulked out, as you can see in this close-up clip. As you can see from the photo at the top their side of the chamber was almost completely empty.
Some Republicans walk out during the applause. Mitt Romney stays and continues to clap pic.twitter.com/b9z8huQQIY
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2022
The above clip has nearly one million views in just two and a half hours.
History Made: Ketanji Brown Jackson First Black Woman Confirmed to US Supreme Court
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will soon be Justice Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the U.S Supreme Court.
The Senate Thursday afternoon voted 53-47 in a nearly entirely party-line yet historic vote. Three Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for Jackson.
And there it is. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially a member of SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/CY1xiaagyf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2022
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) delayed the final results, being the last to vote and delaying the proceedings by several minutes.
Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the Senate for the vote.
The first Black woman vice president, @VP @KamalaHarris presides over the vote confirming Judge #KetanjiBrownJackson to the Supreme Court. What a moment in Black history and American history! 🙅🏿♀️🎉 pic.twitter.com/mU4T7PeVlm
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2022
President Joe Biden sat with Judge Jackson watching the proceedings from the White House in Roosevelt Room.
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. 📸: @somogettynews pic.twitter.com/UV57xcT9M4
— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) April 7, 2022
Jackson will take the oath of office after Justice Stephen Breyer retires in June.
Watching all the bitter old white guys on the Republican side as #KBJ makes history is making me strangely giddy, honestly. May their Dixiecrat anger burn deep and long. History has defied their precious founders, who never, ever intended this day to be. We will revel in our joy!
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2022
Democrats applaud and Republicans flee the Senate chamber as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/C82nNuggyE
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 7, 2022
‘Grifter’ Dr. Oz Mocked for Video Blaming Biden for $6 Salsa as New Disclosure Puts His Wealth at Up to $400 Million
“Carpet-bagging” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is being mocked for a video that shows him in a supermarket shopping for ingredients for crudité, and complaining that the ingredients – totaling he says about $20 – are too expensive, and President Joe Biden is to blame.
The video comes amid his new financial disclosure that puts the upper end of his wealth at over $400 million, which would make him one of the richest Senators if elected.
Dr. Oz, as he is commonly known, is a television host who, despite being a longtime New Jersey resident, is running for a seat in Pennsylvania. Oz is a hydroxychloroquine-pushing TV doctor widely known for promoting pseudoscience and fake treatments. He has endorsed many products, about half of which a 2014 report showed had no evidence to support their claims.
“I’m doing some grocery shopping, I’m at Wegner’s,” Oz says on camera, possibly meaning Wegman’s, “and my wife wants some vegetables for crudité. Right? So, here’s a broccoli. That’s two bucks, well, that’s a ton of broccoli there. There’s some asparagus. That’s $4. Carrots. That’s four more dollars. That’s $10 of vegetables there, and then we need some guacamole. That’s $4 more. She loves salsa, yeah, salsa there. $6? Must be a shortage of salsa. Guys, that’s $20 for crudite, and this doesn’t include the tequila. I mean, that’s outrageous. We got Joe Biden to thank for this.”
President Biden does not set the price of carrots, asparagus, guacamole, or salsa.
The ridiculous performance artist that is Mehmet Oz pretends he is grocery shopping for his wife. With someone filming. pic.twitter.com/xVoWqIfH8w
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2022
Oz was quickly mocked.
Well Ron, the old ball and chain sent him to “Wegner’s” for some vegetables to make a crudité! What average All American regular guy hasn’t had to deal with that, amirite?
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 7, 2022
He doesn’t even have a basket.
— JT (@EckhoffJT) April 7, 2022
How can he possibly afford $4 for carrots?
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 6, 2022
Oz demonstrates that he doesn’t know how grocery shopping works.
The price for broccoli was per pound – that little floret is probably under $1.
Asparagus has always been pricey, $4 for that bunch is fine.
That was *a lot* or carrots – that bag would last me a couple weeks. https://t.co/l0eCT6D9Y0
— Viced Rhino (Fuck Putin) 🇺🇦 (@VicedRhino) April 7, 2022
And who the hell puts asparagus on a crudite plate?
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 7, 2022
Maybe someone should ask the good doctor, as a cardiothoracic surgeon, how much he billed his patients for surgery? And how many of those patients are paying him on a payment plan? https://t.co/MW9qdvP3Dk
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) April 7, 2022
He has never shopped before. And I mean NEVER.
Everyone knows the salsa and such is in the chips ans snacks aisle.
Also, I haven’t seen anything outrageous in prices. It’s been like this since forever
— ZinaT 🇺🇦 (@TheRealMszee) April 6, 2022
These are normal reasonable prices for my area. I would be lucky to find broccoli that cheap a year ago. https://t.co/eKVwGasajn
— NC B🌻🌻k Lady (@nocontextfoodie) April 7, 2022
Wait! I thought ‘all the shelves are empty’ because *supply chain!* https://t.co/1weWryuPO7
— techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) April 6, 2022
If he’s shopping in Pennsylvania the supermarket is called “Wegmans,” “Wegener’s” is a condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. 🤷🏻♂️
— Christian (@Christian_AFx) April 6, 2022
“Dr.” Oz is a dumb grifter. https://t.co/OrtIpBblTF
— Mask and Vax, please!🌵 (@J__Possum) April 7, 2022
Little-known fact: Presidents personally set the prices of ALL retail items, on a weekly basis. Neither the retail outlets, nor the supply chains, nor the producers have any say in the matter. There is no capitalism in the United States.
— Evil Spock 🇺🇦 (@PoliSpock) April 6, 2022
